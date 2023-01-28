The Davidzon Cosmopolicast

Thank you to everyone who sent questions for Vlad and Regina. They were good questions. We decided to answer them in a podcast today because I was just exhausted last night—I hadn’t slept at all the night before. My three-legged cat slept like a log, but every time she yawned, stretched, purred, chuffed, or snored, I bolted awake, worried she’d split open at the seams or toppled headfirst into her water bowl. So I threw my guests out after dessert and told them we’d record the answers in the morning.

They answered all your questions. Vladislav did most of the answering, Regina being much less interested in politics. We talked about Tucker Carlson, the far-right’s romance with Russia, how Ukrainians imagine the end-state of the war, how Ukraine will be rebuilt and by whom, George Kennan, Turkey’s value to NATO, Stepan Bandera, whether Putin will resort to nuclear weapons, and a bit more, too, as a bonus.





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