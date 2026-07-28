The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
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Wow. I wish I had been around for this one! To the extent I've been able to read, I agree with all of Dr. X's comments. Unfortunatetly I have to get back to work. :( One quick comment: I wish the experts would simply start with the "how we know human-driven climate change is happening" explanation. A simple mean-value model, the physics of which are well known since the mid-19th century (Arrhenius), can quickly get you to "it has to be happening." The rest is quibbling over how much and where - which is incredibly difficult!

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