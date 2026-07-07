The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Kevin Egan's avatar
Kevin Egan
2h

Gee, Clare—WWIII the other day, now LePen unleashed…tough stuff! But thanks for the unblinking clarity…

Question: are there forces gathering in France that are preparing to avert disaster? How do press and tv present Le Pen: she’s been around for so long, is she mostly normalized, Trump style?

In any case, if you do see forces of hope and any grounds for optimism, something to organize and rally around, I’d love to hear about them when you have a chance. Thank you!

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Liz's avatar
Liz
4h

Texted about this today with my friend's Parisian husband (they live in Paris) and we both agree that Jordan Bardella is symptomatic of the larger trend we have been seeing across the Globe - that being the election of people who have none (or very little) political experience and let's be honest) not many of the skills needed for the positions in question (Trump!). However they have personality! Branding! Feel good slogans! Isn't that what the social-media soaked populace desires?

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