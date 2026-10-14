The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Russell-Dad Whiting
Oct 14

Let's see-"Trump takes orders from Putin and peripherally, Musk and Bezos are psychopaths." Other than these asides, worthwhile.

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RAG
Oct 15

"...articles like this, where authors pretend we’re in a normal world and the standard formulations of articles in Foreign Affairs apply, are a disservice to readers: They normalize what couldn’t be more abnormal."

Excellent comment. Many such articles employ this principle of verisimilitude, “as if” standardized conditions operated in the strategy space.

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