Photo by Tanya Malott

This coming Sunday, the legendary foreign correspondent Frida Ghitis will join us to discuss the way the political architecture of the Middle East has been changed by the Iran war.

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran is causing the Arab world to reevaluate their relationships with the US, Iran, and Israel. The Gulf states now fully appreciate the gravity of the threat Iran poses to them. Some Gulf commentators have said they regret ever allowing the US to operate military bases on their territory. But maddening and unpredictable as Trump may be, the US remains more capable of defending them than anyone else. Will these events force the Gulf states to stay close to the US and strengthen their ties to Israel?

Frida Ghitis—a journalist who has long reported the news the way I think it ought to be reported, that is to say, by going to the places where it’s happening and having a look—is the author The End of Revolution: A Changing World in the Age of Live Television. She writes INSIGHT on Substack, where, in her words,

… I provide a unique perspective on world events—and, yes, world events including those occurring in the United States—with a special emphasis on democracy, human rights and conflict. I have covered global events for decades, looking at the news from an uncommon perch, observing, analyzing, and commenting on the world from more than 70 countries; from the Amazon jungle to the Arctic, from Somalia to Singapore. My work has taken me from deserts of Gaza to the heights of the Himalayas. I have covered wars and revolutions, interviewed presidents and guerrillas. I sat down with Fidel Castro and with Jimmy Carter. My experiences have allowed me to observe global events in a way that is distinctive and give me a perspective that can be useful to anyone interested in understanding our complicated world. INSIGHT is a place for commentary, context, and analysis about stories making headlines, as well as events that lie below most people’s radar, but merit greater attention. You can still read my articles at CNN, the Washington Post, World Politics Review, and elsewhere; and you can still listen to my commentary on television and radio. I am a paid on-air contributor at CNN and CNNE, and I am the senior columnist at World Politics Review. But with INSIGHT, we will have a more personal conversation, without mediation or filters from editors, publishers, or anyone else. I will tell you what I think—and I am eager to hear your comments.

In advance of the symposium, she’s asked that you read the following articles:

I’ll add the following, both by Zineb Riboua. These articles are fascinating, and please pay special attention to the transcripts from local news broadcasts:

I also encourage you poke around Frida’s Substack and see what she’s been writing recently (and not-so-recently, if time permits).

Here are a few study questions to help you focus before the discussion.

In recent years, the Gulf monarchies have been trying to diversify their security relationships, reduce their (visible) dependence on Washington, maintain working channels with Tehran, and pursue quiet—or open—cooperation with Israel. How well have these strategies panned out in a real crisis? Has the war clarified the Gulf states’ strategic positions? Or has it just made the contradictions impossible to ignore? If the United States is unreliable, erratic, and increasingly transactional—but still the only power capable of providing credible military protection—what does “strategic autonomy” actually mean for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait? Does the Iran war make normalization with Israel more likely, less likely, or just more complicated? On the one hand, the Iran threat could push Gulf states closer to Israel, at least in matters of intelligence, air defense, and regional deterrence. On the other, public anger over Gaza, fear of Iranian retaliation, and resentment of Israel’s role in the conflict might make normalization even more politically hazardous. Which pressure is stronger? Iran has long relied on a regional strategy based on proxies, coercion, plausible deniability, and ideological appeal. Has the war weakened this model or confirmed its utility? When Gulf commentators say they regret allowing US bases on their territory, is this a serious strategic argument, political theater, a message to Washington, a message to Tehran, a way to manage domestic anxiety? What would happen if they actually tried to evict American forces? Has Iran displaced Palestine as the central strategic issue for Arab governments? Or does public sentiment still make it impossible for rulers to escape the question, even if they would privately prefer to forget about it? If the war becomes a persistent condition, what will happen to reform agendas in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and elsewhere? Since the Arab Spring, it’s been received wisdom that the Gulf monarchies are reassuringly stable. But they’ve now been exposed to missile attacks and an energy shock. Has the war made these regimes look stronger or more vulnerable? More or less legitimate? More responsive to what their citizens want or less? China can buy oil, broker ceremonies, sell weapons, and build infrastructure. Russia can disrupt and sell weapons. Europe can issue statements of varying elegance and uselessness. Can any actor actually replace the United States as the region’s security guarantor? Is a post-American Middle East imaginable? What kind of American ally does the Gulf need now, and what kind does it actually have? What would a competent US policy look like? How much can institutional America—its diplomats, military officers, and intelligence professionals—compensate for the president’s incapacity? How is plummeting American support for Israel changing the region’s strategic thinking? What does it mean for Israeli security planning, Arab diplomacy, and the credibility of American guarantees? How do regional actors understand the American public’s mood and its consequences for US policy in the region? Are the structural obstacles to an Israel-Lebanon agreement—Lebanese state weakness, Hezbollah’s residual power, Israeli security demands, domestic politics on both sides—still too great? How do the various states of the Middle East define success in the Iran war? Is their objective deterrence? The degradation of Iran’s military capacity? Regime change? A new regional security architecture? A better nuclear deal? Do Israel, the Sunni Arab states, and the US have the same definition or radically different ones? How unified is the Arab world’s verdict on the Iran war? Are Arab pundits, publics, and governments converging on the view that Iran’s regional project constitutes a major, ongoing threat? How does this interact with popular anti-Israel sentiment, Islamist narratives, and older “resistance axis” sympathies? Is the recent behavior of Iran’s leadership that of a rational strategic actor which uses religious language instrumentally, or that of a cohort of ideologues in the grip of an apocalyptic eschatology? How would we know the difference? The Western media tends to look at the war and see Trump, Israel, Gaza, nuclear proliferation, and oil prices. Zineb Riboua suggests that the Arab world is having a very different conversation, one focused on Iranian imperialism, Shiite militias, Arab sovereignty, Persian-Arab history, Iran’s subversion, the way it has hollowed out Arab states, and the destruction it has inflicted on the region. Are the conversations she points out typical of Arab media discourse? Tehran has long claimed to be the leader of the resistance to Israel and the United States. Do Arabs and Sunnis find this plausible? Have they ever found it plausible? How much has Iranian prestige collapsed among Islamists in the Arab world now that they’ve seen Iran’s idea of liberation up close in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq? What can we find in the Arabic-language media these days that the English-language commentary is missing? Does the Israel-Palestine conflict still matter to Arab publics? Are ordinary people in the Arab world more or less preoccupied with it than Europeans and Americans? If “resistance” is now associated with ruin, sectarianism, and Iranian domination, what vocabulary might replace it? Sovereignty? Statehood? Normal life? Development? Anti-militia politics? Post-romantic realism?

As usual, we’ll meet at 4:30 pm, Paris time, and the link is below the paywall. I’m looking forward to seeing all of you! Last Sunday felt strangely incomplete.