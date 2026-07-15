The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

The Convoy Through the Shadow War: Ukraine and Russian Sabotage

The video of our symposium with John Oxley
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
Jul 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Here are some highlight clips chosen by Substack’s AI:

And here’s the highlight reel I put together:

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture