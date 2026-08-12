This insignificant, preposterous woman is going to rescue Donald Trump:

That is the co-chair of the DSA. If you don’t know who she is, you’re about to learn, because Republican strategists will spend every day between now and the midterm elections introducing her to you. They won’t need to distort her views, invent a quotation, or selectively edit the video. They’ll just have to show you the interview.

You will see her stupid, beaming, self-satisfied face on ad after ad. Romer, smiling brightly: “I do, yeah, yeah,” when asked whether she believes in collective ownership of the means of production. Then: open borders, abolish prisons, abolish the Senate, defund the police. Then Remnick asking whether she would have attended the exultant rally held the day after Hamas had slaughtered 1,200 people and taken more than 200 hostages. “That’s a good question, I probably would have, yeah, yeah.” Then Ukraine: “We shouldn’t send weapons to the Ukrainians.”

What should America send Ukraine instead of weapons? “Huge teams of diplomats.” Cut to a Russian missile striking an apartment building. The ad writes itself. And by the time it has aired ten thousand times, something extraordinary will have happened: Donald Trump’s own record on Ukraine will have disappeared. The GOP will use Romer to prosecute Democrats for the policy Trump himself has pursued.

Now bring up photographs of every Democrat running in a competitive district. Place beside them the DSA rose, footage of Zohran Mamdani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and whichever Democratic candidate can be found within six degrees of anyone the DSA has ever endorsed. The narrator will ask: “Is this your Democratic Party?” Or: “They want to abolish the police, open the borders, abandon Ukraine, and put socialists in charge of the American economy. And my opponent refuses to stop them.” If the candidate has ever used the word “equity,” attended a rally with a progressive, supported criminal-justice reform, or failed to denounce Romer by name, the chain of association will be complete.

Then there will be the ad that begins with Romer praising Cuba for having “the most queer-friendly constitution that exists.” We will see grainy footage of Cuban dissidents being arrested, families crossing the Florida Straits, perhaps a political prisoner describing his cell. Cut back to Romer explaining that Cuba’s “serious problems” exist because American pressure made the regime “over-correct.” Then photographs of Democratic candidates: “She calls communist Cuba a model. Does your Democrat agree?” It will be political plutonium in Florida.

The Hamas ad will be even worse. Images of the Nova festival, burned homes at Kibbutz Be’eri, children’s bedrooms, hostage posters. Romer, smiling: “I probably would have, yeah, yeah.” The narrator will say: “When Hamas murdered parents in front of their children and children in front of their parents, they didn’t mourn. They celebrated. They called the massacre “inevitable.” Now the Democratic Socialists are taking over the Democratic Party.” In fact, the ad doesn’t even need to put “celebrated” in the narrator’s voice. It can show the rally, let Romer supply her answers, and finish with: “Whose side are they on?”

Then the closing montage: “open borders,” “prison abolition,” “defund the police,” “abolish the Senate,” “owning the means of production”—intercut with every DSA-endorsed politician and every vulnerable Democrat who has ever appeared beside one. The refrain: “This isn’t the old Democratic Party. It’s the Democratic Socialists’ party now.” Followed by the fatal question: “Will [embattled Democrat] stand up to them—or stand with them?”

Fox News will replay those clips until they become ambient noise. Elon Musk will repost them with “Wow,” the argument from first principles having apparently concluded, or “This is insane!” which, for once, will be both the full extent of his analysis and substantially correct. TikTok accounts will set her chirpy “yeah, yeah” to music. Republican candidates will show the interview at rallies and ask crowds whether they want this woman deciding what happens to their homes, their savings, their police departments, and their children. Conservative influencers won’t have to persuade voters that she is ridiculous; her voice will accomplish that before they’ve finished explaining who she is.

But the DSA is a separate organization! It’s only a small fraction of the Democratic Party’s membership! Doesn’t matter. Voters won’t study its endorsement procedures or adjudicate the factional differences between Romer, Mamdani, and AOC. They’ll absorb a much simpler proposition: This is what the Democratic Party becomes when no one restrains it. Every Democratic evasion—“She doesn’t speak for all of us,” “We’re a broad coalition,” “Republicans are trying to distract you”—will sound like confirmation that no one is prepared to say the obvious thing: This woman is an ignorant fanatic, her views are not ours, and she must not be allowed within a thousand miles of American power.

The purpose of this campaign won’t be to make anyone like Trump. It will be to remind voters who have soured on him why they once found voting for him gratifying. Romer restores, in a few exquisitely ruinous minutes, the entire emotional world of wokeism: the childish language, the moral exhibitionism, the serenely selective compassion, the contempt for practical consequences, and the self-righteous certainty that anyone who objects is wicked. Republicans will present themselves, once again, as the only available instrument with which voters can smash that world. And they will use it.

What’s so galling is that Trump’s Republicans—after the pardons, the apologetics for political violence, the indulgence toward Putin, the cruelty toward refugees, the sheer contempt for constitutional government, the ruinous foreign policy—will successfully run as the party appalled by terrorism, dictatorship, and foreign aggression. They’ll wash the stain off their record with a rag made of the public’s disgust at Megan Romer.

The disgust won’t be manufactured, either. This woman is perfectly engineered to produce political catastrophe. Maximum symbolic visibility, minimum formal accountability, and an unlimited supply of thirty-second clips that the GOP needn’t even distort.

Again and again, Remnick asks the most elementary follow-up question: What would that mean? How would it work? What follows from it? And again and again, you discover that the slogan is the terminus of thought rather than its beginning.

She wants the working class to own the means of production, but can’t explain the institutional arrangements she has in mind. She wants to “tax the hell out of millionaires,” but has apparently never considered a rate, a base, the interaction with investment or revenue, or even what the taxation is meant to finance. She supports open borders, prison abolition, abolition of the Senate, defunding the police and wholesale socialization, but each exists primarily as an advertisement of moral character. As she says, taking principled positions “tells people that you’re principled.” That may be the most revealing sentence in the interview. The position isn’t an instrument for governing. It’s an instrument for exhibiting oneself as the sort of person who holds the position.

The Ukraine exchange is where it ceases to be merely ridiculous. Romer acknowledges that Putin is a murderous dictator and that Russia is an aggressor. (This is because Russia is “hypercapitalist,” she says, and Putin is “this crazy right-wing oligarch.” She betrays no awareness that Russian imperialism came in a left-wing version, too.) Asked whether this is precisely why Eastern Europeans wanted NATO membership, she says yes—then proposes withholding weapons from Ukraine and sending “huge teams of diplomats” instead. Remnick’s incredulous reply—“So Russia would get off Ukraine’s back by us sending diplomats?”—is almost painfully restrained. She is, clearly, genuinely unaware that diplomacy has been conducted continuously; it has never occurred to her that diplomacy derives much of its effect from the material balance of power; nor has it occurred to her that without arms, Ukraine’s bargaining position is just the interval between resistance and conquest. She is so deeply unserious that she makes Vivek Ramaswamy look like George Kennan.

Violence happens because Americans haven’t sent enough nice people to talk; hostile powers have no autonomous purposes; and, once American military power is removed, history naturally bends toward justice. Ukrainians possess no political agency, no right to defend themselves, no knowledge worth consulting. They’re scenery in a morality play about the Pentagon. One might call it magical thinking produced by radical American innocence, except there’s nothing innocent about it. From a four-year-old, these ideas would be innocent. But this is the confident imbecility of a full-grown woman who has never in her life been told, “That’s insane.” Her cosseted environment has produced a monster.

What follows is even more sinister. Cuba’s repression is an “over-correction” caused by the United States. Hamas’s massacre was “largely inevitable,” because Israel had “put them in a concentration camp” and “deprived them of food.” In every case, the anti-American or anti-Western actor is excused until responsibility vanishes; the democratic society is judged as if it enjoyed unlimited freedom of action. It’s the old campist structure in chemically pure form: Power is objectionable when exercised by the United States or its allies, but violence exercised against them is an intelligible reaction to structures they created.

The interview reveals something important about the word democracy in DSA rhetoric. Romer invokes it almost liturgically. The organization decides things democratically; workplaces will be democratic; housing will be democratic; the economy will be democratic. But democracy does no conceptual work. It’s a sacramental word that purifies whatever follows it. Who allocates capital? Who bears losses? What happens to dissenters? Which rights may a majority not abolish? She hasn’t thought through a word of this. You could call it democracy without liberalism, institutions, or consequences—which is exactly what Trump has been advocating and putting into practice for more than a decade.

The very worst aspect is her cheerfulness. She doesn’t appear troubled by her ignorance. When she can’t answer, she says “That’s a good question,” laughs, and returns to the catechism. Remnick isn’t ambushing her; in fact, he’s extraordinarily patient. He gives her repeated opportunities to supply mechanisms, qualifications, evidence—anything. But beneath every slogan lies another slogan. Each time Remnick asks her to connect principle to consequence, the intellectual floor gives way. She continues chirping in midair.

This is the alternative now being manufactured on the left while the American right becomes openly authoritarian. One political movement has abandoned reality for the sovereign will of the Leader. A growing portion of the opposing movement has abandoned it for the sovereign imbecility of the slogan. In both cases, knowledge is oppressive, institutions are obstacles, moral certainty substitutes for causal reasoning, and the world beyond America exists only as material for a domestic psychodrama.

Trumpism with more giggling is not an adequate answer to Trumpism. History is especially unkind to people who believe their intentions will excuse them from understanding how anything works.

That giggling levity is intolerable. She discusses allowing Russia to conquer Ukraine with roughly the gravitas one might assign to changing a manicure reservation. It has never occurred to her that she’s making enormous demands upon everyone else while accepting no burden of specification herself. Abolish the police, prisons, borders, Senate and private ownership of essential industries; produce a one-state Palestine; withhold Ukraine’s weapons. How would any of this work? “That’s a good question.” Who decides? “Democracy.” What happens to the vulnerable during the transition? More trees, social services and diplomats. She claims the moral prestige of every utopian end while leaving other people to absorb every foreseeable consequence.

Nor does she have the decency to be embarrassed. Remnick keeps giving her opportunities to notice the abyss between her confidence and her knowledge. She peers into it cheerfully, giggles, and changes the subject. Usually, ignorance is corrigible because discovering it causes discomfort. Here, ignorance has been incorporated into her identity: Detailed knowledge belongs to the compromised managerial class; radical sincerity is its own qualification.

This is the DSA’s elected national co-chair. She says explicitly that she speaks for it, and she describes its positions as products of its convention. This performance can’t be waved away as one unfortunate spokesperson. Here is the DSA platform. Read it, and don’t allow anyone to euphemize it. This is not a “Swedish-style social democracy party.”

American politics contains an inexhaustible supply of idiots. But Megan Romer is dangerously repellent. It isn’t just the appalling and idiotic positions she holds. It’s the spectacle of her complete intellectual unpreparedness serenely coexisting with her absolute moral confidence. It’s that everything about her affect is calculated to remind the voters who have soured on Trump—the swing voters whose whims will determine the fate of the planet—why they hated wokeism so much that they were willing to burn down the country just for the pleasure of seeing “liberal tears.”

Her voice alone is enough to do the job. The bright, singsong register. The chirpy “yeah, yeah.” “Do you believe in owning the means of production?”—“I do, yeah, yeah.” It’s the uptalk, the ditzy informality she uses to advocate the coercive and the catastrophic, suggesting a seminar-room ingénue has merged with a commissar: I’m just wondering whether, like, the kulaks really need all that grain?

A reflective person confronted with “Should Ukrainians simply be overrun?” might pause, lower her voice and acknowledge the horror of the alternatives. Romer fills the space with chirpy verbal motion—“yeah,” “you know,” “right,” giggles—and hurries back toward the slogan. Voters will recognize the sound before they’ve parsed the words. It activates an entire archive of resentment. She doesn’t just revive the issues associated with peak wokeism; she reproduces the entire emotional transaction: the serene presumption of moral superiority; the nursery-school vocabulary applied to questions of war and state power; the refusal to acknowledge trade-offs; the suggestion that ordinary intuitions about crime, borders, property or national defense are morally contaminated; the conspicuous compassion for designated groups combined with startling indifference toward inconvenient victims; and, above all, the galactic self-satisfaction that is entirely unmerited and which simply makes you want to slap her.

Trump’s great psychological offer was never a coherent policy program. It was retribution for humiliation. He told people who believed themselves despised by the credentialed classes, “You may despise them back. Better still, I will humiliate them for you.” “Liberal tears” were not incidental sadism; they were precisely the bargain. Romer walks directly back into that structure. She’s almost a laboratory specimen of the antagonist Trump requires: culturally self-satisfied, politically radical, historically ignorant, blithe about disorder, incapable of speaking outside activist argot, and visibly amused by objections that most voters regard as obvious. This doesn’t say, to swing voters, “The danger has passed; competent, constitutional government is safe with us.” It says, “Everything you hated is coming back, and it has learned nothing.” Romer is reopening the emotional wound upon which Trumpism depends. Trump says, “They’re crazy and they hate you.” Romer appears on screen and supplies the corroborating evidence.

The danger is magnified because voters need not agree with Trump to respond to the stimulus. A voter can view him as corrupt, deranged and dangerous, yet also conclude that the people opposing him intend to abolish the police, open the borders, and confiscate private property while laughing at anyone who objects. Romer allows voters who have come to despise Trump to vote Republican again while telling themselves that no, they are not endorsing him; they’re defending themselves against her. Others will simply stay home, having decided that the country offers them a choice between two varieties of repulsive and dangerous fanaticism.

Nor will a recital of Democratic policy proposals answer this. Democrats must understand: The injury is affective before it is programmatic. People don’t just fear that Romer’s policies will be enacted; they fear being governed by lunatics who regard them with contempt. The repair therefore also has to be affective. Democratic leaders must demonstrate—not just assert—that they understand why her performance is offensive. They must be able to say, “Yes, of course you’re right to want borders, police, prisons for violent criminals, private property, and a foreign policy that recognizes the reality of evil in the world. Those are normal positions in a free society. Megan Romer’s views are not ours, and her contempt for the consequences of those views is not ours either.”

But far too many Democrats still think the central error of wokeism was bad messaging. It wasn’t. It was the conversion of politics from persuasion among equal citizens into deranged moral classification by a self-appointed clerisy. Euphemisms became loyalty tests, empirical objections became evidence of a moral defect, and ordinary people were expected to submit not only to ludicrous policies but to an entire etiquette of deference.

Romer has preserved that sensibility intact. Even “democracy,” in her usage, doesn’t actually mean the accommodation of competing interests and convictions. It means a process by which the morally enlightened collectively ratify conclusions already embedded in their ideology. She exhibits no curiosity about people who disagree, no recognition that they may possess legitimate interests or knowledge, and no anxiety about coercing them. “Democracy” becomes the word that absolves the project of having to be liberal.

The most dangerous misconception Democrats could have is that voters will carefully distinguish among the DSA, DSA-endorsed candidates, progressive Democrats, and the national party. They will not. Electoral politics operates through associative branding. Republicans will make Romer the face of each and every Democrat unless each and every one of them makes the separation unmistakable. “She does not speak for us” is utterly insufficient. Candidates must—beginning today—identify all of those particular propositions as ignorant, cruel, and disqualifying.

Nor can Democrats solve this by saying that the Republican Party is infinitely worse. It is infinitely worse—and that’s precisely why Romer is dangerous, and precisely why I am white hot with rage with the Democratic Party’s irresponsibility in indulging this. Romer is handing the GOP a way to transform an election about authoritarianism, corruption, and monumental governmental failure into a referendum on open borders, Hamas, police abolition, and socialism. When one party threatens constitutional government, the opposition acquires an obligation to be exceptionally reassuring. It must persuade low-information, ideologically moderate and politically exhausted voters that voting Democratic doesn’t mean consenting to every radical fantasy circulating on the left. Winning this election is a moral obligation.

How is it possible that the Democrats haven’t figured out that Republicans will turn relatively obscure extremists into the face of their party? They did it for years with “defund the police.” Over and over, Democrats have proven incapable of breaking the association. They learned nothing from the devastating ad that simply repeated what Kamala Harris herself said about the imperative of providing sex change surgeries for illegal aliens.

The essential Democratic response would be swift and brutally clear:

Megan Romer does not speak for the Democratic Party. We support Ukraine’s right to defend itself, reject the glorification or rationalization of terrorism, believe public safety requires competent police, and oppose both authoritarian capitalism and authoritarian socialism. Our argument is for affordable health care, housing, good wages, and constitutional democracy—not the abolition of borders, prisons or private enterprise.

Every candidate asked about her should say some version of that—without equivocation, jargon or anguished throat-clearing.

But the party will instead perform its customary ritual: pretend no one has heard of her; accuse anyone who mentions her of amplifying the right; issue an exquisitely lawyered statement condemning “harm in all its forms”; and allow Republicans to define the relationship. Progressive figures will refuse to criticize her because criticism “from the right” must never be validated. Moderates will denounce socialism in general while failing to isolate the actual obscenities. Everyone will congratulate himself on not falling into a trap while standing at its bottom.

Watching this interview, I felt hope leave my body in exactly the way it did during Joe Biden’s final debate with Donald Trump. And I am furious—white hot with rage—at the Democrats, who can’t stop gravely repeating, “Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy,” but simply refuse to behave as if they mean it. They refuse to take seriously their responsibility as the only institution capable of stopping him. They claim the moral authority of being the last line of defense while refusing the discipline that being the last line of defense entails.

The horror of that debate was the overwhelming confirmation of what had been, until that point, a suspicion: Everyone around Biden had permitted an obviously impaired man to become the indispensable instrument for defeating an authoritarian, and had concealed or rationalized the risk until it appeared on live television, when nothing could be done about it. It revealed an entire party apparatus incapable of distinguishing loyalty to its internal arrangements from responsibility to the republic.

Romer represents exactly the same phenomenon. Around her, pretending not to see her, is the same surrounding institutional passivity. Everyone can see the weapon she is handing the Republicans; everyone knows how readily she and the other Romers of the DSA will be made to represent the whole Democratic coalition; and yet we can be sure we’ll see evasion, euphemism and paralyzing fear of offending an activist faction. Democrats will say she does not formally speak for the party while declining to say that what she said was ignorant, morally grotesque, and contrary to Democratic principles. That distinction will mean everything inside Democratic institutions and absolutely nothing on television.

“Donald Trump is a threat to democracy” can’t merely be campaign language. If Democrats don’t believe that by now, they’re too stupid to hold office. If they do believe it—and they damned well should—the proposition imposes obligations. It means winning is not one good among others. It means that no, it’s not okay to lose so long as you’ve done “the goodest job as you know you can do.” Winning is the precondition for preserving the arena in which all the other arguments can continue. It requires candidate selection, message discipline, coalition management, strategic compromise, intellectual seriousness, and the ruthless containment of liabilities. It means occasionally disappointing activists, donors, incumbents, interest groups, and your own vanity. Above all, it means treating preventable electoral defeat not as an unfortunate verdict delivered by a benighted public but as a catastrophic failure of duty.

Democrats repeat that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy so often that the sentence has become punctuation. But parties that believe democracy is in danger do not behave this way. They do not conceal fatal weaknesses until they are exposed on live television. They do not allow a preposterous sect to supply the opposition with its most potent cultural weapon. They do not treat electoral self-sabotage as evidence of moral purity. And they don’t demand that voters overlook every provocation because the alternative is worse. A party that presents itself as the last defence of constitutional government assumes a corresponding duty to be electable.

Instead, the party behaves as if recognizing Trump’s danger discharges its responsibility. It confuses correct diagnosis with adequate action. Having said the words, it expects the electorate to assume the burden of rescuing democracy regardless of whom the Democrats nominate, what they tolerate, or how much cultural contempt becomes attached to their brand. .

Unlike Donald Trump, Romer lacks the power to launch 4,000 nuclear weapons on a whim. But she stands at the weakest point in the only coalition capable of constraining Trump, and seems almost purpose-built to hand the midterms to the GOP. One look at her is enough to reactivate all of the cultural antagonisms upon which Trump depends, make the midterms a referendum on the most repellent features of woke politics, and persuade wavering voters that defeating the Republicans would restore the very people they had voted for Trump to punish.

The Democrats have neither learned why wokeism produced such ferocious revulsion nor forgotten the habits of delusional moral hauteur that produced it. Arriving like a Bourbon restoration in a nose ring, Romer will become nationally important not because Americans want what she proposes, but because they detest it. She’s a political weapon that the Republican Party found lying unattended in the Democratic coalition, and she’s delighted to pull her own trigger.

If the Democrats can’t say, clearly, that this woman doesn’t belong in their party and neither does anyone like her, we are, without exaggeration, doomed.