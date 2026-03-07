Our guest for this Sunday’s symposium will be Nervana Mahmoud—and maybe Shay Khateri, too. Some of you know Nervana from Middle East 201. Those who’ve met her will tell you that you don’t want to miss the chance to hear from her. We’ll be meeting at the same time—4:30 pm Paris time, tomorrow—and as usual, the Zoom link is below.

Nervana Mahmoud is a British-Egyptian physician and a particularly sharp, knowledgeable, and insightful analyst of the Middle East. Since the Arab Spring, she’s been writing about Egypt, Iran, liberal Islam, radical Islam, women’s rights, and the wider Middle East. Recently, she joined Substack, which is a welcome development.

I’ve also invited Shay Khatiri to join us, and I think he will, although he may be late. As you can imagine, he’s had an exhausting week, and he didn’t want to firmly promise. Shay’s on Substack, too, but recently, most of his writing has been on the Middle East Forum.

Everyone connected to these events is overwhelmed with work this week, and I wasn’t initially certain that either Nervana or Shay could make it. So I’m posting this very, very late, and the reading list is therefore minimal.

Nervana asked that you read the following short articles, which she wrote:

Shay, who grew up in Iran, studied military strategy at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. He specializes in the geopolitics of Eurasia. He’s come to speak for both ME 101 and ME 201, so some of you know him already, and you also know that a conversation with him, like a conversation with Nervana, is not to be missed—especially right now. Please read his latest:

All of the articles above are very short. In total, it’s about twenty minutes’ worth of reading.

It’s not required, but I recommend looking at Nervana’s Substack feed, her Twitter feed, and her website. Her recent posts about the Iran war on Substack have been excellent.

If you have a little more time, here’s an introduction to Nervana that I wrote when she was a guest of ME101, with links to three excellent podcasts that are relevant to tomorrow’s discussion. These are optional.

Because I’m certain Iran will be the topic most on people’s minds next week, too, I propose we spend two weeks on this topic. Below is the required reading for the following Sunday (guest to be announced).

Also, if you missed them at the time, you may want to look at the lesson plans and listen to our discussions with Shay:

ME 101, Week XII

And this is an interesting conversation, too:

STUDY QUESTIONS

Here are some questions to think about between now and tomorrow, and also as you do the reading for next week:

Is Iran’s crisis fundamentally political, economic, or theological? Has political Islam failed, or merely been discredited in one of its most radical state forms? Olivier Roy argues that political Islam fails in government because it can’t solve ordinary problems of administration and modern statecraft. Does Iran confirm Roy’s thesis? Why were Shi’a clerical authority able to create a more durable ideological state than Sunni Islamist movements ever managed? Why has opposition in Iran become increasingly secular? Why have opposition movements come to see freedom in secular rather than Islamic terms? Are young Iranians rejecting religion itself, or just religious authority merged with barbarity? If the former, what will take its place sociologically? If the Islamic Republic collapses, will this weaken Islamist movements across the region by discrediting the model, or might it strengthen them by allowing them to claim that Iran failed because it was uniquely authoritarian and sectarian? Is it possible that the fall of the Islamic Republic could actually strengthen political Islam elsewhere? It’s the nature of revolutionary regimes to survive long after its ideology ceases to inspire anyone. Who in Iran, if anyone, is still a true believer in the revolutionary project? What replaces political Islam if it recedes? Liberal constitutionalism? Nationalism? Monarchism? Military rule? Something else? What political language in Iran today is strongest where Islamist language is weakest? Do younger Muslims in the region still experience political Islam as morally compelling in the way previous generations did, or has it become indelibly tainted by its association with repression, hypocrisy, and failure? Should we think of the Iranian case separately because Shi’a political theology created institutional forms (like the velayat-e faqih, the clerical hierarchy, martyrdom narratives, and transnational Shi’a networks) that aren’t available to Sunni Islamist movements? Is there a specifically Shi’a future for political Islam distinct from Sunni trajectories? Or are the trajectories now converging? If the Islamic Republic falls, what developments in the Islamic world should we hope for, and what should we fear most? Is political Islam strongest where democracy is weakest, or does political Islam remain electorally resilient whenever voters are genuinely free to choose?

See you tomorrow! I’ll send out a reminder beforehand.