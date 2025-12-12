Claire: We have another entry today in our What Went Wrong with America series. For those of you only now tuning in:

The remit of the Cosmopolitan Globalist is international affairs. But the molten insanity of the United States right now preoccupies my mind greatly—as it does, I’m sure, the mind of every American. It preoccupies everyone who isn’t American, too, because when a superpower melts down, it affects everyone and everything.

To judge from our comments, many of our readers have strong views about what’s happening in the US, how serious it is, how it came to this, and what should be done. I thought it would be interesting to invite our readers to contribute to an ongoing symposium on the topic—call it the “What went Wrong” Symposium—and to supplement this with podcasts in which I interview our subscribers about their views.

If you’d like to write such an essay, or come on the podcast, let me know. If you’re not sure whether what you have to say merits an essay or a podcast discus…