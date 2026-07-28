The Clock Belongs to Tehran

Dan and I took a break for a week and returned to a world that had not used the interval wisely. We discussed:

Ukraine’s strike on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian;

The dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov and Oleksandr Syrskyi;

Gadi Eisenkot and Israel after Netanyahu;

Mamdani and Gaza, and the genocide charge

The Islamist attack on Berlin Pride;

The massive fires in France and Spain;

Trump’s tariffs on Canada;

Four possible endgames in Iran;

American munitions shortages and the risk of attritional warfare;

Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb, and the end of American power;

and more.

Here are some of the notes from Bianka to which I referred. But I can’t find the original note. (Bianka, if you’re reading this, could I ask you to drop the link into the comments? It was the one in which you remarked that everyone understood this intuitively but the native W.E.I.R.D.os.)

Dan was right about Canada: it was Trump himself who threatened to incorporate the cost of Canadian wildfire smoke into existing tariffs.

Our central s…