I could not more agree—Claire.

By Robert Zubrin

“I have the right to do anything I want to do. I’m the president.” —Donald Trump, August 27, 2025

The good news is that Democrats in Congress have been forced by their base to try to draw the line against Trump. The bad news is that they have drawn the wrong line.

The Democrats have shut down the government unless subsidies to Obamacare, enacted during the Covid epidemic, are extended. No matter what one thinks of the merit of these programs, this is absurd.

America is not facing a healthcare crisis. America is facing a Constitutional crisis.

As a result of the election of Donald Trump, the rule of law has broken down in the United States. Thousands of convicted criminals who engaged in violence to support Trump’s efforts to prevent the certification of the 2020 election have been released. Those who prosecuted them have been fired and threatened with prosecution. Unidentified men, wearing masks and driving unmarked vehicles, are snatching imm…