The Map is not the Corridor

For nearly a century, Western strategists have known that the Strait of Hormuz is the great exposed nerve of the global economy. They knew that a hostile power might one day be able to close it. They knew that oil, gas, fertilizer, helium, and the industrial bloodstream of the modern world passed through a channel scarcely twenty-one miles wide. So why did we never build a serious alternative?

We asked this question in our symposium with Gabi Mitchell. The answer, it seems, is a lot more complicated than “we lacked foresight.”

Gabi starts with Israel’s offshore natural-gas discoveries, widely celebrated as a transformation of the country’s strategic position. But did they really transform it? The discovery of Israeli gas resulted in agreements with Egypt and Jordan and helped make the maritime-boundary accord with Lebanon possible. But it didn’t create the new regional order some had fondly imagined. Many expressed interest in the gas—notably including the EU—but refused to pony up for the infrastructure they would have needed to receive it. Israel gained energy security, yes, but it also acquired a new dependency on the stability of neighboring regimes—one suspiciously like the old dependency.

The discovery of energy reserves, Gabi concluded, is neither an inevitable bridge to peace nor inevitably a source of conflict. Instead, it tends to magnify the dynamics of preexisting relationships. Friendly states find new reasons to cooperate; suspicious states find new things to distrust.

This finding doesn’t have happy implications for the present crisis. Can the Gulf’s oil and gas be carried westward through Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, or Israel? Which routes are technically possible? Which would any sane investor finance? Why might Syria—despite its obvious insecurity—be a more plausible corridor than Turkey? Why can you improvise by sending oil in convoys of trucks, but not natural gas? We talked about all of this.

We also talked about the British imperial pipelines of the 1920s and why the West has lost the ability to undertake projects like those. We talked about way our strategic reserves have prevented the public from appreciating the gravity (and the real economic cost) of the Hormuz crisis. We asked how realistic it was to expect private capital to finance infrastructure to serve as insurance in an emergency if the US government keeps announcing that the end of this emergency is at hand, and whether the answer to that question means that only states are capable of building genuine redundancy. And we discussed the United States, which through it all, remains the indispensable nation—very unfortunately, these days, for everyone who depends on it.

We took a detour into Israeli politics, too. I asked Gaby what Netanyahu imagined would happen when he embarked upon this war. We wondered whether Israeli intelligence mistook the tactical success of their decapitation strikes against Hezbollah for a strategy that could bring down a state. I asked what the mood is like in Israel. Gabi suggested that the founding of the Reservists’ Party tells us a lot about the issues that will decide the upcoming election.

We covered important (and recurring) symposium topics: Strategic patience, and why democracies lack it. The difference between tactical military brilliance and a sound political strategy. The relationship between “efficiency” and “fragility” in the global economy.

Watch for yourself and let me know what you think.