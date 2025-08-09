This is the second part of a three-part series treating Elon Musk, xAI, and the capture of the American state by a Large Language Model with a tendency to believe he’s Adolf Hitler. The first parts are here:

The MechaHitler Reich Claire Berlinski · July 23, 2025 Part I: Grok's Big Adventure.

Elon Musk's AI woke up one morning and discovered he was a stone-cold Nazi. What conclusions can we draw from this about our current abilities to align AI? Read full story

The most valuable data in the world Claire Berlinski · July 31, 2025 If data is the new oil, Elon Musk is the new Persian Gulf. Here's a list of the government agencies where Grok has been deployed and the data to which DOGE has had access. Read full story

These articles would also be good background:

PART TWO ✍︎✍︎ THE METAMORPHOSIS “Whoever becomes the leader in [artificial intelligence] will become the ruler of the world. ”— V. Putin, 2017

ELON THE DOOMER

The strange thing about Elon Musk—beyond the obvious—is that he has long been a prominent AI catastrophist. This is hard to reconcile with his new incarnation as the world’s most reckless AI developer.

In an article in Time titled “Inside Elon Musk’s struggle for the future of AI,” Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, recounts the history of Musk’s preoccupation with AI risk. According to Isaacson, the story begins, in 2012, with Denis Hassabis. Hassabis is the co-founder of Google’s DeepMind, one of the world’s top AI labs. He won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year for creating Alpha…