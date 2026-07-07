In March 2025, a French court found that Marine Le Pen was at the heart of a system that channelled millions of euros paid by Europe for parliamentary assistants to her party’s apparatchiks. It convicted her, and many of her associates, of embezzlement. By the standards of contemporary American corruption, the sum involved may sound almost touchingly modest, which may lead readers to suspect the charges were purely political. But France is a smaller country, and its political sleaze has not yet developed the American genius for scale. The charges were not bogus. Public money was put to private political use.

The prosecution requested a four-year prison sentence, with three years suspended, as well as five years’ of ineligibility to hold elected office. This would have made it impossible for her to run for president. Naturally, she appealed.

Earlier today, the Paris Court of Appeal rendered its verdict. It’s quite elegant. The facts, said the court, were “serious.” Following in her father’s footsteps, Le Pen masterminded the diversion of European parliamentary funds to what was then the National Front. She did so over a long period. (Eleven years, to be precise, over three mandates.) This had damaged European institutions and given the Front national, which is now called the Rassemblement national, or RN—“an unequal advantage over other parties.” The crimes were all the more grievous “because they were committed by elected officials, in charge of the general interest.”

The court did not acquit her. But noting that she had not diverted the money for her own personal use, it reduced her sentence such that she has a path to 2027. In doing so, it also ensured that her candidacy will be compromised and undignified.

Her sentence is now three years’ imprisonment, two of them suspended, a 100,000-euro fine, and a 45-month period of ineligibility to run for office, 30 of them suspended. The one-year prison sentence that remains is aménageable, meaning it may be served under electronic monitoring. This doesn’t mean Le Pen will be locked indoors around the clock. A sentence-enforcement judge will set the terms: She will have to be at a designated residence during specified hours, leaving only when authorized. In principle, that could permit campaigning. In practice, it means that the candidate who once denounced such arrangements as “total impunity” will have to ask a judge for permission to campaign for the presidency. But the key point is that she is now only ineligible to run for office for a 15-month period, because 30 of the 45 months have been suspended. This lets her run in 2027, because the clock began ticking on March 31, 2025, when the original ineligibility sentence began, and the first round of the presidential election will be on April 18, 2027.

“ … Le Pen wouldn’t need to abolish the Fifth Republic to ruin it. She’d need only to use its powers as they were designed to be used—decisively, vertically, plebiscitarily—but in the service of an anti-liberal conception of the nation. The French presidency is already monarchical, which in responsible hands is a constitutional peculiarity. In Le Pen’s hands, it’s a force multiplier.”

The court affirmed the substance of the corruption case—there was a system, public money was diverted, and this was no mere bookkeeping peccadillo—while avoiding the maximal democratic shock of removing the frontrunner of the French right from the presidential election by judicial fiat. It gave Le Pen access to the 2027 ballot, but deprived her of inevitability. She’s legally alive, but politically wounded. (A dangerous combination, actually: martyrdom without death.)

This is more a reprieve for Le Pen than a vindication. She can claim, plausibly enough for her electorate, that the court retreated from the attempt to “eliminate” her. Her enemies can say, just as plausibly, that she has now been convicted on appeal of defrauding the taxpayers. Her detoxification strategy—dédiabolisation—has survived procedurally, but taken a moral hit. The RN’s great normalization claim has been that it’s ready to govern. The conviction supplies the obvious reply: ready to govern—with whose money?

Prior to the ruling, Le Pen had sworn that she would never campaign while wearing a bracelet électronique. She conditioned her candidacy on it. That vow lasted roughly until the moment it became inconvenient, which is to say, a few minutes ago. Just now, on TF1, she announced that she is running. So the campaign begins with a little tableau of RN logic: alternatives to prison are laxist indulgences when applied to criminals in the abstract, but a democratic necessity when applied to Marine Le Pen.

In a press release, the court said it had taken into account “the voter’s freedom of choice, a condition for the expression of democratic suffrage.” I understand why the court thought this, and one need not find Le Pen politically tolerable to recognize the prudence of that reasoning. But I am not sure why it said it out loud. It is an impropriety. Since when do courts openly say that their decisions are influenced by something other than the facts of the case? In principle, Le Pen should receive exactly the same sentence as any other embezzler: no more, no less, and if this interferes with the voters’ freedom of choice, that’s not the court’s problem: Fiat justitia ruat caelum.

My reservations about the court’s frankness aside, they were right to give her special treatment. It is perfectly proper—indeed unavoidable—for a court, especially in such an explosive case, to be aware of the political consequences of its sentence. Sentencing isn’t a syllogism machine, after all; once guilt is established, courts routinely weigh proportionality, social consequences, prior conduct, seriousness, deterrence, public confidence, and the practical effects of punishment. It would be naïve to pretend the court should not have thought about the fact that a five-year immediate ineligibility sentence would remove the leading candidate of a major political party from the 2027 presidential election and gravely damage the legitimacy of French institutions. In a polity already saturated with populist suspicion, simply eliminating the far right’s leading candidate would have been incendiary. It would have given the RN a perfect Dolchstoßlegende— not merely la caste against the people, but les juges against universal suffrage.

I did not feel that way about disqualifying Donald Trump, by the way. The Colorado Supreme Court was right. Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment is crystal clear about the penalty for engaging in an insurrection. In pretending otherwise, the Supreme Court was legally wrong and politically cowardly. But French law did not compel the court to remove the leading opposition candidate from the ballot. This was a matter of juridical discretion. What’s more, violently attempting to overturn an election and misusing EU funds are not the same thing.

For Jordan Bardella, Le Pen’s protégé, Le Pen’s announcement makes an already awkward verdict worse. Had she been clearly barred, he would have become the providential dauphin. Had she been acquitted, the succession question would have settled cleanly in her favor. Instead, she’s decided to run wounded. Bardella, who had promised to support her whatever the court decided, remains heir apparent in a monarchy whose sovereign has no intention of abdicating. He must be loyal, visible, and ready—but not too ready: a waxwork prince in the corridor, smiling at every passing footstep.

Political reactions are falling into the predictable camps. The left is treating the ruling as proof that the RN’s persecution narrative was always nonsense. Marine Tondelier said the ruling made nonsense of the RN’s grand judicial-conspiracy story: if anything, Le Pen had benefited from leniency. François Ruffin aimed for the ankle, asking how one can imagine a presidential candidate campaigning with a bracelet électronique. The mere fact that this was imaginable, he said, marked the degree to which corruption has been normalized. (Earlier in the day, he said the RN was “the only party that holds its primary in court.”) Manon Aubry repurposed an old National Front slogan that was meant to suggest its probity: the party entered politics with “tête haute, mains propres,” (head high, hands clean) and leaves this affair “tête basse, mains sales” (head bowed, hands dirty). Jean-Luc Mélenchon, less concerned with the succession drama, offered a Creole proverb: “même poil, même bête.” Same fur, same beast. Le Pen or Bardella, in other words, made no difference.

The center is trying to defend the principle that the RN must not be “excluded” by the courts without appearing to defend Le Pen’s conduct. Benjamin Haddad, the Europe minister, said that fundamentally the RN is the same adversary whether the candidate is Bardella or Le Pen. He called for a gathering of the right and center against the extremes. Macron ally and former industry minister Marc Ferracci remarked that what separates Le Pen from a presidential candidacy is not an ankle bracelet, but “her moral sense.”

Here’s Former Macronist Sacha Houlié:

(“Delinquents” is a mistranslation— un faux ami . It’s a stronger word in French: It means means people who commit criminal offenses, often non-trivially.)

Macron, correctly, declined to comment, saying it would be inappropriate for the president of the Republic to pronounce on a court ruling involving the leader of a major opposition party.

The verdict is probably the least-bad outcome. But it is still a very bad outcome. Marine Le Pen belongs on the ballot. She also belongs nowhere near the Élysée.

I’ve written so much about this over the years that I’ve compiled quite the “Why Marine Le Pen should not be the President of France” corpus. I’ve appended some of the highlights below. I won’t reprise all of the arguments I’ve made before. I’ll say only that she would not be “a conservative president,” nor even “a nationalist president.” She would be a president of the Fifth Republic, with its formidable concentration of executive authority, representing a party whose deepest instincts are ethno-national, anti-liberal, anti-European, suspicious of NATO, complicit with Russia, punitive toward immigrants, and institutionally plebiscitary. She would use democratic legitimacy to hollow everything liberal out of France’s liberal democracy.

The disaster would come in several layers. The French presidency is distinctive. It concentrates extraordinary authority over diplomacy, defense, nuclear policy, NATO, the Middle East, and European integration. A far-right takeover in France would have more immediate foreign-policy consequences than a comparable shift in other European parliamentary systems. France isn’t the Netherlands or Denmark, either. It’s a nuclear power, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a central EU state, and the other half—however creaky—of the Franco-German engine. Put Le Pen in the Élysée and the strategic architecture of Europe collapses.

She would attack the EU from within. The RN abandoned its crude Frexit and euro-exit rhetoric because it learned that voters disliked the consequences when it heard them spelled out. But this doesn’t mean it’s converted to European liberalism. It’s just shifted from “leave Europe” to “paralyze, renegotiate, and nationalize Europe from within.”

The RN’s worldview is built around Euroskepticism. It retains its central commitment to “national preference” in social rights and employment. The practical effect would be a France that treats EU law, budgetary obligations, migration rules, trade policy, and common defense as arenas for nationalist obstruction. That would be even more damaging now, when Europe is trying— much too late—to build its defense capacity, absorb the implications of the American meltdown, and sustain Ukraine.

Ukraine would be in serious trouble. The RN has performed a tactical evolution since Russia’s full-scale invasion, when open Putinophilia became electorally toxic. But its underlying record and instincts are unchanged. The party has a longstanding relationship with Putin and Russia. There is no reason to think its historical distaste for the US and NATO have diminished. Le Pen and the party’s old guard continue to blame NATO expansion for provoking Russia. They continue to wax, insanely, about a future partnership with Moscow in a multipolar order. Some all but take dictation from Alexandr Dugin. Some take dictation, full stop.

Ukraine doesn’t need France to declare a formal alliance with Russia to suffer a strategic disaster. It would be enough for France to become selectively obstructionist, as the United States has been. That would mean no long-range weapons, no serious European defense financing, no NATO path, no political will to sustain sanctions, no appetite for hard deterrence. A Le Pen presidency would turn France from an imperfect pillar of European support into a veto point for European irresolution.

NATO would lose one of its indispensable powers at precisely the wrong moment. Le Pen, by the way, shifts on NATO depending on the political weather. In 2022, the RN formally abandoned its plan to leave NATO’s integrated command “for as long as the war goes on.” But last May, Le Pen revived the idea. Hers isn’t a stable strategic doctrine; it’s tactical repositioning around an instinct: hostility to supranational constraint, suspicion of American leadership, and a Gaullist vocabulary without de Gaulle’s seriousness, experience, or wisdom.

Le Pen’s domestic program would constitutionalize an ethnic hierarchy. The RN’s ambitions have not become less radical with time; they have simply become more disciplined in their presentation. In its 2024 legislative program and related constitutional proposals, the party continued to call for priorité nationale, restrictions on family reunification, and limits on droit du sol. This isn’t about a “stricter immigration policy,” which France already has. This is about restructuring citizenship around ethnicity.

The doctrine of priorité nationale is the heart of the matter. The doctrine of priorité nationale is the heart of the matter. It does not simply mean tighter borders or a harsher asylum policy. It means that French citizens should enjoy legally privileged access to jobs, housing, healthcare, and other public goods over foreigners who are lawfully resident, working, tax-paying members of French society. In RN language, this is presented as elementary loyalty: France for the French. In constitutional terms, it is something far more radical—a proposal to make nationality the organizing principle of social rights. The party’s legislative and campaign proposals have repeatedly sought to embed this logic constitutionally; in 2021, Le Pen proposed a referendum on immigration and identity that would substantially alter the constitutional position of foreigners in France. The party is determined to elevate ethno-national preferences into constitutional principles—to sort lawful residents into ranked categories of civic worth.

Le Pen would govern through plebiscitary conflict with counter-majoritarian institutions. The RN’s preferred style is: “The people voted, therefore constitutional constraints, courts, European law, administrative resistance, and rights-based objections are illegitimate obstacles.” It’s Orbánism. It’s Erdoğanism. It’s the new Caesarism. There will be all of the accoutrements: referenda, personnel changes, intimidation of civil servants, regulatory pressure, public-media pressure, budgetary strangulation, and the constant claim that every check on executive power is an insult to the people.

That is why the court’s decision is so delicate. The judges avoided giving her the cleanest version of the anti-judicial narrative. But if she wins, she’ll arrive with a ready-made story: I was convicted by the system; the people acquitted me. That’s a dangerous mandate for a politician already inclined to view institutions as enemy terrain. As Americans know only too well.

Le Pen wouldn’t need to abolish the Fifth Republic to ruin it. She’d need only to use its powers as they were designed to be used—decisively, vertically, plebiscitarily—but in the service of an anti-liberal conception of the nation. The French presidency is already monarchical, which in responsible hands is a constitutional peculiarity. In Le Pen’s hands, it’s a force multiplier.

The risk is very real. As of now, the polls have Le Pen far ahead of her rivals.

It’s right that the people, not the judiciary, will decide whether she’s fit to lead. If democracy means anything at all, it means that. The answer to the danger is politics: persuasion, coalition-building, and turnout, not a judicial shortcut. The court has done its job. Now politics must do its job.

If only I still had faith in politics. Who can blame me for losing it, after the past two decades? Long ago, I wrote that Trump would follow a pattern I had seen before in Turkey. American readers were unsure what I meant. Now I find myself writing that Le Pen will follow a pattern we have seen before in the United States. Those readers now know exactly what I meant.

The court was right to leave Marine Le Pen’s fate to the voters, but that doesn’t make the prospect of the voters’ choice any less dreadful. Yes, democracies die when judges decide elections. They also die when voters use elections to license the destruction of constitutional liberalism.

France may very well do just that.

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