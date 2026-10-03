The good news is that we have fabulous guests solidly booked for every Sunday next month. (I’ll tell you all about them this week, and you’ll even get all the reading lists way in advance—by our standards, anyway). I’ve been booking guests like a house on fire these past few days.

The bad news is that we don’t have a guest for tomorrow. For some reason, Sunday the 4th just wasn’t good for anyone. (I really tried, too, but the day has some kind of hex on it.)

So I propose we take tomorrow off. It must be the will of the Great Magnet. Everyone is as always welcome to meet at the usual time to discuss anything you feel like discussing, but I think I’ll take advantage of the rare free Sunday afternoon to finish the essay in my draft folder, then maybe get out of my apartment for a bit. I’ve been staring at a screen all week and I’m getting cabin fever.

One more thing: I’d swear that I recently offered a little surprise to anyone who subscribed that day. But I can’t find the newsletter wher…