This study is devastating. It made the front page of The New York Times yesterday for a reason.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a devastating neurodegenerative disease. It’s caused by repeated trauma to the head. Between 2016 and 2021, 878 former NFL players died. Researchers from Mass General Brigham, Boston University, and the Concussion and CTE Foundation examined 235 of their brains. They found that 215 had CTE.

91.4 percent.

Usually, this disease is extremely rare. In normal cohorts, the incidence is less than 1 percent.

We can’t infer that 91.4 percent of all former players have CTE, because symptomatic players are probably more likely to arrange for their brains to be studied after their deaths. But even if we make the absurdly charitable assumption that every one of the 643 unexamined players was entirely free of it, the prevalence of CTE among former NFL players who died during those six years unequivocally lies between 24.5 and 97.7 percent. It cannot be lower than one in four.

Researchers reconstructed the players’ premortem cognitive and functional condition from their medical records and their families’ assessments. The severity of the pathological findings corresponded to the subjects’ levels of dementia and impairment. Among donors with CTE, 61.3 percent met the clinical criteria for dementia, and Stage IV CTE was overwhelmingly accompanied by severe dementia and major impairment.

Before this study, the literature had made a formidable case against football, but the absolute risk was still uncertain. CTE was first identified in an NFL player in 2005; by 2017, researchers had found it in 177 of 202 football player’s donated brains, including 110 of 111 former NFL players. But those brains were a highly self-selected sample. The study couldn’t establish the overall prevalence of the disease.

… The median age at death for participants with mild CTE pathology (stages I and II) was 44 years (IQR, 29-64 years) and for participants with severe CTE pathology (stages III and IV) was 71 years (IQR, 64-79 years). The most common cause of death for participants with mild CTE pathology was suicide (12 [27%]) and for those with severe CTE pathology was neurodegenerative (ie, dementia-related and parkinsonian-related causes of death) (62 [47%]). The severity of CTE pathology was distributed across the highest level of play, with all former high school players having mild pathology [100%]) and the majority of former college (27 [56%]), semiprofessional (5 [56%]), Canadian Football League (6 [86%]), and NFL (95 [86%]) players having severe pathology. {My emphasis.]. —Clinicopathological Evaluation of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in Players of American Football

Subsequent work supplied evidence of a pronounced dose-response relationship, with the odds of CTE doubling with every 2.6 additional years of football played, and the odds of severe CTE doubling with every 5.3 years. General population studies had found that when the pathology was detected, it was markedly concentrated among men who had played contact sports. Research using helmet accelerometers showed that cumulative exposure to head impacts predicted CTE better than the known record of a player’s concussions.

A 2026 study had found that former NFL players were nearly four times as likely as the general population to die of neurodegenerative disease—the longer their careers, the greater the risk. What remained missing was a credible denominator. The literature hadn’t yet shown what proportion of NFL players actually developed CTE, or how reliably the discovery of the pathology in the brain, particularly in its earlier stages, predicted the clinical syndrome. With this study, we have the answer to those questions.

The inevitable objection to the conclusion these studies suggest—that this sport should not exist—will be that the subjects were mostly men who were exposed to the risk under the older rules. We can’t infer from this cohort exactly what the risk would be for players who train under a reduced-impact regime. The NFL has already reduced contact in practice. About 70 percent of the relevant blows to the head take place during practice, according to the lead author, so reducing or abolishing contact in practice could, theoretically, reduce lifetime exposure without abolishing the game. But that argument doesn’t save American football as it actually exists, because the crucial fact is that the danger isn’t the occasional, spectacular concussion. It’s the accumulation of subconcussive impacts. The danger is precisely the kind of collision that gives this sport its distinctive appeal.

This means that better concussion protocols won’t solve the problem. Helmets prevent skull fractures, but they don’t prevent the brain from accelerating, rotating, and striking the interior of the skull. As soon as you understand that this is what causes the disease, you see that you can no more make football safe by reducing concussions than you can make miners safe from black lung by preventing mine collapses. Concussions are the mine collapses of football, spectacular and unmistakable. CTE is black lung: the cumulative consequence of daily exposure, built into the job.

Nor is CTE the only neurological risk of football. A recent, separate study of 19,824 NFL players found they were nearly four times more likely than the general population to die of neurodegenerative disease, generally—3.8 times more likely to die of dementia, 3.88 times more likely to die of Parkinson’s disease. Among those who died before sixty, neurodegenerative mortality was more than twelve times the expected rate. If they played for more than five seasons, they had nearly twice the risk of those who’d played fewer, which is about the dose-response relationship you’d expect if the damage augments cumulatively.

It’s important to note that this occurred in a population with lower all-cause mortality, cancer mortality, and cardiovascular mortality than the general population—in other words, this was an exceptionally healthy and physically advantaged group until you examine their brains.

This study makes it unequivocal: This sport is indefensible. There’s not a single good moral argument for watching it.

The best you can say about allowing football to take place at all is that in a free society, we mostly allow mentally competent adults to take whatever risks they please, and as far as the state is concerned, their motivation—the thrill, the money, the glory, sheer stupidity—is their own affair. Citizens of a free country may climb mountains, race cars, work on fishing boats, and serve in the military. A liberal society doesn’t prohibit adults from exchanging safety for something they value.

Except sometimes we do. Consent has never been fully sovereign. While we don’t prosecute people for surviving suicide attempts, we forcibly prevent them from killing themselves. In 49 states, you’re required to wear a seat belt—meaning that we protect a football player from the comparatively modest risk he assumes driving to practice, then permit him to sustain hundreds of head impacts once he arrives. Federal law forbids competent adults from selling their kidneys, even though kidney donation is much safer than a football career. We don’t allow employers to expose workers to lead, asbestos, or ionizing radiation on the grounds that the workers are adults, they understand the risk, and they’re receiving great pay. Nor does the criminal law permit an adult to authorize another adult to inflict serious bodily injury upon him. The consent of both parties doesn’t legalize a duel.

The only exception is sport. State criminal codes commonly provide that consent is a defense when the injury is a reasonably foreseeable hazard of a “lawful athletic contest or competitive sport.” Football, therefore, isn’t legal because a liberal state must be neutral about any risk an adult might assume, but because it’s been granted a special dispensation from our ordinary principles about consent and grave injury.

It’s easier to defend working in an indispensable hazardous industry. Mining, firefighting, and military service produce goods no society can forgo. The NFL produces entertainment. Now, entertainment is not an inherently contemptible purpose. Mozart produced entertainment. So did Shakespeare, Sophocles, and countless dancers who sacrificed their bodies to their art. Civilized people may reasonably judge that some entertainment is so significant as to justify great risk to those who produce it. A great work of art enlarges the range of human expression, changes what subsequent generations can perceive and feel, and becomes part of the permanent inheritance of humanity. Great art can entertain, but entertainment doesn’t exhaust its value.

But football isn’t great art. Arguendo, I’ll concede what its defenders say: It involves courage, discipline, tactical intelligence, and astonishing athletic skill. Some plays, I’m assured, possess a kind of beauty. But these are qualities exhibited in the performance; they’re not an enduring work created by it. The product is a contest whose meaning is entirely exhausted by its outcome. It derives its drama from the spectators’ momentary investment in one set of uniforms rather than another.

Football clearly produces things that people value—excitement, the fellowship of fandom, displays of athletic excellence, a comfortable topic of conversation for the socially unskilled. But these aren’t unique. They’re not irreplaceable. They can all be produced by activities that don’t require young men to sustain thousands of blows to the brain. Basketball will do just fine.

We’re not asking young men to incur irreversible neurological damage to rescue, protect, or defend; nor even to discover, build, or create. We’re asking them to make a fleeting spectacle more exciting. The price they pay is grotesquely disproportionate to the value of the spectacle.

There’s a moral difference, too, between accepting an incidental risk and participating in an activity whose normal execution produces this kind of damage. Skiers may hit their heads, but it isn’t what they’re trying to do; in fact, they’re trying to avoid it. Offensive linemen are required to hit their heads. In football, severe brain injury isn’t some kind of aberration that happens when it all goes wrong. Repetitive brain trauma is what you get when you play football as it’s meant to be played.

But the most important moral point is that the NFL can’t be separated from the whole feeder system. Any professional player who’s supposedly exercising his informed, adult autonomy will have accumulated thousands of subconcussive blows to the head before he reached the legal age of majority.

As the study stresses, much of the damage these brains suffered happened in youth, high-school, and college football, not the NFL. The spectacle Americans so enjoy depends on children and adolescents placing a losing neurological wager years before the age of consent. You can’t admire this pyramid while disclaiming responsibility for its base. If you’re watching adult men play football, you’re supporting an industry that requires children, teenagers, and young men to destroy their brains.

CTE isn’t a disease of old age. It begins years or decades earlier, while a former player is still physically imposing—while he’s still trying to work, raise children, and stay married.

The first thing his family notices probably won’t be the memory loss. It might be that his temperament has changed. He’s irritable, suspicious, or frighteningly impulsive. Ordinary frustrations provoke volcanic rage. The internal brake that prevents angry thoughts from becoming actions begins to fail. He becomes depressed, anxious, apathetic, or paranoid. He makes reckless decisions.

Then he starts drinking heavily or taking drugs. He lashes out at the people closest to him. He becomes suicidal—or, in some highly publicized cases, homicidal. Worse, he’s almost certainly aware something terrible is happening to him, and by now, given widespread awareness of the disease, he probably has a suspicion about what it is. He’s still unable to stop it.

Symptoms seem to appear in two forms. The first crops up when players are in their late 20s and early 30s—when they’re barely finished with their careers. The primary symptoms of the early disease are what the Mayo Clinic calls “mental health and behavioral issues,” chiefly “depression, anxiety, impulsive behavior, and aggression.” Late twenties. The sport takes healthy young men, chews them up, and spits them out into a neurological hell.

The symptoms of the second form of CTE begin around the age of 60. These are the symptoms—including trouble with memory and thinking—that progress to dementia. That’s when the cognitive structure begins to give way. The former football player can’t concentrate long enough to follow a conversation. He loses the thread of a sentence midway through. He misses appointments, mismanages money, can’t plan an ordinary sequence of tasks, gets lost in familiar places, forgets what happened minutes ago, and repeats the same question over and over. Judgment deteriorates along with memory. Eventually, he’s unable to work, drive, live alone, or understand why everyone around him is alarmed.

In advanced disease, the destruction is physical as well as mental. Balance and coordination fail. The gait becomes slow, shuffling, and unstable; the body rigid; the hands tremulous. The face loses its animation. Speech becomes slurred and difficult to understand. Swallowing can become dangerous, turning every meal into an opportunity to choke or inhale food into the lungs. A man once celebrated for the control of his body requires another adult to wash him, dress him, feed him, keep him from falling, take him to the toilet, and wipe him when he’s finished. Progressive dementia leaves him unable to sustain a coherent conversation, recognize his surroundings, or recognize the people who love him.

This is not the picturesque decline of a sweet old man who occasionally forgets a name. It’s the total disintegration of memory, personality, restraint, competence, dignity, and bodily independence. There’s no treatment or cure. The blows are absorbed when the player is young, strong, applauded, and convinced he’s indestructible; the bill arrives when the cheering crowd has vanished—he and his family are left to pay it, alone. The public gets the spectacle; the wife and children get the frightened, enraged, disoriented, and often violent man who can no longer swallow his dinner.

In light of this study, what should be done?

First, it should be assumed until proven otherwise that football under the new protocols produces CTE at comparable rates. The burden of proving otherwise should be on the industry. Any other industry that produced incurable brain disease on this scale would be obliged to prove that its product has become safe before continuing to manufacture it. The public shouldn’t have to wait another forty years, opening one skull at a time, to discover that it hasn’t.

Second, children and teenagers should be prohibited from playing tackle football. Yes: It should be against the law. It won’t happen, of course. We have gruesome, irrefragable evidence that the sport routinely damages children’s developing brains, yet “children shouldn’t play this sport” is politically unsayable, because football has somehow been transubstantiated into not being a pussy, school spirit, and America itself. Any other children’s activity producing this pathology would be shut down by Thursday. But this one is part of our national culture, like our patriotic tradition of mass shootings. So I’ll put this to parents plainly: It may be legal, but encouraging your kids to play this game should be as unfathomable to you as urging them to play chicken on the interstate.

Professional football should be legal only for fully informed adults, and only under rules that impose drastic limits on cumulative insults to the brains of the players. By “fully informed,” I mean that players should be told there’s good reason to suspect that the number of professional players who will be afflicted by this disease or by a related neurological illness is probably a lot closer to the upper bound of 97 percent than “one in four.” No, we haven’t proven this, but it’s what common sense suggests. By “drastic limits,” I mean eliminating contact in practice and redesigning the game to end routine helmet-to-helmet and helmet-to-body collisions. These need to be as rare as they are in basketball or soccer. If those changes destroy the sport’s character, that tells us the neurological damage wasn’t a regrettable side effect of the game—it was inherent to the game.

An overwhelming number of Americans would view the outright banning of the sport as a gross infringement of their liberties, so it won’t be criminalized until social attitudes catch up to neurological reality. Passing laws that no one understands and everyone loathes is no way to run a democracy. But the fact that something is legal doesn’t entail that it’s morally acceptable. Legal adulthood gives a young man the right to make a catastrophic bargain, but it doesn’t oblige the rest of us to treat that bargain as glory and sell tickets to watch him accept it.

To the contrary: This game should be stigmatized. I’ll start right now. Don’t watch this game for fun. It is wrong to do so. The players may be of legal age. But we have an age of majority because you have to draw the line between “child” and “adult” somewhere, not because there’s a magical midnight when a seventeen-year-old brain acquires mature judgment. The neural systems involved in impulse control, long-term planning, and the regulation of reward remain immature until the late 20s, which is why it costs more to buy car insurance if you’re a man in your early 20s. Many 18-year-old men lack the ability to balance “the immediate prospect of fun, discharging aggression, being admired for it, making a ton of money, and banging cheerleaders” against the remote, abstract character of a disease that emerges in full form years or decades later. But if you’re capable of appreciating those risks, you should not encourage young men ignore them.

This game should never be sponsored by schools or universities. That universities are involved in this is scandalous. They are institutions with a special duty of care. This study would, in a better world, put an end to it. It would stop it cold. If our universities can’t model, “Allowing our decisions to be guided by scientific evidence and basic decency” perhaps our universities shouldn’t exist.

Even the idea of informed consent is compromised by the incentives schools offer to college players. It’s repulsive to dangle scholarships before young men who don’t have the money to get a university education and aren’t qualified to earn academic scholarships. The universities who do this are degrading their academic mission and systematically exploiting young men who don’t come from money and privilege.

There’s a deeply ugly racial dimension to this, too, because the overwhelming majority of players in the NFL are black. Universities with otherwise exquisitely-honed organs of racial sensitivity somehow miss the obvious problem with an extraordinarily lucrative institution where a majority-black workforce assumes the neurological risk; an overwhelmingly white ownership class captures the capital appreciation; and black athletes are valued as magnificent physical instruments even as their intelligence, future interior life, capacity to remain a husband and father, and right to grow old in possession of himself are quietly assigned no value.

The corruption of the university through sports is a part of the larger story of the general degradation of our institutions of higher learning. Yet people who are fully capable of grasping why it’s unworthy of a university to have a Department of Fat Studies are typically incapable of seeing that a massive outlay on sport represents exactly the same problem.

There’s nothing wrong, inherently, with reading about fatness for fun—if you enjoy that—or watching sports. But universities are charged with inculcating in students not just a specific body of knowledge, but a sense of what is and isn’t valuable—what literature has proven meaningful to generation after generation; what ideas that have shaped our culture; what disciplines and habits of thought allow civilization to conquer the darkness. By lending the full weight of academia’s prestige to sports (or Fat Studies, or any number of other disciplines that aren’t worth anyone’s time) our universities have chosen instead to say, “It’s all the same.”

But it isn’t. Universities should be inculcating, in students, good intellectual taste. They should say, in their words and their actions, that a young person who studies Attic Greek, formal logic, medieval history, rhetoric, mathematics, or medicine is using his or her time wisely, but a young person who studies faddish, made-up disciplines and watches a lot of sports is not.

A university that spends some US$45–80 million every year on football—the team, a vast coaching establishment, recruiting, travel, scholarships, equipment, game operations, and support staff—is telling students not only that this is a good use of money, but that it’s more important than everything that might be achieved if that money were put into academics. No wonder the university has lost so much cachet in the eyes of the public: If it doesn’t value academics more than it does football, why should anyone else?

I expect Americans will respond with fury to anyone who says, “This game should not exist.” Never mind the social role football plays in American life, there’s just so much money at stake. The NFL alone is a US$20 billion-per-annum business that rests on some US$300 billion in franchise value. The wider football economy—college football, broadcasting, advertising, gambling, merchandise, stadium development—is bigger still.

Hundreds of billions of dollars in capital value produce a massive incentive to ignore the problem. Owners have their income and their enormously appreciating assets to protect. Players, of course, are so handsomely remunerated that they have every psychological incentive to dismiss or deny the risk. Broadcasters depend on football to provide the increasingly rare mass live audience. Politicians commit massive amounts of public money to the sport—Washington DC decided last year to put a billion dollars into a new stadium for the Commanders—and no politician will ever say, “Well, in light of this study, I have to say that was money poorly spent.”

So the industry will fund research that asks how football might be made safer, and it will control access to players and data in dong so. It will treat every uncertainty as a reason to continue, not a reason to stop. It will define the problem as something manageable and technical. Better helmets. Better tackling. Fewer contact practices. Concussion spotters. Return-to-play protocols. Many people will earn a living by investigating helmets, protocols, and incremental reforms. The premise of these reforms will be that the game can be made safe enough. There will be no comparable professional constituency for concluding that the enterprise to which everyone concerned has devoted their careers ought not exist.

I never much liked football, as a game. And whereas I was once indifferent to it, I’ve come in recent years to dislike it for reasons independent of my views about its safety. I have come to see the role that football plays in American culture—the role played by organized sports, more generally—as unwholesome.

To be clear: I’m not opposed to sports, and not even opposed to violent sports. I used to be a passionate student of the martial arts. I know why sports like this are magnificent to play and to watch. They demand discipline, extraordinary fitness, bodily intelligence, composure under pressure, and a truly pitiless encounter with your real abilities. The appeal isn’t mysterious or contemptible.

People who love football assure me that the game is tactically elaborate. They say that it’s not just men crushing other men’s brains: The players possess extraordinary cognitive skills beyond their athletic ability. If true, this makes the destruction of their minds even more tragic.

What I find so unwholesome is the cultural hypertrophy of sport—the conversion of a game into a vast apparatus of passive spectatorship and commercial entertainment. Christopher Lasch wrote very shrewdly about this in The Culture of Narcissism, in a chapter titled, “The Degradation of Sport.” His complaint wasn’t that games were childish or unimportant—to the contrary. But he draws an important distinction between playing and consuming sport. Modern commercial culture, he writes, corrupts the joy and intimacy of play by turning it into spectacle, celebrity, and entertainment, all managed by a huge bureaucracy.

Mass sport allows adults to experience strong emotions about things that have no consequence. This isn’t necessarily bad: Humans very much need play, and ritual, and harmless tribalism. But when it occupies such an enormous share of a culture’s attention, language, money, and prestige, it squanders and degrades adult intelligence. Millions of Americans now lavish formidable powers of memory, analysis, and passion on a matter of almost perfect triviality. A massive amount of human capital and energy is poured into a sealed system whose outcomes are intended to be emotionally compelling but inconsequential in their consequences.

Meanwhile, the effects of this culture are so pervasive that we’ve come to consume politics as just another sport: teams, scores, humiliations, transfers, star players. (Tucker Carlson: “Why shouldn’t I root for Russia?”) The habits of sports spectatorship have corrupted citizenship. The public has stopped asking whether something is true or wise and now asks, instead, whether its side won the exchange.

The elevation of organized spectatorship into a surrogate public culture, and the demand that everyone treat this particular appetite as wholesome just because it’s traditional, aren’t innocuous—and the CTE findings strip away the last vestiges of innocence. The spectacle doesn’t just divert attention from more valuable things. It consumes human brains to sustain the diversion.

I have many friends who love football. I expect my email inbox will soon be full of their remonstrations. I expect this will be among the least popular things I’ve ever written.

But guys, come on. You’re watching young men destroy their brains. Now that you know this, you have to stop. You may enjoy it, but that’s not an argument for it. It’s wrong to watch young men severely and permanently harm themselves for your amusement. It’s wrong to support an industry that destroys their futures to keep you entertained. .

Once the lower bound is one-quarter of all dead professional players, “they knew it was dangerous” isn’t a defense. This sport is worse than deadly. If men just died from it, that would be one thing. But they face losing their minds, their personalities, and their souls while they’re still alive.

You can’t enjoy watching that. You shouldn’t.

Note: This isn’t the essay on which I’ve spent the better part of the past week. That one’s on hold, because I need my father to help me with it, The topic is made for him. We’ll be recording a podcast together on Friday to discuss it. Stay tuned.