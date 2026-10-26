The Strongmen are Having a Bad Week

Just days ago, smart money would have bet that Flávio Bolsonaro was unstoppable and Aleksandar Vukic was unbudgeable.

The voters, happily, missed the briefing.

Lula’s victory in Brazil and the student movement’s surprise success in Serbia prompt us to wonder: Is Israel about to complete the trifecta? Trump’s endorsement does seem to be more of a curse than a blessing these days.

We discuss the limits of Trump’s influence, the opposition’s prospects against Netanyahu, and the difference between defeating an entrenched authoritarian and governing successfully afterward. We also talk about the shocking attack in Trappes. The disinformation and rhetoric we’ve seen recently about French immigrants is not harmless.

Meanwhile, France enjoyed a calmer weekend (for some value of “calm.”)

For those of you who missed our symposium with Christy Quirk, watching the video of our discussion will give you more insight into what just happened in Serbia. Unfortunately, you can’t watch it, because I haven’t posted it yet. I’ve once again fallen behind in video-posting. But today is a good day for me to fix that. Keep an eye out for it.

A correction: Otpor helped overthrow Milošević in 2000; it wasn’t a post-Milošević initiative. (The later organization CANVAS grew out of that experience.)

Another correction: It doesn’t seem to be France’s fault that my ballot was returned, although I’m not sure, because no one—in the entire world, it seems—understands the latest rules for sending mail to the US.

I spent about 90 minutes at the post office after we recorded this podcast. An admirably conscientious postman worked the entire time to figure out why my envelope had been returned to me. An authoritative answer, alas, proved elusive.

A supervisor was summoned. A central office was called. No one knew. He studied his guides and manuals carefully. Because the rules keep changing, the US is no longer listed as a destination in La Poste’s computerized system. On the drop-down menu between Estonie and Éthiopie, there is nothing.

“But surely people must send mail to the États-Unis all the time, right?” I said.

No, apparently. I am the first.

“But I just want to mail a letter,” I said plaintively.

He nodded, grave. “Yes, but how is not evident.”

Clearly.

“Les États-Unis constituent, de nos jours, un cas très particulier et singulier.”

Clearly.

I almost gave up, but then I thought of how I’d feel if the midterms come down to a single absentee ballot vote in Fairfax County.

No one in France knows the rules. This is what ParcelGuide.eu says:

How does parcel delivery work in United States? The USA is a unique destination in both directions—Europe to USA and USA to Europe. For shipments from the EU to the USA, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rules apply. The former USD 800 de minimis exemption, which let low-value parcels enter duty-free, has been suspended since 29 August 2025, so practically every parcel is now dutiable regardless of value. Individual states may additionally collect state sales tax (0–10%). How does the US Section 321 de minimis rule work? It no longer applies. Since 29 August 2025 the US de minimis exemption (formerly duty-free up to USD 800) has been suspended for shipments from all countries, so practically every parcel to the USA is dutiable regardless of value, at a rate that depends on the type and origin of the goods. Individual US states may additionally collect sales tax (0–10%). To mail a package from France to the US, you must complete a CN23 customs form, pay US duties from the first dollar of value (new rules since 29 August 2025), and use approved services such as Colissimo (≤650 €), Chronopost, or international couriers like DHL or FedEx.

Here’s what the French government says:

Sending parcels from France to the United States is subject to updated US customs regulations. All goods are now taxed from 1 $, and duties must be paid before the parcel enters the US. Available Mailing Options: 1. La Poste (France’s postal service) Documents only : Allowed via Lettre internationale or Prêt‑à‑Poster.

Colissimo : Allowed for goods up to 650 € value . Labels must be purchased online on laposte.fr. Requires CN23 customs declaration.

Gifts between individuals : Only “homemade” items under 80 € per parcel. Must be marked “Gift” + CN23. Commercial items cannot be declared as gifts.

2. Chronopost Suitable for higher‑value shipments or when Colissimo is not allowed.

Offers Prêt‑à‑Expédier prepaid packaging. 3. International Couriers (DHL, FedEx, UPS) Faster delivery: 3–5 days express , 5–10 days standard .

Require CN23 + proforma invoice.

Duties apply from the first euro. Customs Requirements CN23 form: Mandatory for all goods. Must include accurate sender address and detailed contents. Incorrect declarations may result in return, destruction, or a minimum 100 $ penalty.

Here’s what the US Embassy says:

What Are the New Regulations for Shipments to the United States? To date, the following are possible: Document-only mailings, including Ready-to-Post (postage is currently only available at the post office counter, or online at laposte.fr/ ; it is NOT available at post office kiosks, or to US territories) Colissimo shipments up to a limit of €650 – labels purchased exclusively on laposte.fr . Above €650, if the shipment contains several items, you can split the shipment into several packages. This solution, although possible, leads to an increase in the cost of postage. Otherwise, we invite you to use the Chronopost website Sending gifts exclusively between individuals with a value of less than €80 per parcel Chronopost Ready-to-Ship for single shipments – Chronopost packaging – Prepaid packaging – La Poste Shipments by Chronopost International Courier Services (e.g., FedEx, DHL, or UPS — estimated delivery varies, typically 2–5 days)

The postman was very nice about it, I must say. He really gave it his all. In the end, he concluded—uncertainly—my best bet was probably to put my ballot in a wholly new envelope, fill out a completely fresh customs declaration form, and send it by registered mail.

“Will it get there in time?” I asked.

“In principle, Madame. In principle.”

My expression must have conveyed my dismay. “Yes,” he said, more firmly. “I truly think it will.”