We have two guests of honor for this coming Sunday’s symposium. Last week’s guest, Shawn Howard, enjoyed his induction into the Secret Society of Globalist Cosmopolitans so much that he’ll be joining us again this week. As a complement to our discussion, Shawn suggested reading this article by Caitlin Talmadge:

The Hormuz minefield. In the Strait, Iran holds the advantage—and America has no good options. (Gift link)

And I’m delighted to announce that former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves will also be joining us. We’ll be discussing the view from Estonia, Russia, Ukraine, the Hormuz crisis, Trump’s destruction of the transatlantic alliance, and why Europe’s response to his demand that they open the Strait was, “You’ve absolutely got to be kidding us.” It should be a lively discussion. I probably won’t have time to edit and upload it next week, though: I don’t think next week will have any slow news days. So be sure to join us, it’s a once-only chance.

The reading is light: I assume everyone has been following these stories closely all week. But please do please read the articles below. (They’re all short.)

🔜📌 The Zoom link is at the bottom of this newsletter.

Note to Toomas: On Sunday, you’re going to tell me I never sent you the Zoom link. Or you’re going to tell me it doesn’t work. It’s Cosmopolitan Globalist Symposium initiation rite. Every new guest must participate, even though, as you can see, the link is clearly displayed at the bottom of this newsletter, and it’s definitely the right link. I’m even going to send it to you separately, both by email and in a DM on Twitter. But you’re still going to tell me you never received it or that it doesn’t work. I know this, because every guest does, every single time. Why? We don’t know! But this is now our ritual, and we have all come to view the ritual fondly—and even to suspect it might be bad luck if it didn’t happen—so please don’t break the streak.

We look forward to learning that you never got the link!

Donald Trump has come crying for help from allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz oil route and people in the UK and Europe are happy to tell him where to go.

Trump is learning that his bullying has consequences . Allies are not eager to assist a superpower that’s shown them no loyalty: During the Biden administration, in 2024, Denmark sent a frigate to the Red Sea as part of an American-led coalition to guarantee the security of maritime traffic in the face of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants. Denmark, home to the shipping giant Maersk, has significant interest, as well as expertise, in global shipping and logistics. But today, the Danish foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, was guarded when discussing the possibility of backing U.S. efforts in the Strait of Hormuz, telling reporters that there should be a Europe-wide response as he suggested, elliptically, that Denmark would “keep an open mind.” . … Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the foreign-affairs committee in the German Parliament, ticked through the blows with me: downgrading Europe’s importance in annual national-security and defense strategies, dialing back support for Ukraine, and delivering a boost to the Kremlin’s war economy by lifting some sanctions on Russian oil. All of this, naturally, has repercussions. …“We do not see Trump as a trustworthy ally anymore.”

Everyone but Trump understands what he’s done. Allied leaders know that any positive gesture they make will count for nothing: This week, something broke. Maybe Trump does not understand the link between the past and the present, but other people do. […] Specifically, they remember that for 14 months, the American president has tariffed them, mocked their security concerns, and repeatedly insulted them. As long ago as January 2020, Trump told several European officials that “if Europe is under attack, we will never come to help you and to support you.” In February 2025, he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he had no right to expect support either, because “you don’t have any cards.” Trump ridiculed Canada as the “51st state” and referred to both the present and previous Canadian prime ministers as “governor.” He claimed, incorrectly, that allied troops in Afghanistan “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines,” causing huge offense to the families of soldiers who died fighting after NATO invoked Article 5 of the organization’s treaty, on behalf of the United States, the only time it has done so. He called the British “our once-great ally,” after they refused to participate in the initial assault on Iran; when they discussed sending some aircraft carriers to the Persian Gulf conflict earlier this month, he ridiculed the idea on social media: “We don’t need people that join Wars after ​we’ve already won!” … At times, the ugly talk changed into something worse. Before his second inauguration, Trump began hinting that he wouldn’t rule out using force to annex Greenland, a territory of Denmark, a close NATO ally. At first this seemed like a troll or a joke; by January 2026, his public and private comments persuaded the Danes to prepare for an American invasion. Danish leaders had to think about whether their military would shoot down American planes, kill American soldiers, and be killed by them, an exercise so wrenching that some still haven’t recovered. Over the course of 2025, Trump placed tariffs on Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea, often randomly—or again, whimsically—and with no thought to the impact. He raised tariffs on Switzerland because he didn’t like the Swiss president, then lowered them after a Swiss business delegation brought him presents, including a gold bar and a Rolex watch. […] Europeans might have tolerated the invective and even the trade damage had it not been for the real threat that Trump now poses to their security. Over the course of 14 months, he has, despite talking of peace, encouraged Russian aggression. He stopped sending military and financial aid to Ukraine, thereby giving Vladimir Putin renewed hope of victory. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, began openly negotiating business deals between the United States and Russia, although the war has not ended and the Russians have never agreed to a cease-fire. […] Trump himself continues to lash out at Zelensky and to lie about American support for Ukraine, which he repeatedly describes as worth US$300 billion or more. The real number is closer to US$50 billion, over three years. At current rates, Trump will spend that much in three months in the Middle East …

Europe should help in the Gulf to serve its own interests, regardless of Trump’s demands: … That windfall from energy-price shocks risks giving Russia a boost, just as Moscow’s position on the battlefield and the prospects for its war economy were deteriorating. Until the present moment, Russia’s position was weakening, thanks primarily to Ukraine’s bravery, grit, and sacrifice, but also because Europe stepped up to provide the financing needed to keep US weapons flowing to Kyiv over the past fourteen months. European weapons stocks and production are a well-documented problem, but Europe’s stronger engagement in the Gulf could also present important openings in the defense space. The continent’s defense companies have been among the most effective and nimble partners for Ukraine’s battle-tested drone start-ups, and together they could bring new and more cost-effective means for Gulf allies to defend themselves against future attacks from Iran or other actors. That could achieve multiple European-Ukrainian objectives at once: It would preserve much-needed high-end interceptors that Ukraine needs—and Europe would buy from the United States—to defend against Russian ballistic missiles. It would expand cooperation and build new trust in Europe-Gulf relations. And it might shift the position of Gulf countries that have long sat on the fence when it comes to Russia’s war in Ukraine. It would accomplish all of this while avoiding further deterioration in transatlantic relations. European leaders, therefore, have plenty of reasons to engage constructively with the United States and partners in the Gulf. Speed matters here. How quickly European countries move in pursuit of their own interests sends an important signal to Washington and adversaries in Moscow and Beijing alike. It matters almost as much as the movement itself.

Five European nations, Japan promise ‘appropriate’ steps to secure Hormuz Strait after Donald Trump’s March 16 offer.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan have released a joint statement expressing their readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz:

Please also read this piece, by Philips O’Brien:

And if you have time, watch Shawn Howard’s recent conversation with Philips O’Brien below. If you’re in a hurry, just read the transcript, particularly between 23:16 and 31:57.

Also if you have time, watch this discussion between David Frum and Alistair Campbell, beginning at 11:55 (it should start in the right place) and ending at 59:12:

I haven’t watched this yet, but I bet it’s interesting:

Meanwhile, this selection of items from Toomas’s Twitter feed should get you up to speed on relevant news items from Europe this week that you might have missed:

Share

Below is the link that Toomas will say he never received. (Jim, meanwhile, will claim he never received the reading assignment.)

See you on Sunday!