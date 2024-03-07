The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The Short Podcast, with a Vlad Davidzon Cameo
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The Short Podcast, with a Vlad Davidzon Cameo

Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Mar 07, 2024

Today’s discussion:

* Vladislav Davidzon joins us to give us the expert view on Transnistria. The situation sounds more minatory than John and I initially thought: There may be a purpose to the provocation that goes beyond, “distracting NATO.”

* Welcome, Sweden!

* Boo, Germany! What’s wrong with you?

* The Sudan catastrophe is apocalyptic, no one has the bandwidth to deal with it, and now Russia, Iran, and Ukraine are involved, too.

* It’s Vlad’s birthday! Happy Birthday, Vlad!



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