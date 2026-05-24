Sullen. Menacing. Stalinist. It’s the new Livebox 5.

I intended today to upload all the videos from our recent seminars. This was the plan. I announced it. I believed it. I organized my day around it. The videos were there. The will was there. Civilization, in theory, had reached the point where, miraculously, I could press a few buttons in Paris and readers scattered across all the world’s continents would instantly be able to watch them.

Then Orange ruined everything.

Orange, for non-French readers, is my internet provider. It is the T-Rex of French telecoms. Formerly France Télécom, and before that, the direction générale des Télécommunications—a division of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications—it became an autonomous company in 1990 in response to an EU directive aimed at making competition mandatory in public services. (People who complain that the EU passes too many regulations don’t remember how lousy things were when these companies were monopolies.) Then it was privatized by Lionel Jospin’s left-wing coalition, made up of the Socialist Party, the Communist Party, the Greens, the Radical Left Party, and the Citizens' Movement. Go figure.

They changed their name to “Orange,” I should think, because they figured “France Télécom” sounded like a national legacy telephone monopoly, whereas “Orange” sounded international, consumer-friendly, mobile-era, and just plain juicy. Fruity, even. The corporate history on their website says they thought the new name would “cross cultural and language boundaries,” which is the sort of phrase that makes one want to put one’s head gently into the wastepaper basket, but whatever.

I liked the dignity of “France Télécom.” “France Télécom” says, We operate wires, switches, exchanges, and networks. “Orange” says, Imagine a friendly sphere of lifestyle connectivity.

But in fairness, I’ve had no problems with Orange at all until very recently: It’s been so fast and reliable that I never thought about it, which is what you want from an Internet connection. The company is known for good service, actually. That and for causing its employees to commit suicide. The name of the company might sound like a scented candle, but the workplace environment is apparently nothing like aromatherapy. Still, they’ve done right by me so far. No complaints.

But in recent weeks—as Dan knows—my connection has been abnormally slow and unstable. I’d been meaning to call Orange to ask what was happening, but it wasn’t so bad, and I thought maybe it would resolve itself, so I put it off.

Today, however, it was so slow—and the files I meant to upload were so large—that I realized I couldn’t postpone it anymore.

When you open an account with Orange, they give you their version of a router, which they call a Livebox. Why “router” wasn’t good enough for them, I don’t know. (They should have called it what it is: “a lemon.”) Before calling them, I checked their website, which offered me the prospect of an auto-diagnosis: Push the button, and the site tells you what’s wrong. I pushed; it cogitated, then it told me with confidence that my Livebox was obsolete.

This was plausible. I moved into this apartment twelve years ago—maybe even longer, now that I think about it?—and the box did have about it the faint air of an object that had once enjoyed a close personal relationship with Nicolas Sarkozy. The solution, said the chatbot, was simple. It would give me a code. I would take the old Livebox to any Orange store. The Orange store would exchange it. I would bring home the new Livebox. I would plug it in. The internet would return, faster and more reliable than ever.

Every sentence in that paragraph was a trap.

I should have known better than to attempt this on a Saturday. Nothing involving a telecom company should ever be done on a Saturday—or the day before you’re scheduled to host a symposium on Zoom, for that matter. Or at any hour when the people capable of solving the problem might be about to go home to eat cheese.

But I wanted to upload those videos, so my judgement failed me. Off I went, old Livebox in hand, armed with my code, my ID, a copy of my birth certificate, my electricity bill, and my last three quittances de loyer. (If you’ve ever lived in France, you know why. If you haven’t and you plan to move here, trust me: Just bring them to everything. The ability to produce those documents on a second’s notice, perfectly organized in a little plastic pochette, separates the French-bureaucracy tyros from les maîtres.)

At the Orange store, the man behind the counter exchanged the box. I had an uneasy, animal sensation—an intuition that the man standing between me and catastrophe had no idea what he was doing. He wasn’t incompetent, precisely. It was more a kind of serene procedural vacancy. He was perfectly amiable. He had the uniform. He had access to the drawer containing devices. But there was, somewhere behind the eyes, a meadow.

I had brought in a two-part system: the Livebox itself and a smaller black box whose function I had never understood, but which had clearly been involved in the production of internet. When I asked whether this, too, needed to be exchanged, he looked faintly surprised and said, “Oh, yes.”

Had I not asked, I would apparently have gone home with only half of whatever the new arrangement required. This did not reassure me.

He gave me the new device and explained that I no longer needed two apparatuses. The new Livebox 5 did both jobs. I accepted this, because I accept many things about modern life. I accept cookie banners. I accept apps that update themselves into uselessness. I accept that refrigerators now have opinions. I accepted the integrated Livebox.

Back home, I followed the instructions with religious scrupulousness. Cable A into slot B. Fiber cable into the prescribed port. Power cord. Wait patiently while the device initializes. Oddly, the instructions included a blood-curdling warning never to look at the fibreoptic cable, because it would blind me. This seemed an ambitious mythological register for a router installation. Still, I reasoned, Orange presumably wouldn’t send customers home with a consumer product capable of maiming them upon contact. If nothing else, this would violate a whole slew of EU directives, right?

So I proceeded.

For a few minutes I allowed myself to imagine that the new Livebox might improve everything. Perhaps the connection would be faster. Perhaps uploading the videos would take seconds. Perhaps this would be the final coda to my apartment-cleaning frenzy—from now on, a life that worked seamlessly in every respect. Perhaps modernity, having made certain poor choices, would redeem itself in my hallway.

Then the white light began blinking.

The manual informed me that this meant: erreur technique.

Of course it did.

I followed the troubleshooting guide. Try the port on the left. Try the port on the right. Check that everything is plugged in. Restart. Wait. Repeat. Consult the support line. I did all of this. The white light continued blinking calmly, like a small domestic lighthouse warning passing ships of the shoals of pure frustration ahead.

I then spent three hours with Orange technical support. Three hours. During this time, a perfectly polite technician led me through a series of “diagnostics” that consisted largely of asking me to do again the things I had already done, in case the first round of futile ritual gestures had not been sufficiently devout.

She suggested I return to the Orange store so they could run a diagnostic on the brand-new box. I pointed out that the brand-new box was probably not the problem. The old fiber cable, installed years ago and routed behind the litter box—a zone frequented by scratching cats, dust, and entropy—seemed a more likely suspect. I proposed that we skip ahead to the part where Orange sends a technician to inspect the fiber line, declares it bien foutu, reproaches me for having it near the litter box, delivers a long lecture on the theory of proper fiber-cable-positioning—“Eh bien, c’est un problème en trois parties”—and then, finally, fixes the damned thing.

She resisted. More diagnostics were needed.

Hours later, having discovered through her advanced diagnostic methods that the internet still did not work, she conceded that the case required an advanced technician. Splendid, I thought. Let us summon this wizard.

The advanced technician, she said, could call me on Wednesday.

Wednesday.

We are having a symposium tomorrow.

Now, strictly speaking, this isn’t a catastrophe. Pompeii was a catastrophe. The invasion of Poland was a catastrophe. Having to run a Zoom symposium via an iPhone hotspot from an apartment with lousy cellular reception is just one of those small tribulations by which contemporary life educates the soul.

But this is exactly the maddening thing. None of this should matter as much as it does. A router shouldn’t be able to derail a day. A fiber cable shouldn’t produce rage in inverse proportions to its diameter. A customer-service script shouldn’t make you feel that Western civilization is just a hopeful rumor.

Yet it does. Because so much of modern life now has this quality: everything works beautifully until it doesn’t, and then the failure is total, opaque, and somehow your fault. The system is designed to appear frictionless. You can order groceries at midnight, ask your bank for a loan through an app, host a symposium across continents, renew a prescription, translate a document, back up a lifetime of photographs, and receive an automated email assuring you that your satisfaction is very important. But when something basic breaks, you realize that no one can touch the machine. The people you reach aren’t empowered to solve the problem. The people empowered to solve the problem can’t be reached. The interface is cheerful; the institution behind it is absent. A company that once had a name meaning “the French telecommunications company” became a company named after a fruit, or a color, or a mood-board. Now it treats the provision of telecommunications as an optional subcomponent of brand experience.

This is the enshittification of everything. It’s not just that products become worse or decay, though God knows they do. It’s that every system is now optimized, somehow, to prevent responsibility from attaching to any human being. The chatbot can’t help you. The call-center employee can’t deviate from the script. The boutique employee can exchange the plastic object but can’t explain the network. The technician who understands the network is alive, thank God, but not available until Wednesday—and then, only as a voice—by which time I could train a carrier pigeon, which obviously I’ll need to do. The whole thing has the structure of a Kafka story rewritten by McKinsey.

What’s most infuriating is the ritual pretense that the inconvenience is an anomaly. Every institution acts as if failure were an unforeseeable exception, even as the customer knows full well that failure will occur. You don’t ask, “Will something go wrong?” You ask, “How many hours will I have to surrender before the organization admits that something has gone wrong?”

So: the videos are not uploaded today because my internet provider replaced my aging-but-still-functionin internet apparatus with a new one that does not provide internet at all, then explained, after three hours of diagnostic theater, that the next available step in the production of internet would be a phone call several days from now.

I’ll upload the seminar videos as soon as the internet returns, or as soon as I succeed in running the whole operation through my iPhone and a USB cable, while hanging halfway out of my kitchen window, because that’s where the reception’s best.

I’m pretty sure the contraption I’ve got wired up will work for tomorrow’s seminar, but just in case, may I ask for a volunteer? Would one of our usual guests be willing to make a back-up video, in case my Internet goes down at a crucial moment? And in extremis, if the whole system keeps crashing, would you be willing to take over the hosting? I don’t think that will happen, but I’ll be less stressed about it if I know I’ve got a backup plan. (This is what being a responsible adult now entails—not an expectation that the system will work, but the preparation of a contingency plan for its inevitable collapse.)

The Zoom link, once again, is below the paywall. If I vanish, our designated co-host will keep things moving.

And Jonah sent me a quick clarification. (I’ll append this to the original invitation I sent, too.) He wrote:

Thanks so much for setting up this opportunity! I’m very much looking forward to connecting with you and your community. I have one piece of feedback. You described my proposal as “His argument, as I understand it, is that if global public goods can’t be adequately financed through ordinary treaty mechanisms, then consumer choice, banking infrastructure, certification, and philanthropy may be a way to raise funding and create institutional recognition for the global commons without waiting for a world state.” All that is true, but one innovation you didn’t cover is the proposal for variable transaction fees that make the “bad guys” (polluters, free riders) pay more. That variability enables the possibility of a system of checks and balances so that this system of transaction fees can serve as a platform for enforcement of global commons policy development. But whose policy? The exciting part is to answer that question. Exercising that decision is a kind of agency, or power. It would be a kind of supra-national political power that global civil society could unite around to build new, more effective global commons governance mechanisms. The last time we built global institutions for the whole world, at scale, was back in 1945, when we created the UN and the Bretton Woods institutions. Theoretically, our new technology, science, and global awareness could allow us to build new institutions today, especially ones that are more democratic and legitimate. I may have said similar words on our call, but it can be tricky to grasp them. The simplest phrase I have come up with to capture the idea is to “Use the financial system to legally recognize and govern the global commons through variable transaction fees.”

Quite—that’s the interesting part of the idea, which I didn’t describe well. But Jonah will explain all of this viva voce tomorrow.

See you then, I hope! Pray for me!