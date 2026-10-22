The Consent of the Ungovernable

I’ve been working on a longer essay about what’s happening in France: We’re learning more every day, and unfortunately, more is coming this weekend. But I don’t want to put it all in show notes that no one reads, so stay tuned for that in another newsletter.

Dan and I talked today about the street violence and budget paralysis here, which might very well become much more than a French problem. Violence and the bond market are now reinforcing each other. It’s a classic polycrisis-omnishambles feedback loop. A French debt crisis could spread through Europe’s banks and into the foundations of the euro. With citizens like this, how is France supposed to produce a budget that’s both economically credible and politically survivable?

Europe just cannot afford this right now.

I talk about what we’re learning about who was behind the violence, what Russia stands to gain from a weakened France, and what we know so far about the extent of Russia’s interference. Dan asks a really good question: If Moscow supports both the far right and the far left, why do liberals and centrists struggle to explain what that tells us?

While my heart fails to overflow with sympathy for the demonstrating students, I do feel for French police, firefighters, and nurses, who are utterly worn down by successive crises. But my feelings won’t solve the fiscal question.

We also talk about Israel and whether new hostilities against Iran are in store. Dan says Netanyahu’s political strategy depends on having a national emergency. He has a detailed idea about how this might go.

We talk about the intolerable Elon Musk, who seems once again to be conducting US foreign policy.

We wrap up with the obscene proposal for Putin, Xi, and Trump to convene to settle Ukraine’s fate—without Ukraine.

Americans, we agree, need to make their views about this heard very loudly come the midterms. The world needs to know whether this administration truly speaks for the American people.