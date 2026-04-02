The Power and the Imaginary Glory

Phillips O’Brien posted this note yesterday:

People need to understand that it is a good thing if Trump threatens to leave NATO and says the US will not fight for Europe. The truth was the alliance was dead the moment he became president again. The US under him would never fight to defend Europe from Russia. Pretending otherwise was dangerous.

This is true. But it would have been a better thing had Trump not said it, and better still if Trump had never been elected.

Or even born.

His comments are pure vandalism. They endanger us all by tempting our enemies, and we incur no benefit whatsoever from his making them. It’s nothing but downside for all concerned.

No one in Europe is shocked, at this point. Certainly not. But the tone has changed. If during his first term Europe behaved as if Trump was a difficult but indispensable relative who’d had a bit too much to drink, now the European mood is more that of a long-suffering wife who is, at long last, lawyering up.

What matters isn’t whet…