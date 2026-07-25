Tomorrow’s symposium will be a little different. David Gordon—frequent symposium guest, extremely successful investor, and a very shrewd and knowledgeable reader of markets—has kindly agreed to answer our questions about the global economy and where he thinks it might be headed.

Over his career, David has advised investors with different objectives, time horizons, and tolerances for risk, which has given him a detailed understanding of the way markets absorb war, inflation, policy shocks, and political uncertainty. Here’s a Wall Street Journal article about him, and here’s his old blog about investing. Talking to David inspired me to write the essay below—and he helped me to figure out what I was looking at:

We’ll begin by discussing the week’s major international news, then turn to the economic questions: What effects might the collision of all of the following have on the global economy?

two major wars

a massive energy shock

a massive tariff shock

a massive fertilizer shock

a massive climate shock

stratospheric US debt

global political instability

technological change unprecedented in the history of our species

a uniquely incompetent government at the helm of the world’s hegemonic power

Bring your questions about the economy, the news, how global markets work, investing and portfolios, the price of oil, and what—if anything—you’re supposed to do when the polycrisis meets the omnishambles. This is meant to be a discussion, not a clinic for personal financial advice, but David has promised—intriguingly—to share “one important item” about “everyone’s portfolios and the future.” (No, I don’t know what it is. I’m curious to find out. I guess it wouldn’t apply to me, since I don’t have a portfolio. But I hope I have a future, so I'm still curious.)

Here are a few things we could ask him:

Oil crossed $100 a barrel again, then fell again. Is the price telling us anything reliable about physical supply? What exactly do we mean when we quote “the price of Brent”? The disruption is spreading beyond Hormuz. The Houthis are threatening the Bab al Mandeb. Saudi tankers bound for Asia have turned around in the Red Sea. Kazakhstan’s CPC terminal suspended loadings after tankers were attacked in the Black Sea. How much oil might be available on paper but unavailable (or prohibitively expensive) in practice?

European gas prices went up more than 40 percent this month. Oil at US$100 has everyone talking about stagflation, especially in Europe and Asia. The ECB left rates unchanged, but it conspicuously kept open the possibility of a September increase. Are we looking at another temporary energy shock, or at a change in the inflation-and-rates regime?

Climate change is now a direct economic variable, not a background condition. Europe’s drought is being driven as much by heat-driven evaporation as by lack of rain. France is expecting its smallest maize crop in fifty years. Romanian farmers don’t have enough water to irrigate. Low water levels are disrupting shipping, farming, and industry. This week’s fires have forced mass evacuations around Bordeaux and Madrid. How should investors and governments update their ideas about climate risk now that it’s arriving as a crop, transport, insurance, infrastructure, and fiscal shock all at once?

That sound you hear is the food alarm. Russian attacks on Ukraine’s export infrastructure, extreme heat, and disrupted fertilizer traffic through Hormuz have sent wheat to three-year highs. Fertiliser is the unnerving part of this story, because its effects arrive with a delay. Are the markets beginning to price in a food shock?

But the American economy still looks weirdly vigorous. US jobless claims have fallen to their lowest level since …. 1969? But investors are contemplating higher rates. Stocks and bonds have been distinctly less cheerful. What’s going on? Is this resilience, overheating, a lagging indicator? Is someone cooking those unemployment figures?

The tariff wall is becoming ever-more random. Trump just imposed 50 percent tariffs on roughly US$20 billion of Canadian imports using a 1930 statute that no president has ever used before. He slapped 10 percent duties on dozens of US trading partners. What will this do to prices, investment decisions, and the credibility of the American trade order? (And what does it say that Trump is doing this to our allies while contemplating a major military escalation? Does it tell us he’s bluffing about that escalation, or just oblivious to the many reasons you wouldn’t want to infuriate your allies when you’re proposing to escalate a war?)

The world’s refiners are riding them hard and putting them away wet. There’s very little room for error. US refineries have every incentive to maximize output: diesel margins have reached record levels, fuel inventories are thin, and foreign buyers are clamoring for their exports. But planned maintenance has been postponed or reduced. If a major refinery suffers a serious industrial accident, will all of this get much worse very quickly?

China and Europe now seem to be treating trade as an extension of sanctions policy. Beijing banned exports of dual-use items to fourteen more EU entities. European companies—including Volkswagen—are confronting Chinese competition, tariffs, and a deteriorating growth outlook. Is what we’re seeing “de-risking?” Or is the world building rival economic blocs?

The US is financing more of its debt at the short end. T-bill supply is projected at US$827 billion this year, against roughly US$360 billion in 2025. It’s cheap while it works, but what happens if rates rise or money-market demand ceases to absorb the paper?

The AI boom is beginning to look a lot less like a free source of growth. Alphabet reported its first quarterly cash burn on record. The biggest tech firms are expected to spend more than US$700 billion this year on AI infrastructure. Is this the investment cycle that saves US growth, or is it very expensive FOMO? What effect is the interruption to the supply of semiconductor-grade helium goin to have on this? (And by the way, did everyone see the news about Open AI’s very bad model doing exactly what the Doomers have been saying it would?)

China is the great oil-market mystery. It entered the crisis with the world’s largest crude reserve, then slashed imports. Now it appears to have drawn down inventories in June rather than rebuilding them. Is Beijing confident that its existing buffers are enough? Is it using its reserves to keep prices down and conserve foreign exchange? Does it expect the Gulf conflict to end soon? Does it see low domestic consumption and weak refining demand as the key fact? Could this mean we’ve failed to understand how much economic trouble China is in? How much can anyone know when China doesn’t publish transparent economic statistics?

Beneath all of this: are the markets too complacent, too panicked, or correctly drawing the distinction between the headlines and durable economic change? Do prices still tell us what’s going on in the real world? If not, why not?

There’s no required reading this week, but if you’re not keeping up to speed with what’s happening in the Gulf, I recommend reading the past week’s worth of Shawn Howard’s AVDD Hormuz Crisis Sitrep:

The Zoom link is below.

See you tomorrow!