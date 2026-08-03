The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
Critical Conditions
The Lie That Became an Event
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The Lie That Became an Event

At Ceuta, an online rumor moved fifty thousand people. In Washington, one man’s mad tweets move armies. Welcome to the world now that the boundary between reality and fantasy has collapsed..
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
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Fifty thousand “military-age men” have invaded Europe! Spain has surrendered its border! Seventy-two Europeans have been killed! The invaders are now loose in the Schengen Area! Israel organized the whole thing!

None of this is true. None of it is remotely true.

What happened in Ceuta was real and tragic: a catastrophic collapse of border control in which tens of thousands of people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave led to the deaths of at least 72 Moroccans, and the images raced around the world before anyone had established what they showed. Within hours, the episode had been converted into whatever story the spectator already wanted to believe—an Islamist invasion, a Zionist conspiracy, a European atrocity, proof of the Great Replacement, evidence that Western governments had abolished their borders, and even dumber ideas. All helped, of course, by some very active Russian bots.

So what do we actually know? Listen to find out.

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