The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Simon Pearce's avatar
Simon Pearce
3h

A masterclass on interviewing from Remnick, I have to say. He created a safe space for this woman to share her truth with the world. And share it she did.

After this, my Neil Kinnock case study on how you deal with this gets stronger and stronger by the day.

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Thomas M Gregg's avatar
Thomas M Gregg
2hEdited

Am I surprised? No, I am not. For America and the West, postmodern leftism represents the ideological mobilization of stupidity. Besides attracting genuinely stupid people, e.g. Comrade Romer, it requires otherwise intelligent people to behave stupidly. That’s the price demanded for being on the right—or should I say the left—side of history.

And Claire, the proof of the foregoing observation is embodied in your quite correct observation that the current antics of the DSA et al. serve the interests of Trump & Co. How stupid is that?

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