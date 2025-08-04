I woke up to see not only all of my new subscribers, but the lovely notes they sent. Some of them checked the box saying I could share their notes, which I will, because they’re clearly better at selling the Cosmopolitan Globalist than I am.

Some of the notes, I think, are older. I can’t tell because there’s no date on them. But I fear I may have missed them at the time owing to my refusal to consult my statistics page, which is where notes from new subscribers go. I avoid looking at that page because the numbers sometimes go down for no obvious reason, which is discouraging and therefore not conducive to productivity. Also, I’m afraid that if I consult the analytics too often, I’ll go mad. (That’s a real risk, actually. I’ve seen it happen. They should put it in the DSM.)