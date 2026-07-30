The Men Who Cried Fire

We ask, today, why it’s so hard to put out fires.

We explore Shay Khateri’s proposal for seizing the Iranian island of Qeshm, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz: Is this the unsinkable aircraft carrier the US needs to reopen the waterway?

We talk about China’s growing role in the Gulf war, America’s nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, Russia’s role in Iran’s attacks on American forces, the Franco-American quarrel over the UN’s human-rights chief, and whether drones have made superpowers obsolete.

We also talk about Anthony Fauci, whose case illustrates today’s theme. Questions about the origins of Covid are entirely legitimate, as are questions about the UN’s human-rights machinery. But these questions are being raised by leaders who have set fire to their own credibility.

I’ll send extended show notes separately. (I have more to say, but I want to be sure that everyone sees it.)