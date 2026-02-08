Note: Most of you—67 percent, anyway—saw this essay when I first posted it; it was attached to this podcast. I’m reposting it for the benefit of those who weren’t able to read it through the Substack app.

PART I WHEN ALLIES DEFECT

Recently, the Canadian prime minister announced a new “strategic partnership” between Canada and China. After a four-day visit to Beijing, Mark Carney signed what he called a “landmark” deal with China to remove trade barriers, reduce tariffs, and to inaugurate a new Sino-Canadian relationship.

Relations between China and Canada had been chilly. In lockstep with Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau imposed a 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles. China retaliated by imposing massive tariffs on Canadian goods. In 2018, at the request of the United States, Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the founder of Huawei, on charges of fraud aimed at circumventing sanctions on Iran. China retaliated by arresting two Canadian citizens.

Carney foreshadowed, in Beijing, …