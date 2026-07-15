The Convoy Through the Shadow War: Ukraine and Russian Sabotage

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview82The Convoy Through the Shadow War: Ukraine and Russian Sabotage The video of our symposium with John Oxley Claire Berlinski and JoxleyJul 15, 2026∙ Paid82ShareHere are some highlight clips chosen by Substack’s AI: And here’s the highlight reel I put together: Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Symposium Our weekly Sunday gathering to discuss global affairs.Our weekly Sunday gathering to discuss global affairs.SubscribeAuthorsClaire BerlinskiJoxleyWrites Joxley Writes SubscribeRecent PostsTHE WAR FOR REALITY 22 mins ago • Claire BerlinskiIs a Better Form of Global Governance Possible?Jun 26 • Claire BerlinskiHow to ReadJun 13 • Claire BerlinskiThe Iran War and the Middle East Jun 5 • Claire BerlinskiEntropy and Empire: Why Energy Decides EverythingJun 3 • Claire BerlinskiLiberalism and LiteracyApr 20 • Claire BerlinskiThe Houthis, Iran, and the Escalation TrapApr 1 • Claire Berlinski