The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Rachel Motte's avatar
Rachel Motte
6h

I don't know the numbers, but I'm told that an usually high number of football players also has dysautonomia. This is mostly old news to me, but then I am the mother of a teenage boy in Texas! I knew he would never be permitted to play football way back when he was still a little guy. I'm glad the rumors are now backed with better research, though I'd rather they weren't true at all.

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Dick Fisher's avatar
Dick Fisher
6h

Insightful and thorough as always, Claire. But completely unsurprising that a country that chose a leader (twice!?!) who is a rapist, felon, charlatan, liar, thief, and world class degenerate, would worship football. Cage fighting on the White House lawn, car races through the streets of the Capital? In light of the degradation of the planet, the rush to pump more carbon into the atmosphere, the virulent push to stigmatize empathy and reward greed, football is just one more symptom of our race to annihilation. Oh yeah, AI, too. A difficult time to be chipper.

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