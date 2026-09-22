The AfD-Kremlin Axis Threatens PolandNow is the time for Poland to show the world it will stand up to Russia.Robert ZubrinSep 22, 2026∙ Paid28514ShareMoscow, 1939. Stalin and Ribbentrop shake hands after signing the nonaggression pact, violated in 1941. Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-H27337 / CC-BY-SA 3.0Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNextA guest post byRobert ZubrinRobert Zubrin is an aerospace engineer and author of 12 books, including The Case for Mars. He describes himself as for human liberty and the western alliance. You can follow him @zubrin.bsky.socialSubscribe to Robert