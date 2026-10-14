POLYCRISIS WATCH is an ongoing empirical test of the hypothesis I set out in “When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz”—an extended response to my Critical Conditions co-host, Dan Perry:

When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz Claire Berlinski · Jul 11 If the Strait remains obstructed, we risk of a global economic calamity. A cascade of disruptions to tightly coupled systems—shipping, refining, food, inflation, credit, government finances, and politics—could outpace the ability of markets and institutions to adapt, and an incompetent response to such a crisis could make matters considerably worse. Watch for the nightmare indicators: the unavailability of critical goods, at any price, and feedback loops in which multiple crises amplify each other. Read full story

POLYCRISIS WATCH keeps track of the evidence on both sides. We look at traffic, freight, insurance, inventories, fuel flows, fertilizer, harvests, credit markets, vulnerable governments, and more to see whether the situation is stabilizing—or whether several thresholds are being crossed together. If the buffers hold and the physical flows normalize, the world will have muddled through.

THE COMMON DENOMINATOR



America is making its own problems worse, writes retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling. Washington’s decisions about Russian diesel, Ukraine, Iran, and Saudi Arabia are interacting, even though policymakers are treating them as separate problems. Supporting Moscow weakens Ukraine; fighting in the Middle East consumes weapons and attention required elsewhere; alienating allies erodes the trust on which deterrence depends. Beijing, meanwhile, is carefully studying the expenditure of American interceptors and precision weapons.

“ … One more time for those in the back: The United States has extraordinary capabilities to strike targets almost anywhere, but destroying a target and achieving a strategic objective are not the same thing. Iran has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to retaliate through missiles, drones, regional partners, cyber operations, and attacks against maritime commerce. “Military commanders are taught to examine the second- and third-order effects of their decisions before executing any action. Political leaders should be expected to do the same, especially when the consequences could include more American casualties, an expanding regional conflict, continued damage to the global economy, and a weakened American position in other parts of the world against more formidable threats.”

Winter is coming

The Houthis struck Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran yesterday, causing extensive damage across several floors—even though the Saudi energy ministry’s described it as a “limited fire.” Operations continued, with some functions transferred elsewhere. The Houthis have thus demonstrated their ability to hit the headquarters complex overseeing Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure. They’re threatening more attacks on airports and energy facilities. The recovery in Gulf exports depends on infrastructure whose vulnerability is now unmistakeable.

Explosions were heard over Riyadh this morning. A Saudi military spokesman said a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis was intercepted over Riyadh. Trump said he’s considering joining the attacks on the Houthis; the Houthis have threatened to target US personnel and interests across the Middle East.

The Houthis are tightening their siege of Taiz, cutting off supply routes and driving residents to flee the city. It’s both a humanitarian catastrophe for Yemen and a massive threat to regional infrastructure.

… “As word came of Houthi rebels advancing on Taiz, Weam Abdullah and her family decided it was time to leave Yemen’s third largest city. They had survived a yearslong siege by the rebels earlier in their country’s civil war, and they didn’t want to endure that again. They made it out just in time. Shortly after Abdullah, her husband and two young children left, the rebels captured a key town on Oct. 4, largely encircling Taiz and cutting off most supply routes from government-held areas. “‘We already feel dead, there was already despair’ in the city, Abdullah told The Associated Press by phone from a province farther south. ‘We feel as if we are cursed. Everyone is conspiring against us even though we’re not affiliated with any party or politics.’”

The conflict is cutting off food and other humanitarian aid to 800,000 people.

… “We are critically concerned about the escalating conflict, but even more so about the growing number of people we can no longer reach because of it,” El-Khidir Daloum, WFP representative and country director in Yemen, said in a statement Wednesday. “Many of the families affected have been displaced multiple times and were already struggling to afford even basic food items. This is the kind of situation that can rapidly spiral into a humanitarian catastrophe if assistance cannot move safely and reach those who need it most.” “The hunger situation in Yemen is among the worst in the world. Ten out of 16 districts in Yemen are categorized as being at emergency levels of food insecurity, the WFP said. About 500,000 children in Yemen under the age of 5 suffer from severe acute malnutrition, according to the group.”

Claire: I’m sure we’ll see massive protests against the Houthis in Western capitals at any moment now, given the public’s exquisite sensitivity to the suffering of civilians in the Middle East. Let me know when the cries of “Free, free Yemen” ring out at Columbia and the students barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall.

Saudi Arabia’s enormous arsenal can’t stand up to the Houthi’s attacks. Defending dispersed airports, cities, and energy infrastructure against missiles and drones is difficult even with sophisticated equipment. The Houthis need only get some weapons through to disrupt aviation, threaten investment, and force the Saudis to mount an expensive response. Saudi Arabia has to protect a vast country and figure out how to retaliate without making things worse.

At least ten vessels have been attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz since Sunday, a high since war began. Four vessels were struck on Tuesday and six on Sunday, the highest number of attacks in a single day since the start of the conflict.

Two commercial ships have sunk near Hormuz. The container ship GFS Pride sank after a projectile strike and fire; all 21 crew escaped safely. The bulk carrier Cape Dao, struck on September 23, has also sunk; one crew member died in that earlier attack. The danger now extends beyond oil tankers to ordinary cargo traffic.

Iran is changing its tactics against shipping ahead of the US midterms, according to Iranian officials who say that Tehran wants to keep oil prices high to influence the election. A US military official says the IRGC has substituted spotters in small boats for some of its destroyed radar capabilities. Iranian officials have also threatened to extend their operations beyond Hormuz. Degrading Iran’s conventional capabilities hasn’t eliminated Iran’s ability to disrupt commerce, and it is adapting.

Kpler’s October 8 update reports record September crude loadings at Fujairah, outside Hormuz. Net exports reached 2.38 million barrels a day, supported by greater pipeline throughput and withdrawals of at least 11.4 million barrels from underground storage. That’s evidence of adaptation, but an export rate sustained partly by inventory withdrawals isn’t the same as durable production and transport capacity.

The Hormuz disruption is spreading through sulfur markets into fertilizer and metals production. Kpler says that between March and September, sulfur crossings through the strait were down from prewar levels by an average of 55 percent. Middle Eastern sulfur prices rose about 75 percent. Indonesian nickel producers have sharply reduced sulfur imports. Morocco’s phosphate fertilizer exporters have maintained their shipments “through alternative sourcing and adjustments.” Resilience seems to vary considerably from country to country and from industry to industry.

According to today’s IEA Oil Market Report, Middle Eastern refined-product shipments remain below half their prewar level, and tight middle-distillate supplies are expected to persist well into 2027. Global observed oil inventories were 509 million barrels below their end-February level at the end of September; on-land stocks were at their lowest since at least 2016. They forecasts a 2.6-million-barrel-a-day decline in oil demand this year. Restricted availability, high prices, and economic deterioration will depress consumption. Some of the market’s adjustment is coming through what’s technically termed “demand destruction” and more commonly known as impoverishment and immiseration.

High crude and freight costs are squeezing European refineries just when more fuel is needed. Refining profitability is down sharply, and we should expect cuts to output. Expensive diesel doesn’t guarantee a profitable refinery: Plants also produce gasoline, naphtha, and other products whose prices don’t necessarily cover the rising cost of the inputs. The resulting risk is a feedback loop in which expensive crude and transport discourage processing, further constraining fuel supply.

European gas prices have reached their highest level in nearly four years. Colder weather approaches. Storage remains unusually low. Trump’s plan to import Russian diesel is unsettling markets. Hormuz disruption has constrained LNG flows, leaving Europe and Asia competing for winter supplies. Military disruptions, thin reserves, and weather are reinforcing one another.

China’s state refiners are expected to begin replenishing their oil stocks in November, according to the Eurasia Group. They’ve thus far been drawing on reserves, cushioning global prices. If that forecast holds, Chinese purchases will add demand even as shipping remains vulnerable.

The energy shock is tightening the fiscal trap, the IMF warns in analysis published today. Average G7 ten-year sovereign yields rose by more than a percentage point between February and September, reaching their highest level in nearly two decades. Because governments are increasingly reliant on shorter-maturity debt, higher rates to pass through more quickly into borrowing costs. Energy inflation, the debt-service burden, and the demand for greater defense spending and support to households are converging: Governments are facing more pressure to spend as their ability to finance that spending deteriorates.

Europe is seeking Vietnamese minerals to reduce its dependence on China, but it finds itself competing with its partners. Internal EU documents urge Europe to support Vietnamese mining and processing, especially in tungsten and antimony, which are critical for defense production. Obviously, diversification is necessary. But friendly countries, if they fail to coordinate, will wind up competing for the same scarce supplies.

Ukraine’s innovation and dependence

A real energy cease-fire could offer Ukraine leverage, writes Eric Ciaramella in Foreign Affairs. By this he means a cease-fire observed by both sides, not the effectively unilateral cease-fire Trump is demanding from Ukraine.

… “Trump’s unexpected announcement is not necessarily a major setback for Ukraine. It comes amid a broader shift by the Trump administration in recent weeks to move away from pursuing an elusive comprehensive peace agreement in favor of a mutual cease-fire on strikes against energy infrastructure—a shift that could ultimately be beneficial to Kyiv. Moreover, in his angry retort to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s criticism of the diesel deal, Trump revealed a potential way forward: as long as Ukraine stopped hitting Russian refineries, the president said, “you can do whatever you want to Russia.” … “Ukraine should take Trump at his word. If upheld by Moscow as well as Kyiv, an energy cease-fire would be a crucial step toward containing the war. Framed in the right way, it would also leave open other forms of pressure by Ukraine that could help compel Russian compliance. Ideally, a reciprocal halt in long-range air and missile attacks could then be replicated across other sectors—maritime, commercial, and transportation—thus forming the basis of a broader aerial cease-fire.” … “The key will be credibly signaling that critical Russian military and economic assets will be at risk if Russian forces continue pummeling Ukraine’s civilian economy and society. Only then might Putin conclude that his current approach has reached the point of diminishing returns—and then pivot, as he has done at other junctures in the war. At the same time, this diplomatic play must be hitched to a broader effort by Kyiv’s Western partners to help it urgently shore up its air defenses and finances ahead of winter. Such a strategy may not immediately succeed, but failing to try would all but ensure that Ukraine suffers an extraordinary degree of damage that will be much harder to reverse.” … “The core challenge is convincing Russia to embrace such an agreement. To date, Putin has rejected calls for restrictions on aerial strikes of any sort. He views the damage he is inflicting on Ukraine as outstripping the pain Russia is sustaining from Kyiv’s attacks. But the United States and European countries have several ways to change this calculus. Crucially, the United States and Europe must enable Ukraine to strike missile launchers and other military targets inside Russia—or at least allow it to credibly threaten to do so. Thus far, Ukraine has largely focused its long-range attacks on energy infrastructure, because targeting Russia’s hardened military installations and mobile launch systems is technically much more complicated. But it is exactly these harder-to-replace assets that Putin is most concerned about losing.” “In fact, it would not be difficult for the United States to facilitate strikes on military assets. For months, Ukraine has pressed the Trump administration and the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to enable Starlink access over a swath of Russian territory opposite the Ukrainian border from which most ballistic missiles are launched. Kyiv needs such access to allow its drone teams to target mobile launchers. As soon as Ukraine acquires this ability, Russia would likely be compelled to pull the rest of these systems farther away from the border, thereby considerably reducing the ballistic threat to Ukraine. Thus far, Trump and Musk have both deflected Ukraine’s request—each one claiming the decision rests with the other. But neither has foreclosed greenlighting such access.”

Claire—yet another article that seems deliberately to ignore the central fact of this catastrophe: Trump doesn’t want to change Putin’s calculus. Neither does Elon Musk. The author makes a number of valuable points, and he offers good suggestions, especially to Europe. But he fails to begin with the key strategic problem, to wit, that the president of the United States takes orders from Vladimir Putin.

This article should begin by outlining a viable strategy for persuading Trump that the costs of continuing to support Putin will outweigh whatever benefit he believes he’s getting from it. If Ciaramella has a good idea about how to solve this, he should tell us. But that case needs to be made with the same care and insight as the rest of the arguments in the essay. Only if that problem is acknowledged—and the plan to overcome it explained—would the rest of the article make sense.

Otherwise, articles like this, where authors pretend we’re in a normal world and the standard formulations of articles in Foreign Affairs apply, are a disservice to readers: They normalize what couldn’t be more abnormal.

Ground drones are expanding Ukraine’s battlefield options, Peter Zeihan writes. They’re used to attack Russian positions and disrupt Russian logistics. Here, again, we see the future of war.

New Starlink restrictions are disrupting Ukrainian military operations. Ukraine says SpaceX has imposed new limits on military-grade Starlink terminals without warning, hobbling Kyiv’s ability to conduct midrange drone attacks and intercept Russia’s new-generation of jet-powered drones.

… “I confirm that SpaceX implemented a speed limit for Starlink terminals operating in motion last night,” Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Zelensky, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Our defense forces received no warning about this restriction, and it has led to the disruption of a number of missions.” … “While Ukraine still uses some Western military equipment, particularly air-defense and artillery shells, Kyiv has become relatively self-sufficient in holding the front line against Russia thanks to drones and other automated weaponry developed by Ukrainian forces. “But some of these systems depend on StarShield for connectivity. Reductions in the speed at which they can travel, and still connect to the terminal, make operations more difficult, Ukrainian military officials and analysts said. The limits also reduce Ukraine’s ability to organize front line logistics, reconnaissance and relay communications, the Defense Ministry official said. “While drones can still fly, live-video feeds aren’t as reliable, especially when going after moving targets, for instance. The unmanned aerial vehicles must also fly slower to stay connected to StarShield, making them more vulnerable to attack.” “Musk hasn’t spoken publicly on the disruptions. On Oct. 10, he commented on a video of Trump criticizing Zelensky over strikes on Russian refineries. “Zelensky has gone too far,” he wrote on X.”

Claire: Nationalize SpaceX.

What could possibly go wrong?

A cyberattack on French supermarket refrigeration systems destroyed food and damaged equipment. One Intermarché reported 80°C temperatures. Manufacturers discovered outdated and discontinued controllers among the affected systems. The attackers’ identity and purpose are unknown. The vulnerability is plain enough: compromising mundane industrial controls can cause physical destruction across the whole food supply chain.

China may have substantially overstated its population, demographer Yi Fuxian says. He believes China’s short about 130 million people. If he’s right, this has obvious implications for the future of China’s workforce, consumption, and economic weight.

David: “In which everyone else catches up with Peter Zeihan.”

Musk and Bezos are competing to control the infrastructure of space. If you consider Ukraine’s dependence on Starlink, you’ll see why this matters. Should private owners have this much power over indispensable systems? My instinct is “never.” On the other hand, without these private owners, the systems wouldn’t exist. There’s got to be a better way: We’ve previously managed to harness the generative power of capitalism without ceding the world—and space, too!—to psychopaths.

In other news …

It’s still not clear, but CBS is also reporting that “the US may have withheld warnings to Ukraine of Russian strikes that killed 6, cut power to 600,000.”