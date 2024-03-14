The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The Elephant Cage with John and Claire
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The Elephant Cage with John and Claire

Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Mar 14, 2024

Okay, so we changed the name. The new name was Thomas Gregg’s suggestion, and we love it.

I can’t tell whether I forgot to speak slowly, or if I made a mistake in the editing that sped up the recording. I don’t know what I could have done, if so. It’s not bad—but I’m not speaking slowly. I’ll work at that more.

Trump is “unhinged” but we love him, say Kremlin mouthpieces, by Julia Davis

Peace talks “just because” Ukraine is running out of ammunition are “ridiculous,” says Putin



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