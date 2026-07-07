This coming Sunday, my Elephant Cage co-star John Oxley will make his long-awaited return to the Cosmopolitan Globalist—and the discussion will be especially interesting.

John wrote to me recently to say that at the end of July he’ll be driving from Oxfordshire to Lviv as part of a convoy of modified cars donated for use as medevac vehicles. He asked me if I could publicize this, because he’s raising funds for the journey:

… These go to purchasing the cars, making them fit for the battle zone, and the costs of getting them there. Any surplus is spent on additional supplies—medical equipment, drone detectors and similar. Donations can be made here. It’s a small organization, and every penny goes to helping Ukraine.

Consider it mentioned.

He also told me that he’s now doing a master’s degree in security studies and writing his thesis on Russian sabotage. I was fascinated to hear this, so naturally, I invited him to discuss his research with us—and to talk to us, too, about his upcoming trip. I was delighted that he accepted. He’ll be joining us at the customary hour: 4:30 pm, Paris time, on Sunday, July 12. The Zoom link, as usual, is below the paywall, and as usual, here’s your international time clock.

If you’re new to these parts, John was my podcast partner before Dan took over. (Alas, John became too busy for the likes of us. We miss him.) Here’s the “About” page on his Substack:

I’m John Oxley—after my first post went viral in the world of politics, I’ve now become a regular contributor to magazines like The New Statesman, The Spectator, and UnHerd as well as occasionally appearing on TV, radio, and podcasts. This Substack is a vehicle for content that doesn’t necessarily fit with those publications. The essays posted here tend to be longer, more in-depth, and less news-driven than writing for a magazine allows. It is my space to say something unconstrained by broader editorial lines. Outside of writing, I’ve had a varied career, starting in the world of Ultra-High-Net divorce before moving into business strategy. I now earn my keep advising businesses and individuals in strategy, communications and policy. You’ll find an in-depth exploration of my personal political journey here. I’ve been involved in the Tory Party for most of my life, and make no apologies that this blog approaches things from a right-of-centre perspective. You will, however, hopefully, have seen that I’m unafraid of criticising the Party when it gets things wrong.

You’ll also find many excellent articles by him, and podcasts with him, in our archives. Here are a few of my favorites:

REQUIRED READING

This is John’s excellent list. (For those who are new: The reason the reading is mandatory is that it makes for a much better discussion. Our guests don’t have to begin by explaining the situation from scratch, and everyone knows enough about the topic to be able to contribute to the conversation.)

The War on the Ground:

Russian Sabotage:

OPTIONAL BUT RECOMMENDED READING LIST.



(This is my list, not John’s):

STUDY QUESTIONS

From John:

The War on the Ground:

How has Ukraine’s strategy evolved from the early stages of the war, and what does “making occupation unwinnable” actually mean in practice?

Ukraine is now striking deep into Russian territory, hitting refineries hundreds of miles from the front. Is this a genuine strategic shift?

How significant is the Russian fuel crisis and can Russia simply absorb it?

What can Ukraine realistically achieve in the currently occupied territories, short of full military reconquest?

What combination of circumstances might actually bring Russia to the negotiating table in good faith—and does that combination currently exist?

Does political instability inside Russia make the situation better or worse for Ukraine?

Is the current stalemate sustainable for Ukraine given the asymmetry in manpower, and what does “sustainable” even mean at year five?

Russian Sabotage: What it is and What it’s For:

What is Russia actually trying to achieve with the sabotage campaign ? Is it punishment, intimidation, or something more strategic?

The Starmer arson, the Warsaw shopping-center fire, drones over UK infrastructure—how coordinated is this campaign, and why does it appear so amateurish in execution?

Russia is increasingly using disposable operatives recruited via Telegram rather than trained agents. Is that a sign of capability decline or deliberate strategic choice?

The sabotage campaign appears designed to erode public and political support for Ukraine across Europe. Is it working?

How does the campaign exploit existing tensions within NATO, and is weakening the alliance itself part of the strategic goal?

Is the sabotage campaign a prelude to wider military action against NATO territory, or is it an end in itself?

Europe is getting better at disrupting plots before they happen. Does that constitute deterrence, or does it just push Russia toward more sophisticated methods?

From Claire:

John’s trip and Russian sabotage:

Ukraine still needs privately donated medevac vehicles. What does this tell us about the scale, duration, and character of the war? Is this normal wartime improvisation, or does it reveal a chronic gap between Ukraine’s needs and the formal support provided by governments?

What role do small private initiatives play in this war? Are they marginal acts of solidarity, or do thousands of efforts like this add up to a meaningful part of Ukraine’s war-sustaining ecosystem?

Why are medevac vehicles so important in this war? What does casualty evacuation tell us about battlefield conditions, artillery density, drone surveillance, and keeping soldiers alive after they’re wounded?

How has drone warfare changed the requirements for medical evacuation?

Are medevac vehicles now playing a role in battle that they weren’t before? How do you evacuate wounded soldiers when roads, rear areas, and vehicles are so observable and targetable?

What kinds of modifications make civilian vehicles suitable for the Ukrainian battlefield? Does this tell us anything interesting about how Ukraine has been improvising and repurposing civilian infrastructure to meet its military requirements?

What risks are civilian volunteers assuming when they deliver supplies into or near a war zone?

Does this kind of direct civil-society support strengthen democratic commitment to Ukraine, or does it allow governments to under-furnish formal assistance? Are private convoys a supplement to state policy or an indictment of it?

Does the need for fundraising show that the conflict has been transformed, in the West’s mind, from an emergency into background noise?

If Russian sabotage is designed to raise the cost of supporting Ukraine, are convoy networks a likely target? Wouldn’t we expect Moscow to target logistics hubs, fundraising channels, repair shops, ports, ferry routes, railheads, and volunteer organizations like this?

Small organizations are nimble and trustworthy. But they’re also more exposed. How vulnerable is the informal Ukraine-support ecosystem to infiltration, intimidation, or cyberattacks? (Is John’s team taking any precautions against this?)

Is Russian sabotage aimed primarily at governments, or at the social tissue that makes government policy politically sustainable? In other words, is their real target NATO infrastructure? Or is it the solidarity that keeps Ukraine armed and supplied?

What would successful deterrence look like below the threshold of open war?

Arresting saboteurs is one thing, but how does Europe impose costs on Russia for attacks that are deniable, outsourced, and cheap?

Logistics and the War on the Ground:

In a war increasingly defined by drones, mines, artillery, and attrition, are logistics the decisive front? We often ask who has more tanks or shells. Should we be asking who can move, repair, evacuate, refuel, and replace faster?

What are Ukraine’s most urgent logistical bottlenecks now: vehicles, air defense, electronic warfare, ammunition, trained manpower, medical evacuation, or repair capacity?

Can Ukraine win, or at least avoid losing, through cumulative degradation rather than breakthrough? That is, by making occupation expensive, striking Russian fuel and logistics, degrading Crimea, and forcing Russia to defend its rear?

How should we define “success” for Ukraine in 2026? Full reconquest? Holding the line? Preserving sovereignty? Making Russian occupation ungovernable? Keeping Europe mobilized?

A static front line doesn’t mean there’s not dramatic change elsewhere—in fuel supplies, air defenses, drone capabilities, recruitment, morale, finances, sabotage, and public opinion, for example. What might the word “stalemate” obscure?

How can Ukraine keep the world’s attention fixed on a war that’s catastrophic, but no longer novel? What can writers, fundraisers, journalists, and volunteers do that official messaging can’t?

When someone physically travels to Ukraine, what can they see—or understand—that can’t be grasped from London, Paris, or Washington?

What should John look for on the trip that would help us understand the next phase of the war? I’m thinking not only about what people say, but what he might see: What’s missing? What’s broken? What’s improvised? What’s not being reported?

This should be a really interesting symposium. I’m very much looking forward to catching up with John—and with my readers, of course—on Sunday. See you then!