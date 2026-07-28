The discussion we had during last Sunday’s symposium reminded me that new subscribers may not know about our Great Energy Week debate.

A few years ago, we held a week-long debate (which went on for two weeks) about how to create enough energy for everyone on the planet. I think it’s the best discussion of the pros and cons of every possible energy source that you’ll find on the Internet. Although it’s been a few years, the contours of the debate remain the same—and in light of the Hormuz crisis, it’s especially apposite now. In fact, it’s even more topical than it was when we wrote it.

For those of you who missed it at the time, here’s the whole debate.

Also, did you know that you can find a guide to our archives here? It’s a work in progress (I keep meaning to update it), but if you’re new and you’re wondering where to start, that will help.

You get access to all of that …

plus invitations to our debates and our symposia;

plus not one but two podcasts—Critical Conditions and The Cosmopolicast;

plus access to Middle East 101 and 102, which will allow you to teach yourself the history of the Middle East, and therefore make sense of today’s news;

plus our documentaries (only one, so far, but the future looks bright);

plus access to our subscriber chat;

plus access to our comment section;

plus (if the readers who run it think you’re cool, maybe) access to the secret CG chat;

plus so much more—

all for less than you’re probably wasting right now on some dumb subscription to something else that you never use and just forgot to cancel.

It’s all included. If you haven’t subscribed yet, tell me what else I could do that would persuade you. I will entertain any reasonable suggestion.

I also promise I will never send you a tedious sales pitch like this:

Democracy is in peril! The corporate media have failed. Billionaires control the public square. Newsrooms are shrinking. Foreign bureaus are closing. Algorithms reward outrage, falsehood, and videos of cats overreacting to a cucumber. This publication depends on readers like you. Without your support, we may no longer be able to bring you the stories the mainstream media ignore, the analysis the establishment doesn’t want you to read, and the fearless truths no one else is brave enough to publish [Insert: photograph of a candle guttering in an abandoned newsroom.]

And I’ll never nag you to “smash that ‘like’ button,” either. Surely that alone is worth the price of a subscription.

So please, come on: This publication is so good.

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THE DEBATE

Coming up next: Energy Week Claire Berlinski · April 23, 2021 “ … Next week, all week, we will devote this forum to asking, “Omnibus perpensis, what’s the best way to provide energy for the globe’s 7.9 billion people?”



We envision a lively discussion. All of our readers are welcome—encouraged—to participate. We’ll be running a number of excellent essays about fossil fuels, nuclear power, and green tech; we’ll be taking all questions from our readers—as well as submissions, should they wish to write at length; and at the end of the week, we’ll wrap it up with a Grand Cosmopolicast Debate, followed by the announcement of a winner.



We aim to showcase a wide variety of opinions, because we wish not only to discuss energy without partisanship or empty slogans, but to demonstrate that contact with an opinion not one’s own will not cause any participant, nor any reader, spontaneously to combust.” —Claire Read full story

Welcome to Energy Week Claire Berlinski · April 27, 2021 “ … My role in this debate is to play the neutral arbiter. I hope, too, to remind people of history. There are reasons, dating back to the 1970s, for the world’s heavy reliance on coal; there are reasons for the widely varying views about natural gas and nuclear power; and reasons, too, for the way rich and poor nations have divided the responsibility for putting the brakes on greenhouse gas emissions.” —Ron Steenblik

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Long live the Sun Claire Berlinski · April 28, 2021 “ … This week will see a steady stream of advocacy for nuclear power. Many advocates are well-informed. But nuclear has already lost to solar photovoltaic power.



Arguendo, I concede that nuclear power is significantly less harmful to human health and causes far fewer deaths per kilowatt than any form of fossil fuel energy. Even end-of-life disposal costs and radioactive waste are much less harmful on a per-kWh basis than the waste products of, say, extracting and burning coal. Indeed, coal plants produce more radiation (because of naturally occurring radionuclides in the coal) than nuclear plants—to say nothing of coal’s pollution.



But despite the safety and technical maturity of nuclear power, solar PV power has prevailed. Because it is simple.” —Casey Handmer



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On the futility of global climate accords Claire Berlinski · April 29, 2021



… So while supporters in the US and abroad have hailed Joe Biden’s grand return to international climate negotiations—part of the vaunted “the US is back” theme—there’s a good deal less here than meets the eye. People tend to believe what their ideology bids them believe. It’s called confirmation bias. Those who think environmental issues generally and global warming in particular are existential crises are overjoyed; those who think the whole thing is a hoax are not. (The ranks of those who think global warming and Covid19 are hoaxes are being thinned by Darwinian mechanisms.) Those of us in the center are left to ponder the facts, after Dick Gregory’s excellent advice that one should start with the truth before tampering with it.



Nearly all of this has been about domestic and global politics, not climate science and technology. That’s a problem, because the people who make the policy calls are politicians, and politicians typically know little about science, technology, engineering, or statistics. They choose language and tools for dealing with these issues because they’re familiar with the language and hope to control the tools, whether these are appropriate for managing real-world problems or not. They are not.” —Adam Garfinkle







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Why we can't electrify everything Claire Berlinski · April 30, 2021 “ We all make and act on assumptions, because life is experimental by nature. Assumptions underpin theories without which we couldn’t function. But assumptions need scrutiny, from time to time, and I’ve noticed that many people’s assumptions about how best to transition to low-carbon energy, in particular, are careless. … I’ve noticed three assumptions, in particular, driving much public discourse. These assumptions often involve suppressed premises of their own. Many people, particularly those who seek a green energy transition powered solely or at least predominantly by renewables, are unaware, or at least seem unaware, of some or all of these premises. So I’ve spelled out them out below, and tried to do so as fairly as I can. I’ve also asked whether these premises are correct, and whether, when clearly spelled out, they still seem wholly rational.” —Gareth Lewis

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The evidence for Anthropogenic Climate Change Claire Berlinski · May 3, 2021



“A few years ago, I was invited to join my aunt and uncle, along with another couple, for dinner. The other couple, Dr. and Mrs. Paterson, as I’ll call them, had many questions about climate science. Dr. Paterson remarked that the Earth’s climate has undergone natural swings for millions of years, so he didn’t see how we could be sure that humans are changing the climate today.



I spent the next few minutes talking about climate and orbital cycles. The Earth’s tilt and precession cycles line up so that Arctic summers are cold, allowing snow to survive the summer and build up ice sheets in North America and Eurasia. The ice sheets grow large enough to change the climate in ways that favor more growth—for example, by storing more carbon in the ocean, so that the global atmosphere cools and the entire Earth enters a glacial period. This continues for tens of millennia, until orbital cycles favor summer Arctic melting. Ice sheets collapse, atmospheric CO2 rises, and we enter a warm interglacial period.



I explained that the timing and triggers are different for global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions, but many of the underlying physical processes are the same. When I finished, Mrs. Paterson said, “That makes sense. Why didn’t someone explain that to me before?” It was one of the nicest things anyone ever said to me. The Patersons came to dinner as climate skeptics with open minds; they went home a bit less skeptical.



My uncle, however, was unmoved. He’s convinced that climate science is nothing but a jumble of hoaxes, hyperbole, and delusions. I no longer talk with him about climate science, since our arguments distress my aunt and are pointless.” —Dr. X







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The Green Worldview Claire Berlinski · May 6, 2021



"The debate about climate change is often credited to US initiatives and voices such as Al Gore’s. But I’d argue Europe—thanks to the pressure and agenda-setting of the European Greens—pioneered environmental policymaking and the idea of sustainable development as early as the late 1970s and ’80s.



What’s more, recent breakthroughs like plummeting costs of solar and wind power would have been unthinkable without massive European government handouts. Germany subsidized the solar industry when PV was still expensive in the early 2000s; arguably, the world should thank them for speeding up development by ten years or more. Thank you, German electricity ratepayers.



Now the big question—and I know you are quite excited about it—is what comes next? Can the Greens do more than just nudge politics from the outside? Can they transform it if they have a chance to govern?" —Alexander Hurst

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The Energy Debate: A response to our readers Claire Berlinski · May 7, 2021 From Claire—Energy Week has prompted more outraged letters and “cancel my subscriptions” than anything else we’ve ever published. If you want to cancel your subscription because you think solar panels are the Devil’s Handmaidens, be our guest, but again: We cannot cancel your subscription unless you subscribe.

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The Cosmopolicast Energy Week: Beyond Thunderdome Monique Camarra · May 14, 2021 This is the first part of our Energy Week Cosmopolicast, which went on for two full hours. We’ll post the second half tomorrow. Robert Zubrin and the Lewises, père et fils, duked it out in an all-out brawl with Casey Handmer, Alexander Hurst, and Benjamin Wolf. Monique, Ron, Vivek, and I tried to keep our guests from punching below the belt. I know we always say, “This was our best Cosmopolicast yet!” but truly, this one’s a contender. If you think providing energy to the world’s 7.8 billion people must be a simple matter, listen to this one through.



PLUS: The case for nuclear power, by Robert Zubrin



“If you oppose carbon taxes, you will be pilloried as a climate-change denier, but if you oppose nuclear power, you will be warmly embraced by those who call themselves environmentalists. Consider this contradiction carefully. We may understand a great deal about the Green movement by studying it.



Energy is the lifeblood of civilization. Every aspect of our lives depends upon it. Energy makes modern agriculture possible; without energy, we could not dream of feeding the whole world. We need energy to transport our food, to run life-saving machines in our hospitals, to clothe ourselves and to shelter ourselves.”

Listen now

The Cosmopolicast The Eternal Promise of Fusion Monique Camarra · May 15, 2021 From Claire—If you missed it, here’s the first part of today’s Cosmopolicast: Energy Week: Beyond Thunderdome. Today we begin in medias res, so be sure to listen to them in order; otherwise, you’ll have no idea who’s who or why we’re all so agitated.



PLUS: The case for fusion, by Owen Lewis



"Since the first laboratory demonstration of a fusion reaction in the early 1930s, scientists have been trying to figure out how to harness the kind of energy that powers the Sun and the stars. A fusion device that produces more power than required to sustain the reaction—a result called net energy—is the holy grail. The power would be clean, reliable, and inexhaustible. It would generate significantly more power per kilogram of fuel than any other source in our grasp, including nuclear fission. What’s more, it wouldn’t emit a drop of particulate matter, carbon dioxide, or any other noxious byproduct. So far, no one has managed it. But we’re closer than you might think." Listen now

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Dr. X answers your questions about the climate Claire Berlinski · May 8, 2021 "For my second post, I had planned to share some general thoughts on why people accept, or do not accept, the scientific consensus on climate change. First, Claire pointed me to a series of questions from Eric Dyke, and I began writing some replies. Then she pointed me to a second post in which Mr. Dyke confessed he was “joining the Patersons,” a little less skeptical, and wants to learn more. I found this so encouraging that I’ve focused this post entirely on his questions. Because he wrote that he looked forward to this, I trust he won’t mind. I do this not at all to single him out as misinformed, but because his questions are shared by much of the public." —Dr. X



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Scientific uncertainty and energy policy Claire Berlinski · May 17, 2021 From Claire: "I genuinely think—and yes, I would say this, but it’s true—that this is a more balanced and useful introduction to a massively complex issue of global policy than you’ll find elsewhere on the Internet. If you can find a better one, tell me. We’ll hack their site and sabotage their server."



PLUS: Dr. X answers more of your questions. Read full story

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Subsidies and their discontents Claire Berlinski · October 1, 2022 By some estimates, subsidies to the fossil, nuclear, and renewable energy sectors are worth more than a trillion dollars a year—and that was before Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, governments around the world have been frantically trying to address the problem of skyrocketing energy costs by means of subsidies ranging from price caps and tax cuts on electricity bills to sops for energy firms. These policies may be politically expedient, Ron and Doug argue, at least in the short term, but they come at a cost.



Ron and Doug look in detail here at the way subsidies work. Often, they’re insidious and opaque. Not only do subsidies stress government budgets, they’re prone to having unexpected effects, fiscal and environmental, and failing to produce the desired economic, social, and political objectives.



This is a really well-informed discussion. These two know everything there is to know about this subject. We’re sure you’ll learn a lot from it. Read full story

When Wall Street takes on Big Oil Claire Berlinski · June 3, 2021 "Countries that abandon their oil and gas strategy need to invest in sectors that offer not just higher returns, but better employment opportunities. This is easier said than done. The IMF reports rising youth unemployment rates in the GCC. This spells considerable regional disquiet—even without adding Iraq and Iran to the mix.



The same applies to Venezuela and other Latin American countries that depend heavily on revenues from oil and gas. In many of the countries that make up OPEC and the GCC, these industries are state-owned. Governments thus face the task of changing their business models without unsettling their countries’ social and economic fabrics. A more dangerous political task could hardly be imagined. Arguably, some, like Saudi Arabia, have taken baby steps in that direction. But whether corporations are state-owned or market-listed, the transition away from fossil fuels means massive social and political change. It means economic change, too: we will need new paradigms to account for costs to the commons.



None of this will be easy in a world already bubbling with geopolitical tension." —Vivek Kelkar

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OUR READERS DEBATE:

Enjoy!

Plus, if you’re interested in energy, just wait for this coming Sunday’s symposium, to which you’re about to receive an invitation.