The Tiger-Riding Predicament

Dan and I are joined today by Jacob Mardell, the lead analyst at Sinification, a British non-profit that tracks Chinese foreign policy debates, chiefly on Substack. From their FAQ:

What Sinification is: A newsletter that tracks, translates and analyses key debates shaping thought and policy in China. Its goal: To depict and explain the world as it is viewed by China’s establishment intellectuals. Its aspiration: To foster more informed discussions and better policies on China. Its relevance: China’s opaque political system, restrictive information and research environment, along with the challenges of engaging with Chinese officials, demand new approaches to understanding the country’s current state and future direction. Who reads it: Over 10,000 China watchers, including diplomats, policymakers, academics, analysts, executives, and journalists across 150 countries.

I thought it would be interesting to hear how the key debates in China are shaping up in light of our adventures in the Gulf, so I asked Jacob to tell us.

From Jacob’s bio:

Former analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS). Fellow at the China-Global South Project (CGSP). Holds an MA in Chinese Studies from SOAS and a BA in English Literature from King’s College London. British Council Generation UK alumnus with one-year, full-time Mandarin training in Hangzhou.

From Sinification’s March 8 briefing:

Chinese expert commentary largely recommends pursuing a position of neutrality and mediation in the Iran-US war, with only two senior academics making subtle arguments for a more assertive posture. Zheng Yongnian writes that Beijing should “demonstrate the strength and policies befitting a great power.” Zheng Ge claims that the sustainability of China’s “active neutrality” depends on the war’s direction, noting that meaningful mediation “requires China to transcend its traditional ‘non-interference’ principle.” Legal condemnation of the strikes coexists with something closer to strategic respect, with several authors arguing that China must learn from this demonstration of American power. Several authors read the operation through the lens of US “offshore balancing.” with one warning that the Middle East template could be replicated in East Asia with Japan playing Israel’s role. Others view the conflict as a strategic opportunity for China, with several predicting that the US will become entangled in the Middle East. Authors broadly agree that the strategic implications for China hinge on how the war ends: US success would challenge China’s vision of declining American hegemony, while a quagmire would accelerate it. Commentary is sceptical that regime change is achievable without ground troops—a red line all authors agree Trump will not cross. Most analysts view US-Iran nuclear negotiations as cover for a premeditated attack—though many of the same analysts simultaneously portray the war as primarily Israel-driven. One author argues that China’s overriding priority should be preventing the Iran crisis from spilling over into the US-China bilateral agenda.

Rhetoric familiar from Sinification’s Venezuela briefing—namely, that the attack on Iran confirms the cold, realist nature of international order—runs through the corpus. Zheng Yongnian, one of China’s most prominent public intellectuals, declares that the rules-based order is functionally dead, replaced by what he calls a Hobbesian “fear-based international order” [基于恐惧的国际秩序]—a structural fact that China must reckon with rather than merely deplore. The baseline framing across the corpus is legal condemnation—Gao Zhikai (高志凯), former Chinese diplomat turned hardline international affairs commentator, calls the targeted killing of a head of state “typical state terrorism” [国家恐怖主义], a charge repeated in various forms by several authors. For some authors, condemnation coexists with something closer to strategic respect. Zheng Yongnian claims that the attack proves the US is still “number one”, his tone verging on admiration, while Niu Tanqin (牛弹琴)—not an academic, but one of China’s most widely-read opinion leaders on foreign affairs writing under a pen name—is more candid, admitting he “cannot but admire” US operational precision. Gao Zhikai occupies an interesting middle position, explicitly condemning Chinese commentators who “greatly praise” the strikes, yet calling on China to “seriously study” US military methods. Three authors—Gao Zhikai, Zheng Yongnian and Zhao Jian (赵建)—ultimately draw the conclusion that China has lessons to learn from this exercise of US power. Zheng is the most prominent. Referencing the use of artificial intelligence in the attacks, he warns that China must not fall into the “trap of excessive moralisation and self-restraint” [过度道德化的陷阱], invoking the historical analogy of China inventing gunpowder but using it for fireworks while the West made cannons. His formulation is blunt: “not using it is equivalent to not having it” [不用等于没有].

From their March 22 briefing. Note the change in tone:

Iran War: Shi Zhan on why it is too hasty to predict US defeat in Iran without first analysing Washington’s war aims. Li Cheng on why an Iran quagmire is unlikely to soften Washington’s China policy, and on China’s “many paradoxes and policy choices” over Iran. Wang Jiangyu on allies having now established a precedent of not following America, making this the last war America can launch with any semblance of dignity. Di Dongsheng on China profiting from war, as high oil prices improve the relative competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing while stretching Washington and its allies. Xing Ziqiang on markets severely underpricing the risk of a prolonged oil shock, with oil at US$130 for a quarter potentially dragging China’s growth to around 3 percent or lower. Li Fuquan on why the US-Israeli strikes make Iran’s abandonment of its nuclear program a near-impossibility. Wu Hailong on why the US-Israeli strike is part of Washington’s broader strategic competition with China and Russia, requiring a coordinated Sino-Russian response. Global Order & US–China Relations: Zheng Yongnian on China urgently needing an “Interventionism 2.0”—a revised doctrine permitting proactive intervention when overseas interests are threatened. Jia Qingguo on how China should adjust its model for overseas investment to reduce frictions in the host country. Zhang Yongle on the viral “kill line” discussion marking a shift in China’s cognitive positioning from “looking up” to “partially looking down” at the US. Zhao Dingqi on the current far-right wave marking a new “Polanyian moment” in which the United States is already operating a form of “anticipatory fascism.” Xia Liping on Trump’s revival of the G2 concept as an opening for greater Sino-American coordination on a more equal basis. Wu Xinbo on Beijing’s growing concern over US interference in its overseas economic interests and the broader agenda it wants to press beyond tariffs. Taiwan: Chen Xiancai and Su Weibin on the mainland having established “overwhelming advantages” in sovereignty, governance and legitimacy, while identity remains the “deepest and most difficult obstacle.” Wei Leijie on the urgency of achieving “Taiwan’s recovery” at the earliest opportunity, and on why common arguments for strategic patience are fallacies. Chinese Economy: Wang Xiaolu i) on government expenditure being devoted to investment and bureaucracy at the expense of a “livelihood-oriented fiscal policy”; and ii) on official income-distribution statistics understating the true extent of state economic control. Wang Yiming on China’s 30 percent share of global manufacturing meaning further export expansion risks provoking trade restrictions. Zhou Tianyong on China’s economy growing at only 2.48 percent in 2026–2030 without institutional reform—well below the 5 percent needed to meet the 2035 modernization target. Tang Dajie on why significant increases to rural pensions are a necessity from the perspective of both economic stimulus and societal fairness. Lü Dewen on why increasing rural pensions is ill-suited to short-term stimulus, whereas the real problem for the very elderly is care rather than cash. Lu Di, Yu Shiwen and Gao Ling on why the case for consumption-driven growth rests on three flawed arguments. Yu Yongding on “consumption-driven growth” as a macroeconomic red herring, and why China should not treat the 3 percent deficit ceiling as binding. Zhu Tian on why China’s low consumption rate was a driver of high-speed growth rather than a structural problem. Artificial Intelligence: Liang Jianzhang and Wang Ciqiao on AI as a fertility depressant operating through three channels, including competition for reproduction from low-cost entertainment. Zhuo Xian on AI producing three simultaneous decouplings that collectively undermine the three pillars on which social insurance was built. Yao Yang on AI as a massive bubble whose collapse may be triggered by a Chinese photonic or optoelectronic chip breakthrough.

(As Dan says at the end of the podcast: “Well, if the Chinese are right, then it looks like the war may have been a mistake.”)