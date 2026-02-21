Preface

The Cost Of Denial

When we think about catastrophic risks, we’re reliably prone to errors in reasoning. These compound the danger, because risks we can’t properly apprehend are risks we can’t meaningfully mitigate.

Some of these errors are cognitive biases; the availability heuristic is one. Others reflect innumeracy. We do not grasp large numbers well. We reason poorly about probability. We lack an intuitive understanding of exponential growth—as the pandemic made painfully clear.

But for most of us, the biggest obstacle to thinking clearly about these risks isn’t cognitive, but emotional. Nuclear war is literally unthinkable. Before we can fully register what it would mean—its consequences or its likelihood—our emotional defenses intervene and our minds snap shut like the jaws of a bear trap.

I’m no exception. My bright spirits are wholly inconsistent with the facts I’m describing. My apartment is warm and cozy. My cats are snuggled by my side. I’m a cheerful woman, because I’m…