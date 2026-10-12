The Shame is Ours

Trump’s diesel deal with Putin nauseates me.

This is the 2022 law that prohibits the US from purchasing Russian oil without prior consultation with Congress and its certification that the Ukraine war is over. It is, moreover, illegal to purchase Russian oil until there is “no immediate military threat of aggression to any North Atlantic Treaty Organization member,” and until Russia “recognizes the right of the people of Ukraine to independently and freely choose their own government.” The Graham Russia Sanctions Act goes after third-country purchasers of Russian oil.

Here’s how Russia’s propagandists are reacting. (Please don’t skip this—watch it through.)

Here’s David Frum on Trump’s deal:

Since Trump’s return to power in 2025, the Putin regime has dangled lucrative deals in front of the president’s entourage. … The New York Times reported last week about an even more brazen Russian offering: a multibillion-dollar oil deal for assets owned by Russia’s Lukoil, which would directly benefit a Trump donor and two Middle Eastern groups that have done business with Kushner or Witkoff’s family. … But all these apparently enticing Russian schemes come with a catch: Russian energy assets are not worth much if those assets are regularly wrecked by Ukrainian drones. This makes plain the implicit quid pro quo in these lucrative deals offered to Trump’s family and friends: If you compel Ukraine to surrender, we will enrich you beyond reckoning. … The 2.25 million barrels of diesel Putin offered Trump will have zero net impact on world energy markets or the world price of diesel. But accepting those barrels will collapse the US-led sanctions regime on Russia—and align Trump with Putin against the Ukrainian air attacks on Russian energy production. Trump stopped providing aid to Ukraine long ago. But the US still provides Ukraine with crucial intelligence information. If Putin can entice Trump to cut Ukraine off from US intelligence, he can do real damage to Ukraine’s capabilities. Russian diesel fuel is the cheese in that mousetrap. Trump’s negotiators are sniffing at the bait: The Kyiv Post reported today that Witkoff and Kushner are already threatening to stop information-sharing if Ukraine continues to strike Russian energy assets. And meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly planning his own trip to Russia—one that members of Congress are urging him to cancel, as my colleague Sarah Fitzpatrick recently reported. There is much about Putin’s offer of diesel that remains doubtful. Does Trump have the legal authority to buy previously sanctioned Russian oil? Does Russia even possess the diesel to sell? But one thing at least remains as clear as ever: With Trump, all roads lead to Putin.

Here’s Anders Åslund:

Trump is simply an enemy of Ukraine. … Zelensky reacted by correctly saying that Trump’s new decision was a gift for Putin. It would allow Moscow to finance new military equipment to continue its war. He also said that in taking the deal the Kremlin meant Russia “can keep fighting, to mean they keep dropping bombs on cities.” Trump has never in any way protested Russia’s terror bombing of Ukraine, its hospitals, schools or residential buildings in any way. He has not even complained when Russia has bombed US-owned civilian enterprises in Ukraine—Cargill, Coca Cola, Pepsi Cola, Flex, Mondelez, etc. Trump responded to Zelensky with fury. He claimed that Zelensky “wants to make problems for the world” by continuing to authorize attacks on Russian refineries. “He’d better damn well stop,” Trump said, before demanding that Ukraine should “get a new leader who can make a deal.” … Trump has broken Western sanctions against Russia in a big way—but he wants to go further in his pro-Putin endeavors. As Trump talked to Putin and eased the sanctions on Russia, his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were meeting with a Ukrainian team in Miami. They threatened that the US would stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine unless Ukraine stopped striking Russian oil refineries. The Ukrainian delegation appears to have ended their meeting after they were informed that Trump had gone behind their backs with his diesel agreement with Putin. But is any intelligence from the pro-Putin Trump administration reliable? Why would anybody talk to Witkoff and Kushner? Neither is a real public servant. Neither works for the US national interests. They are dealmakers allegedly making hundreds of millions of dollars on dubious business deals in their own interest while posing as government representatives. On September 5, they met with Putin in the Kremlin. The New York Times reported that Putin offered them and their investment consortium Lukoil’s assets abroad, previously assessed at US$22 billion, for a knock-down price. The value would rise substantially if the Trump-controlled US Treasury eased sanctions on these assets. It is unclear what Putin wanted in return. Reuters reported that Witkoff and Kushner also discussed purchasing and reviving Nord Stream II for Russian gas deliveries to Europe. It appears as if the Trump administration, notably Trump himself, Witkoff, and Kushner, have only one interest in Ukraine: to make money. They appear prepared to sell their country to the benefit of Putin while hoping that by ending Western oil and gas sanctions on Russia they will make billions.

By the way, you know who has plenty of diesel? Canada.

From the Financial Times. Why diesel prices are high.

This is what, and who, we’re supporting:

Every single American is covered in this filth. Either we voted for Trump, or we failed to stop him. We’re not all equally culpable. But “I didn’t vote for him” isn’t enough.

Dan and I talk about Russian atrocities. We discuss the distinction between guilt and political responsibility. We discuss the collapse of my faith in America. I was once certain that whatever our failures, we would stand against this kind of barbarism.

Dan and I agree about Trump, but disagree about what Americans can reasonably be expected to do about him. Is waiting for the next election enough? Would mass protest force Congress to act? Does exhaustion explain why Americans hear news of Trump’s latest betrayal and shrug, or is “exhaustion” just an excuse?

We also talk about the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and what they mean for a region whose governments long counted on American protection. Will Turkey and Pakistan actually step up, if only to show us up? Does the US still have military options—at least, options that could improve matters?

Finally, we discuss Pete Hegseth’s proposal to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan. Just how much barbarity will Americans tolerate?

More than I ever dreamt, that’s clear.

We do try to finish on a hopeful note. Dan thinks Netanyahu is heading for electoral defeat. I would very much like him to be right.