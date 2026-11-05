The Spell is Broken

For once, an episode of Critical Conditions in which the conditions have improved.

I’ve had many thoughts since the midterm results became clear—among them, puzzlement. My father called me yesterday morning, exhilarated. We both agreed that it was a proud day to be an American.

I know that a good part of the world would read that and think, “How very like Americans—giving themselves credit for defeating a monster entirely of their own making.”

And that’s true. All of this could have been prevented—all the suffering, the deaths, the damage, the indelible stain on our honor—if only we’d done this from the start. If we had grasped, from the start, that Trump and that cast of depraved kooks must never in a million years get anywhere near power.

Why did we put ourselves through that?

But my puzzlement hasn’t diminished my relief. I’d come to believe that Americans could no longer see what was being done to them, or that they did see and they approved, and I wasn’t sure which was worse: Is it easier to die of stupidity or of nihilism?

There’s no bringing the dead back to life. We can’t restore, through one election, the trust we spent generations earning and then so casually destroyed. The world will be living with the consequences of our flight from reality long after Donald Trump is gone.

But millions of Americans were asked to look at this government and render a judgment, and at last, they rendered the obvious one—emphatically enough to exceed even my most cautiously rationed hopes.

I’ve spent a lot of time, since 2015, wondering what on earth my country ever was: How could the America I thought I knew so well be this? It has been intensely disorienting. I’ve said that it feels the way I imagine it must to learn that you were adopted. The disorientation has been that deep and that personal.

Before the Trump era, I believed I’d grown up in a country full of decent people who understood that freedom and democracy were precious. People who would never tolerate an attempt to impose upon them an authoritarian experiment. I believed that Americans instinctively understood the difference between a liberal democracy and a banana republic—and between right and wrong, at that. I believed that we cherished our freedoms and the Constitution; and while we were often catastrophically inept, we tried very earnestly to do more good than harm in the world.

After a dozen years of slowly, painfully, rewriting this story, I had arrived at a new one. It wasn’t a story I liked, but I’d stopped fighting it. It no longer seemed like a mistake or a terrible joke. I had begun to say: I come from a dying superpower. I come from a nihilistic country whose founding myths and rhetoric are empty slogans that no one understands anymore. I come from a country where people yearn to be ruled by an authoritarian slob. I come from a country that lets its government commit outrages—from wanton, purposeless murder abroad to shooting its own citizens in the streets—and I come from a country that is an outright menace to itself and the world. I had begun to accept that everything I had ever thought to the contrary had been some kind of delusion.

I could hear in my father’s voice yesterday how badly we both needed this sign that no, we hadn’t simply imagined an America that would be utterly repelled by a figure like Trump. It’s really there. It’s still there.

Had it been a narrow defeat for Trump and MAGA, I wouldn’t have been overjoyed. I would have chalked up a narrow victory to our intolerance of high prices at the pump.

But the scale of this defeat—only recently, “Texas is a red state” seemed like a law of nature, not politics—can mean only one thing: Americans have said Enough. At last. At last, we’ve shrunk this vile, alien tumor, which had spread so deeply throughout our body politic that I’d accepted the diagnosis as terminal. I’ve never been so glad to be wrong.

The scale of it is what matters so much. I truly didn’t see it coming. I hadn’t dared to hope for it. I was thinking of all those crushing electoral defeats, not just in the US, but in Turkey, too. Again and again, I allowed myself to hope that by now, surely, voters would rise up, sick of being brazenly deceived, abused, exploited, and taken for fools. But again and again, the electorate said, “Please continue.”

That’s what I expected. I figured the Democrats would retake the House, but more narrowly, perhaps, than the polls indicated. Maybe they’d eke out a victory in the Senate. But I was fully ready for them to fail.

They didn’t.

It was just in the nick of time. Until Tuesday, I could see how they might make a free and fair election in 2028 impossible. Now I can see how we get one. And for the first time in years, I can imagine the people who did this spending the rest of their lives trying to explain why they thought it was a good idea.

That really was the last exit before the toll. But we took it. We won, in numbers so big that everyone and his dog understands full well what it means: The joyride is over. MAGA’s opponents won in numbers so big that “not accepting the outcome” wasn’t an option. Rigging the 2028 election won’t be an option, either. Jon Ossoff turned out to be right: We really did “rebuke the crook president with such clarity and power that no president will dare such abuses for centuries.”

Dan thinks I’m overconfident now. And yes, it’s true that the scale of the defeat matters enormously for what happens next, but doesn’t tell us exactly why it happened. Perhaps it was an overwhelming moral revulsion shared by millions of people. Perhaps it was several grievances converging, or a change in who turned out. The result in Texas means a partisan alignment was more brittle than I thought, but it doesn’t tell me which issue broke it.

But “just gas prices” gives too little credit to what Americans did. This time, enough Americans said enough to make it stick. Some may have meant “Enough of these gas prices,” others “Enough of this obscenity,” and plenty may have meant both. MAGA has suffered an overwhelming defeat, whatever brought them to that decision.

And whatever the reason, the whole world saw it. Everyone saw that no, Trump does not speak for us. No, we don’t want to invade Greenland. No, we don’t want to best friends with a blood-soaked war criminal like Putin. It was so important that the world saw that.

It’s true that what Trump will do in the coming two years is impossible to say. I agree with Dan that his appearance of chastised meekness is likely a facade. That means this is a moment of acute danger. He still has the unilateral authority to launch nuclear weapons, and his cognitive decline is now unmistakeable even to those who don’t want to see it. So is the complete disappearance of his already limited ability to control his impulses.

Nor am I kidding myself about the Democrats and their ability to screw things up. They may take this matchless opportunity and blow it. I can think of a million ways they might.

But I’m thrilled that so many of them are talking about slamming the brakes on research at the AI frontier. I’m thrilled that we now have two perfectly plausible paths to removing that demented menace the next time he so much as thinks about using nuclear weapons. Impeachment and conviction are now on the table. So is the 25th Amendment.

As for the latter, JD Vance has clearly decided his only hope is to distance himself from Trump. (It won’t work, JD: Your political career is over, you self-satisfied, power-mad, priggish hick.) He may try to lodge the knife all the way. He has every reason to invoke the 25th Amendment, after all; Trump is dangerously impaired.

JD Vance may wind up being president. But it will be very, very temporary. MAGA is over. It’s over. Our long national nightmare is over.

If we survive the next two years—and we might!—we might very well survive as a liberal democracy. We may well look back on this period as a ghastly aberration, not the beginning of the end. We might even learn something good from it, at least for a few generations.

The election changed everything.

And what a pleasure to see all of those MAGA celebrities fighting each other like famished cockroaches in a bottle, too.

An exchange with a Ukrainian friend:

Dear Claire