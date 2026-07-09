The Chokepoint Where the Future Comes Due

“The bill is gonna come due one way or the other. It’s either gonna come due in the form of a nuclear Iran, or it’s going to come due in the form of a very serious global economic crisis.” —Claire

This podcast so closely parallels an essay I’ve been working on about the effect of the Hormuz crisis on the global economy that I’m tempted to append my draft as the show notes. But I think it’s best I polish it and publish it when it’s really ready to be read.

Dan argued here that allowing Iran to keep its missiles, proxies, and nuclear latency while savagely murdering its own citizens and controlling a critical economic chokepoint teaches every tyrant that the international system is too frightened of economic pain to enforce its own rules. I couldn’t agree more.

I put it to Dan that we face a choice. Enforcing our rules means deepening an economic calamity. Not doing so means accepting Iranian missile proliferation, its intimidation of the Middle East, the complete collapse of American det…