Dakhla, Western Sahara

Claire— The essay that follows reveals the texture of real diplomacy. The authors are American diplomats who spent decades working to resolve the seemingly insoluble Western Sahara dispute. They describe efforts to hold a referendum that collapsed because no one could agree who qualified to vote, the painstaking construction of a new framework for resolving the conflict, and its near-unraveling when a Secretary of State left a single word out of a statement. Real diplomacy is painstaking. It can take decades to bear fruit. And it matters enormously.

Robert Holley and Ambassador Edward Gabriel watched the policy they championed survive some administrations, wobble under others, languish, mutate, and ultimately—one hopes? perhaps?—succeed. Decades after their departure from the Foreign Service, their formula has now been adopted by the UN Security Council.

In 2013, the Moroccan government invited me and a small group of journalists to see the disputed territory for …