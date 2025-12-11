Vasily Vereshchagin, The Apotheosis of War (1871). State Tretyakov Gallery. Vereshchagin traveled with the Russian Army as it conquered much of Central Asia.

By Andrew Chakhoyan

Have you ever been accused of Russophobia? The charge is often leveled at anyone who criticizes Moscow’s wars, exposes Kremlin’s lies, or traces the imperial through-line from the Golden Horde to today’s “Federation.” But to confront the reality of a predatory state is not chauvinism. Russian aggression stems not from genetics but from a vicious historical cycle: Grievance feeds conquest, conquest is followed by denial, denial seeds the next false grievance.

To ask why a society repeatedly spawns mass violence or genocide is not to claim anything innately wrong with the people. But they are raised within a Moscow-centered polity that was never a nation-state in the Western sense. From inception, it functioned as an imperial system—one where political legitimacy rests on expansion, and where violence and impunity …