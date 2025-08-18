Note: This is Part III of a multi-part series treating Elon Musk, xAI, and the capture of the American state by a Large Language Model with a tendency to believe he’s Adolf Hitler. (In the last installment, I wrote that this was a “three-part” series. My mistake. It’s more than that.) If you haven’t read the first parts, I recommend reading them in order:

I recommend these, too, if you’re unfamiliar with with AI alignment problem or the way DOGE seized of the sinews of the federal government:

PART THREE ✍︎✍︎ THE EMPIRE Elon desperately wants the world to be saved. But only if he can be the one to save it.—Sam Altman

THE PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD

In 2018, Elon Musk made headlines by toking up on Joe Rogan’s podcast. But this was the least significant moment in the conversation.

Rogan and Musk talk, in this podcast, about the future of AI. Rogan volunteers that Musk and Sam Harris have “scared the shit out of him.” He hadn’t even considered AI’s risks, he says, until he had Sam Harris on his p…