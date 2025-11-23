There are moments when a nation must decide whether it wishes to see or to will its own blindness. This is one of them. The 28-point “peace plan” for Ukraine—leaked in outline, circulating Washington now with a surreal air of normalcy—would be the most consequential document produced by an American politician in decades, except that it was clearly written by a Russian. It is not a peace plan. It is not even an armistice plan. It is a Russian rearmament plan, and its adoption would mark the most craven betrayal of an allied nation since the 1930s.

To anyone with even a cursory knowledge of Russian strategic culture, twentieth-century European history, or the mechanics of deterrence, it’s obvious that this instrument contains the seeds of a much greater conflagration—one that will not spare the United States. Yet there’s been almost no public outcry in America, further evidence that we have lost the capacity to grasp the scale of the danger gathering on the horizon.

Let me attempt to res…