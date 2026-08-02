Here’s an edited version of the video of our Q&A with David Gordon about the future of the global economy. The invitation to the symposium and study questions are here:

The Symposium The Price of Everything Claire Berlinski · Jul 25 Tomorrow’s symposium will be a little different. David Gordon—frequent symposium guest, extremely successful investor, and a very shrewd and knowledgeable reader of markets—has kindly agreed to answer our questions about the global economy and where he thinks it might be headed. Read full story

The labor market looks robust. Artificial intelligence promises extraordinary gains in productivity. Solar power is becoming cheaper by the year. So why does David believe our civilization has peaked, and the global economy has entered a decline that could last for a generation?

In this unusually bracing symposium, we ask what reassuring headline numbers are concealing. Is the data-center boom in the US masking an economy already sliding toward recession? Are tariffs, sanctions, demographic contraction, rising energy costs, and the destruction of scientific and institutional capacity accelerating a decline that was already “baked into the cake”? What happens if the Federal Reserve can neither lower interest rates nor keep them high without making the coming crisis worse?

David sees foreign diversification away from US Treasuries, the rise of alternative payment systems, fiscal strain, and political attacks on monetary independence as mutually reinforcing threats to America’s financial privilege. Our discussion focused on the dollar. American allies and adversaries alike are selling US Treasuries. Sanctions are driving trade into alternative payment systems. Washington is steadily weakening the financial architecture that endowed the United States with its “exorbitant privilege.” But there’s no wholly plausible successor reserve currency. The euro is incomplete, the yuan is opaque, gold is cumbersome, and cryptocurrency ultimately remains denominated in dollars. David’s conclusion is bleak—if confidence in fiat currency fails, there’s nowhere else to go. So we’ll all go down together.

We brought up counterarguments: Might cheap renewable energy and an AI-driven industrial revolution allow us to escape from stagnation? Or will they produce mass white-collar unemployment, extreme concentrations of wealth, political radicalization, and years of social dislocation? Is the AI build-out another railway revolution—transformative even if investors lose their shirts? Or is it a speculative boom that’s temporarily holding up an otherwise dying economy?

David points out that largest generation in history is retiring and the smallest is taking its place. The 1980–2020 economy was unusually favorable owing to cheap capital, cheap labor, abundant raw materials, expanding globalization, and relatively benign demographics. All of that is over. If AI does succeed in eliminating whole categories of work—which he doubts—it will be even worse, because the consumption economy requires people to earn and spend. Meanwhile, our political institutions are suppressing the repricing of assets. They can’t do this indefinitely, though. This means that when the dam breaks, it will break hard.

What’s more, he notes, tariffs, immigration restrictions, institutional decay, concentrated wealth, and the erosion of trust in both government and finance are making it harder to adjust exactly as we most need to adjust. All of the buffers that once allowed the United States to absorb shocks are being weakened at the same time.

We also discuss America’s dwindling stock of interceptor missiles; the mystery of our undeclared military “surge” to the Middle East; China’s surreptitious purchases of Iranian oil; the squandered possibility of an integrated North American manufacturing bloc; the danger of private equity socializing its losses through the insurance system; and why David advises everyone to keep dated records of every investment they own—and the format in which they should be kept.

Unfortunately, the quality of the audio for this recording was unsatisfactory, which is my fault. I should have told David to get a good microphone before we convened. I’ve done everything I can to fix it. I used AI to reconstruct words that were inaudible, which is why in places it might sound a bit odd. I deleted the parts that I couldn’t fix. (If you were there and you’re wondering why I deleted your comments, it’s either because you, too, need a better microphone, or because you asked me to.)

Fortunately, this wound up being an excellent video despite or perhaps because of the extension edits. I didn’t try to turn it into a proper documentary, though it would have made an interesting one. I did add bit of B-roll in places to create a bit of visual interest. Now that I’ve uploaded it, I’ve spotted a few bloopers. But it would take me hours to fix them and I’ve vowed never to fall behind in the uploading of these videos again.

For those of you in a hurry, here’s a transcript. You can also read the transcript that goes with the video, but I had ChatGPT whip up a corrected, annotated transcript. Everything that follows is ChatGPT’s, work, not mine, and I don’t necessarily endorse it.

Note: I just read the transcript. It’s incomplete, and it misidentifies the speakers. (Voilà, an excellent illustration of the points we discussed about AI’s ability to replace our jobs. It can’t replace mine quite yet, but it could sure replace any human assistant I’d ever be able to hire.) I’d go through and correct it, but that would put me behind schedule. You’ll definitely still get the gist by reading it, though.

Please don’t attribute any quotations to the speakers below without checking them against the recording.

The Global Economy Under Strain

Reader’s Guide and Annotated Transcript

Claire Berlinski in conversation with David Gordon, Simon Pearce, Vivek Y. Kelkar, and symposium participants

EDITORIAL NOTE

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and corrected against the sense of the recorded discussion. Obvious transcription errors have been repaired; passages lost at edit points are marked rather than reconstructed. Annotations explain technical terms and occasionally qualify claims whose interpretation is contested.

The Argument at a Glance

David Gordon’s thesis: The global economy has entered a generational adjustment as capital, labor, and raw materials all become more expensive.

The dollar paradox: Confidence in the dollar may be eroding even though no rival currency possesses the openness, liquidity, and institutional depth required to replace it.

The technological wager: AI and renewable energy may create a productivity escape—or intensify unemployment, concentration, and political disorder before their benefits diffuse.

The policy failure: The United States is weakening immigration, science, alliances, trade relationships, and administrative capacity at the moment it most needs institutional resilience.

The practical warning: Investors should understand how their cash is held, avoid opaque “private” products they cannot evaluate, and retain dated records of their holdings.

Selective Glossary

1. Crack-up boom. A term associated with Ludwig von Mises for the final inflationary phase in which the public loses confidence in money and rushes to exchange it for real goods. It is more specific than an ordinary asset boom or a period of high inflation.