The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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James Quinn
Dec 18

Ms Berlinski has packed a lot into this article, and I commend her for that. She begins by saying that we are now into Amendment 25 territory. Of course we are, and if the Republican Party had anything left from its days as The Party of Lincoln, we would have been there following Trump’s ‘perfect phone call’ and then January 6th.

As a student of American history, I can also say with some certainty, for example, that if the Electoral College had worked the way the Founders designed it to, he would never have become president in the first place. Instead, of course its politicly weaponization made him president.

The fact is that our Constitution, which launched us as the most extraordinary, the most crucial, the riskiest, and the most complex ongoing experiment in human society and government ever attempted, is nothing but a bit of old parchment unless enough Americans understand the nature of the experiment and wish to maintain it.

Trump has no concept of the nature of that experiment, and thus no intent to maintain it, which ought to be the primary goal of any American president. And the fact that in spite of that utter lack, half of American voters elected him twice is a far more damning situation than even his present physical and mental decline.

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dlnevins
Dec 19

I am so frustrated with the mainstream press's misunderstanding of the Goldwater Rule. It is NOT a violation of that rule for medical professions who are not actually treating the President to look at publicly-available information spanning decades, point out specific concerns (as you have done in this post), and conclude that the President probably has some form of dementia and needs a formal neuropsychiatric diagnostic workup. Frankly, they'd be remiss if they didn't do this, given the gravity of having someone who's not cognitively intact sitting in the Oval Office!

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