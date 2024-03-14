The Elephant Cage with John and Claire

Okay, so we changed the name. The new name was Thomas Gregg’s suggestion, and we love it.

I can’t tell whether I forgot to speak slowly, or if I made a mistake in the editing that sped up the recording. I don’t know what I could have done, if so. It’s not bad—but I’m not speaking slowly. I’ll work at that more.

Trump is “unhinged” but we love him, say Kremlin mouthpieces, by Julia Davis

Peace talks “just because” Ukraine is running out of ammunition are “ridiculous,” says Putin





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