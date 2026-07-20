The other day, I came across an article by Ray Dalio on Substack titled, “The Tribute System: The New World Order.” The subtitle suggested an ambitious essay: “On Chinese culture, the tribute system, the 100 Years of Humiliation, The Art of War, “One China with Taiwan Part of China,” where we are now, and where we are headed.” I read it with interest. I found it a lucid introduction to a number of ideas that matter greatly if we want to understand how China’s rulers see their country and its place in the world: Confucian concepts of hierarchy and harmony, the tribute system as a model of Chinese foreign relations, Sun Tzu, the century of humiliation, national reunification, and their conviction that power is most effectively exercised without open war.

I thought about cross-posting it, then thought better of it, because the essay is seriously incomplete, and a little bit of knowledge, as we all know, is a dangerous thing. A naive reader would be at real risk, after reading this, of thinking himself better-informed than he is. So I decided to post it, yes—because it is interesting— with an extended editorial note.

The problem is that Dalio repeatedly mistakes the regime’s account of China’s history and identity for a rigorous and defensible account. He fails to distinguish what Chinese officials say from what they believe, what they want foreigners to believe, and what Chinese history actually shows. They are not the same things. He then compounds the error by using this highly incomplete account to make predictions about how China will behave in matters of critical significance to the rest of the world.

Dalio seems to take the Party-state’s account of Chinese history at face value. He treats “Chinese culture” as unusually continuous and deterministic:

I believe it is correct that “culture is destiny,” so, if one understands Chinese culture, one can pretty well understand what Chinese leaders will do to address their issues. That is because cultures, like religions, deeply ingrain in people’s brains ideas of how they should behave. That is especially true of the Chinese culture’s influence on the Chinese people, because it has been reinforced for thousands of years, making it almost imbued in their DNA.

He accepts that the Communist Party is the latest incarnation of an ancient dynasty:

China is now viewed as being in the latest “dynasty,” which began in 1949. Chinese leaders are very aware of the lessons from history and the timeless and universal truths that come through them.

He treats the tribute system as a coherent two-thousand-year order:

I recommend that you learn more about the tribute system because I believe that the Chinese will gravitate toward it and that the new world order will increasingly look like it, especially in Asia. The tribute system, which characterized Chinese foreign relations through multiple dynasties for the 2,000 years from roughly 200 BCE until the late 19th century, is the way Chinese leaders are inclined to interact with other countries, which is a natural extension of Confucian traditions, in which order comes from clearly defined hierarchical roles. It is based on ideas of how the family should be managed and how families should deal with other families. The Chinese view it as a very practical system because it recognizes the reality that there are differences in power and provides good ways for countries to deal with that reality, avoiding violent fighting while using pressure in the ways conveyed in Sun Tzu’s The Art of War. In the tribute system, relations are not between equals, but between superiors and subordinates that recognize their relative positions in the hierarchy. The more powerful ones are to treat the less powerful ones well, and the less powerful ones are to treat the more powerful ones well, so that there is harmony. If an inferior power treats the superior power inappropriately, the more powerful power punishes the less powerful one in some way, typically not violently but through pressure like denying them what they want, though occasionally the punishment can be violent to “convey lessons.”

He accepts that China is essentially non-imperial and nonviolent:

As an extension of this cultural belief system, the Chinese do not believe in building empires in which other countries are occupied and controlled by them because they believe that doing so is painfully ineffective, like trying to occupy and control other families. It’s difficult enough to take care of one’s own family, and because the values and cultures of others are so different, it would be like trying to mix oil and water. They point out how badly that has gone for the United States in Vietnam, Afghanistan, etc. So, their approach is quite different from a Western/ Mediterranean approach, which is based on fighting and taking over others’ territories and trying to control others. This difference is the main reason why the US has 700 to 800 military bases in 80 other countries while China has only one

And he also sees Taiwan as an object of Chinese and American strategy rather than a democratic political community with purposes of its own:

Between 1945 (the end of World War II) and 1949 (when the PRC was born), there was a classic civil war between the hard-right, rich capitalists and the hard-left, poor communists. It led to the Chinese Communist Party taking control of the mainland and the Chinese KMT capitalists taking control of Formosa/Taiwan. So, while everyone agreed that “there is one China and Taiwan is part of China,” there was an argument over which side rightfully ruled China. As it increasingly became clear that the People’s Republic of China, ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, was in control of most of China, and with the gradual integration of the PRC into the world community, it was agreed that there should be peaceful reunification. The overwhelming majority of the Chinese and Chinese leaders believe that and view Taiwan as part of the Chinese family. More precisely, they view it as a renegade province that is building up its military with American support in order to remain independent.

Missing from his account, however, are forces that are highly likely to shape what China actually does, such as the Leninist character of the regime, Xi’s personalist rule, and the historical role of conquest in creating China’s present-day borders. The essay is valuable in that it tells us about the concepts and vocabulary Beijing uses to present its ambitions. It tells us a whole lot less about the constraints that may frustrate those ambitions or make Chinese behavior unpredictable.

Dalio is influential. He is not influential among professional historians of China or political scientists. (If you want to make a Sinologist weep, tell him that you just read a fascinating article about China by Ray Dalio.) But he is influential on the Western publics at large, and among people who are close to power.

For general readers, he’s one of the best-known interpreters of China’s rise. People who would never open a book by Odd Arne Westad will have encountered Dalio’s views. His remarks about China are routinely treated as oracular; they generate considerable media coverage. A shorter version of this essay, for example, was published in the Financial Times. Wall Street Week immediately invited him to discuss it on air. The essay itself became news: “Ray Dalio says China’s ascent ushers in era of ‘tribute system,” reported Fortune, which thought the event of a Dalio pronouncement important enough to warrant two articles. The second one, by business editor Nick Lichtenberg, begins this way:

Ray Dalio has spent 42 years visiting China, building relationships with senior officials and studying its political history back to 221 BCE. But after a recent 10-day trip to Beijing—part of a monthlong tour of Asia—the Bridgewater Associates founder says something has changed, and changed fast.

I’m not persuaded that Dalio has spent 42 years studying China’s political history back to 221 BCE. I’m not sure how anyone who has read even an introductory Chinese history textbook could write this essay. But the idea of Dalio as a scholar of China with a uniquely authoritative voice clearly seemed plausible to Lichtenberg, and no doubt to many of his readers.

Dalio is influential among investors, corporate executives, financial journalists, and conference audiences, but he’s also impressive to a segment of the foreign-policy establishment—the grand-strategy people, the ones who think that the right theory obviates the need to know a country’s language or spend years in the archives, mastering its history. You find this type in the borderland between finance and grand strategy, typically. Henry Kissinger and Paul Kennedy have treated Dalio as a significant interlocutor.

He’s not quite famous enough to need no introduction, though. For those of you who don’t move in those circles and have never heard of Ray Dalio, he’s the founder of Bridgewater, the world’s biggest hedge fund. He made his name by predicting the 2008 financial crisis, which gave him a reputation for understanding debt cycles and macroeconomics better than the conventional authorities. He’s also a passionate Sinophile. He has been a major investor in China. In 2024, his hedge fund’s Chinese assets were worth some US$5.6 billion. (Dalio sold his stake in Bridgewater in 2025, after which it dumped its China stocks.) He has sway with the kind of people who manage the US-China relationship. He served on the board of the National Committee on US–China Relations.

Dalio doesn’t sound like a crude CCP propagandist. He criticizes China. He has written that China faces a “100-year storm” of debt, demographic decline, inequality, and conflict with the United States. Nor is his admiration for China wholly fanciful. China’s achievements in poverty reduction, infrastructure, industrialization, education, and state capacity are real. He’s right to say that Western observers tend not to appreciate modern China’s competence and ambition, and I am certain he is right when he says this:

The United States’ handling of Iran’s taking of the Strait of Hormuz has led global leaders, especially those in Asia, to conclude that the American public does not have the willingness to endure the discomforts of war and that the US doesn’t have the resources to fight wars on two or more fronts, so it doesn’t have what it takes to fight to maintain its empire. This situation looks a lot like the British handling of Egypt’s taking of the Suez Canal, which signaled the end of the British Empire. More specifically, it is now inconceivable that the American public would support an American military response to Chinese pressures a) aimed at Taiwan or b) against countries that are trying to contain China. This has changed the thinking and actions of leaders in countries that are US allies and that are hosting American bases as a counterweight to China under the assumption that the US will protect them. Obviously, this has big implications for the world geopolitical order, especially for Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, and, to a lesser degree, other Asian countries.

He’s certainly right to say that it would be good to know what China will do in light of this. But he’s wrong to say that by understanding “eight things,” one can predict what China will do.

There’s a real risk that people will read what he writes about China and accept it without understanding its limitations. Unfortunately, those most impressed by his money and his years of experience in China tend to be those least equipped to recognize what he leaves out.

I should stress that I’m not a Sinologist. I don’t speak or read any variety of Chinese. And unlike Dalio, I’ve never set foot in China. Dalio has had decades of access to China’s senior officials, financial institutions, and business elites. All of this makes him, on the face of it, more qualified to discuss China than I am.

But it’s clear that he’s had no training as a historian, and I’m guessing he’s had no sustained immersion in ordinary Chinese society, either. If he’s ever spoken to dissidents, ethnic minorities, Tibetans, Uighurs, people in Hong Kong, people in Taiwan, or anyone else at odds with the official narrative, it isn’t clear from what he’s written.

Dalio has said that his long involvement with China gives him a sense of “how China works, who to trust and who not to trust.” This is important. Someone who has known ministers and central bankers for forty years genuinely knows things outsiders don’t. I would trust Dalio, not me, if you need to understand China’s personal networks, the temperament of its institutions, or the fears of its elite. (I’d certainly trust Dalio, not me, if you need investment advice.)

But China is a place where a foreigner’s access to the elites will be curated with exquisite care. A distinguished foreign financier who arrives bearing expertise, investment capital, and a sympathetic attitude will meet an exceptionally intelligent, sophisticated, and persuasive China. He won’t meet the China you’d see if you were a censored historian, a rural petitioner, or a Taiwanese voter.

Access to a country’s elite can make observers less perceptive. Over time, this is intellectually corrupting. You become grateful to the people who open doors for you. You identify with the intelligent, cosmopolitan officials, and assume they represent the system more fully than they really do. You hesitate to embarrass them publicly. You absorb their vocabulary, and you fear losing access if you’re too critical. Your personal and commercial relationships begin to cloud your judgment. I saw this happen to a lot of “Turkey experts.”

Also, of course, Dalio has a financial interest in staying on the CCP’s good side. Foreign financial firms can’t operate freely in China. They need the Party’s tolerance. So he has every reason not to describe Xi Jinping’s government as predatory, imperial, or criminal. It’s hard to make a man understand something if his salary depends on not understanding it, and his commercial position no doubt encourages him toward the most congenial interpretation of the relationships he’s cultivated.

When Dalio overlooks some very obvious facts, I assume some combination of these phenomena are at work. This doesn’t mean his conclusions are wrong. He’s very perceptive about how Beijing understands itself. But he’s unable reliably to distinguish that from what China really is. The distinction matters because nearly every major claim in Dalio’s essay depends on collapsing those two things. Let’s take them one by one.