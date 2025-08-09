The MechaHitler Reich, Part II
How Elon learned to stop worrying and love poorly-aligned AI
This is the second part of a three-part series treating Elon Musk, xAI, and the capture of the American state by a Large Language Model with a tendency to believe he’s Adolf Hitler. The first parts are here:
These articles would also be good background:
PART TWO
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THE METAMORPHOSIS
“Whoever becomes the leader in [artificial intelligence] will become the ruler of the world.”—V. Putin, 2017
ELON THE DOOMER
The strange thing about Elon Musk—beyond the obvious—is that he has long been a prominent AI catastrophist. This is hard to reconcile with his new incarnation as the world’s most reckless AI developer.
In an article in Time titled “Inside Elon Musk’s struggle for the future of AI,” Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, recounts the history of Musk’s preoccupation with AI risk. According to Isaacson, the story begins, in 2012, with Denis Hassabis. Hassabis is the co-founder of Google’s DeepMind, one of the world’s top AI labs. He won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year for creating Alpha…