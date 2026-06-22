Claire—I’m grateful to Andrew Fox for giving me permission to republish this excellent essay. It’s paywalled on his site, but he agreed to let me to share it with my subscribers, which was very kind of him. If you’d like t o thank him by subscribing to Fox on War, I’m sure he’d appreciate it. I consistently find his work worth the price of a subscription.

By Andrew Fox

Everyone is already writing the obvious piece on Trump’s Iranian MOU. I don’t need to. The obvious is true: the agreement is bad, dangerous, and humiliating. It rewards survival, claims retreat as success, and gives Tehran a way to claim victory without surrendering the missiles and proxies that made the war inevitable in the first place. It also financially boosts them in ways Tehran would never have believed possible before the war. What a mess.

The far harder question is what comes next; how does the Middle East find its way out of this disaster? Allow me to suggest ways forward.