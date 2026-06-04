The Collapse of an Illusion

For years, it’s greatly puzzled me that so many Israelis are simply cuckoo for Donald Trump. Yes, Trump moved the embassy to Jerusalem and recognized the Golan Heights. Yes, he helped to bring about the Abraham Accords. The first two gestures were purely symbolic—not a single Israeli’s life changed as a result—but the latter was a genuine and significant achievement.

Yet the down side of Trump—and the risk, to Israel, of being close to him, and being seen to be close to him—seemed to me so obvious and so overwhelming that I couldn’t figure out why Israelis weren’t more worried about it. How could they think it was a good idea to hitch their wagon to a man so palpably psychiatrically unwell, so manifestly untrustworthy, so entirely without principles, and so widely reviled?

You’ve probably read the news about the Trump-Bibi shouting match about Lebanon, which Dan and I talked about today. Trump, apparently, erupted when Netanyahu told him that Israel planned fresh strikes in Beirut, f…