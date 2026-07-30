The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
Critical Conditions
The Men Who Cried Fire
Preview
0:00
-22:51

The Men Who Cried Fire

Squandered American credibility has become a strategic liability.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
∙ Paid

We ask, today, why it’s so hard to put out fires.

We explore Shay Khateri’s proposal for seizing the Iranian island of Qeshm, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz: Is this the unsinkable aircraft carrier the US needs to reopen the waterway?

We talk about China’s growing role in the Gulf war, America’s nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, Russia’s role in Iran’s attacks on American forces, the Franco-American quarrel over the UN’s human-rights chief, and whether drones have made superpowers obsolete.

We also talk about Anthony Fauci, whose case illustrates today’s theme. Questions about the origins of Covid are entirely legitimate, as are questions about the UN’s human-rights machinery. But these questions are being raised by leaders who have set fire to their own credibility.

I’ll send extended show notes separately. (I have more to say, but I want to be sure that everyone sees it.)

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture