Yesterday, we learned that a company in Shanghai called Shanghai Shuoyao put up a rack of 72 Blackwell Ultra chips as collateral for a US$14 million loan from the Shanghai Innovation Bank. They put the serial number of the rack on their loan application. The loan application was filed with Chinese regulators. Bloomberg got its hands on it. (Well done, Bloomberg!)

“The gear installed at the Yangtze River Delta Project,” Bloomberg reports, “included a GB300 NVL72 rack, among Nvidia’s most powerful products.”

And it wasn’t the only loan application they found. A year ago, another company used a Blackwell system, the GB200, as collateral against a US$13.5million loan. Both the GB300 NVL72 rack and the GB200 system were housed in the same data center. Neither, needless to say, are supposed to be in China at all. These are the chips Anthropic and Open AI use to train their frontier models. It’s completely illegal to ship them to China without a license. (See the FAQ, below, for more details.)

For days, I’ve been trying to figure out what became of the advanced Nvidia chips that went to Megaspeed. There’s a legal distinction between selling a Chinese company computing time on a server in Malaysia and delivering the whole server to China, even if in practice, it’s a distinction without much difference. Now we have two advanced Blackwell systems at the same data center in Shanghai.