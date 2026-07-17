I’m sending the reading list late again, for which I again apologize. I won’t bore you with a long excuse. Suffice to say it took a few email exchanges to confirm that Kian Tajbakhsh will be able to join us. Happily, he will indeed be able to join us at on Sunday at our customary time: 4:30 pm, CET, and this promises to be an exceptional discussion. The Zoom link, as always, is below the paywall.

Kian Tajbakhsh, as the bio on his website says,

is an Iranian-American scholar, writer, and political analyst whose work focuses on Iranian politics, Middle East geopolitics, democracy, urbanism, local government, and public administration. He is the author of books including Creating Local Democracy in Iran and The Promise of the City. He is currently a Visiting Professor of International Relations at NYU and, since 2016, a Fellow at Columbia University's Committee on Global Thought.



His scholarship and public writing are informed in part by his experience through democracy advocacy in Iran, by more than a year of imprisonment in Tehran's Evin Prison, and by six years of house arrest before his release in 2016 as part of the Iran nuclear agreement.



His essays and commentary have appeared in Foreign Affairs, The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, and Project Syndicate, and he appears regularly across major broadcast outlets including CNN, NewsNation, MSNBC, BBC, CBC, and NPR.

If you were following the news at the time, you may remember his story, including the fracas about Columbia inviting Ahmadinejad to speak. From Wikipedia’s account:

Tajbakhsh was arrested at his home in Tehran on May 11, 2007, as the fourth Iranian-American, after Ali Shakeri, Haleh Esfandiari, and Nazi Azima, to be incarcerated, detained, or put under house arrest in 2007. He was accused of crimes against national security for working with American organizations such as the Open Society Institute and Gulf 2000 project, and held in solitary confinement in Evin Prison for more than four months. In September 2007, Columbia University President Lee Bollinger demanded that Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad release Tajbakhsh in a widely publicized debate. Following a global campaign for his release involving high-level diplomatic efforts, he was allowed to leave Evin Prison on parole and be reunited with his wife in Tehran on September 19, 2007.] Tajbakhsh was arrested again in Tehran on July 9, 2009.] He was among the thousands of people detained in the protests that followed the widely disputed presidential election of the incumbent, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. … Tajbakhsh was one of many politicians, academics, journalists, and others forced to participate in a widely condemned mass trial. During much of this time he was held in an undisclosed location without access to a lawyer, family, or friends. The charges against him included his work for OSI, which the Iranian government had approved earlier. On October 18, 2009, Tajbakhsh was convicted on two counts of espionage —“contacting foreign elements” and acting against national security—and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Public statements of support and demands for the charges to be dropped and for Tajbakhsh to be released were issued by universities, nongovernmental organizations, celebrities, politicians—from rock singer Sting to the European Union and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. .. In late November 2009, Tajbakhsh was threatened with new espionage charges carrying the death penalty, sparking further international concern and outrage. He had spent much of 2009 in solitary confinement until being transferred to a villa on the Evin Prison grounds, where he was detained together with prominent reformists who had also been tried in the mass show trial. Tajbakhsh appealed his sentence and on February 7, 2010 the appellate court of the Islamic Revolutionary Court threw out the charges of espionage and convicted him instead to five years’ imprisonment for acting against national security. After approximately eight months’ incarceration (five months in solitary confinement), Tajbakhsh was provided “compassionate release” in March 2010 and permitted to serve out the remainder of his sentence on parole with his family in Tehran. Throughout this time (2010–2016), Tajbakhsh was not permitted to leave the country, work, publish, or teach. Tajbakhsh’s detention has been characterized, at least in part, as a hostage-taking by the Revolutionary Guards. He and his family finally received their passports and permission to leave Iran on January 16, 2016—Implementation Day for the US–Iran deal. On January 28, they left Iran for the United States.

He’ll be joining us to discuss what the regime is apt to be thinking right now, what the Iranian people are thinking, and what Western news coverage is missing.

He writes:

Dear Symposium Members, I am very much looking forward to joining your discussion this Sunday! To help frame our conversation, the best background readings can be easily accessed on my Substack. I have just recently launched the publication, and while a few of the essays are behind a paywall, I hope you might be tempted to subscribe. For our upcoming debate, the most immediately relevant posts can be found under the “Iran Crisis Notebook” tag—I highly recommend starting with Part 1 and especially Part 2. If you are interested in a more personal perspective, you might also enjoy reading “Tales from Evin Prison,” which is available there as well. I am more than happy to answer any questions you might have when we meet. See you all on Sunday! Best regards, Kian Kian Tajbakhsh

Website: www.kiantajbakhsh.net

Substack: kian.substack.com x.com: @k_tajbakhsh NYU profile: https://as.nyu.edu/faculty/kiantajbakhsh.html

READING

Even though I’m sending this invitation late, you have plenty of time to read Kian’s Iran Crisis Notebook. (I know, because I just read it from start to finish—it took me a little more than an hour, but I was also copying the links and annotating them.) So please read the whole thing. I’ve marked the most interesting entries, to my mind, with a star.

“ … The most important thing to know about negotiating with the Islamic Republic is that it inverts the Western convention about public and private speech. In Washington, London, or Paris, politicians spin in public and speak plainly in private. Off-the-record remarks carry weight; leaked memos reveal what leaders actually think. Tehran operates on the opposite principle. Private assurances from Iranian officials—especially in English, especially in back channels—carry almost no weight. Only what is said publicly, officially, and in Persian has authoritative standing inside the system. Twenty years of Western diplomacy with Iran have been shaped by the failure to absorb this. American and European negotiators come back from Tehran or Geneva with reports of warm private words and flexible signals; months later those signals evaporate and the Americans announce themselves shocked. They should not be shocked. The private words were never binding in the first place.”

“ ….The danger now is that hatred of Trump will become a substitute for strategy. Many of his critics are so eager to see him humiliated that they understate what Iranian success would mean. It would not merely embarrass an American president. It would embolden a regime that began its war against the United States, Israel, Western modernity, and the majority of its own people in 1979. It would strengthen the authoritarian alignment among Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea. And it would teach every revolutionary and terrorist actor that cheap weapons, ideological resolve, and Western self-doubt can defeat superior power.”

… The Islamic Republic didn’t invent Shi’i mourning, martyrdom, or qisas. It has spent nearly half a century turning them into instruments of state power. That’s what struck me about the funeral, especially on the weekend of America’s 250th birthday: the question of consent. The American founding creed, whatever its hypocrisies and unfinished promises, rests on government by the consent of the governed. The Islamic Republic stages consent because it doesn’t have it freely. No doubt some of those in the streets wanted to be there. I’ve long estimated that maybe 10 to 15 percent of Iran’s population supports the regime in any meaningful sense—roughly half true believers, the other half beneficiaries whose income or security depends on the regime’s survival. But many who show up to state-sponsored rallies are there through softer or harder coercion: schoolchildren bused in on a day off, government employees expected to attend, families drawn by free food amid brutal economic conditions, citizens who’ve learned that visible loyalty is safer than visible absence. Which is why the turnout question matters. There were predictions the regime might mobilize something like ten million people. Apparently it did not. Estimates from inside Iran put the crowd closer to 500,000 to one million. If that’s right, it’s significant—it says something about the regime’s limits, and about the gap between its official claims and social reality. But it would be a mistake to read those limits as simple weakness. Even a million people in the streets sends a message: we still have enough people to repress you. No other political force inside Iran, under the current weight of surveillance, prison, and censorship, could put a million people in public. So the funeral was both a sign of the regime’s failure to command the whole nation, and a reminder of its remaining capacity to intimidate it. That’s the point that got lost, I think, in coverage that treated the funeral as pure religious spectacle, or the revenge signs as pure rhetorical excess. The regime was using mourning as instruction — reminding its own base that the blood debt is still alive, telling its enemies abroad that talks don’t mean reconciliation, and showing ordinary Iranians that whatever it has lost, it still commands loyalists, institutions, money, and an ideological language that can turn death into discipline.

I trust I don’t need to urge you to read his tales of Evin Prison. These are the first chapters of his memoir, a work in progress. He reads the introduction aloud.

This passage rings absolutely true to me:

People imagine that fear dominates every waking moment. It doesn’t. Most days are astonishingly normal. You go to work. You meet friends. You argue about books. You plan conferences. You worry about your children. You fall in love. You complain about traffic. And because life feels so ordinary, you develop an extraordinary confidence that history only happens to other people.

This is one of the harder things to explain about authoritarian societies. Americans, in particular, think that life in an authoritarian country must be like 1984. And it is, in a sense, but it’s not like life in the Inner Party; it’s like life for the proles—who, remember, made up 85 percent of Oceania:

… Left to themselves, like cattle turned loose upon the plains of Argentina, they had reverted to a style of life that appeared natural to them, a sort of ancestral pattern. They were born, they grew up in the gutters, they went to work at twelve, they passed through a brief blossoming period of beauty and sexual desire, they married at twenty, they were middle-aged at thirty, they died, for the most part, at sixty. Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbours, films, football, beer, and above all, gambling, filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult. A few agents of the Thought Police moved always among them, spreading false rumours and marking down and eliminating the few individuals who were judged capable of becoming dangerous. No attempt was made to indoctrinate them with the ideology of the Party. It was not desirable that the proles should have strong political feelings. All that was required of them was a primitive patriotism which could be appealed to whenever it was necessary to make them accept longer working-hours or shorter rations. And even when they became discontented, as they sometimes did, their discontent led nowhere, because being without general ideas, they could only focus in on petty specific grievances. The larger evils invariably escaped their notice.

When I lived in Turkey, I wrote article after article about the descent of the Tayyip Erdoğan’s authoritarian curtain. Turkey was not, and is not, as repressive as Iran. But it was, by the end of my time there, a full-blown authoritarian state; arbitrary arrests and detention were commonplace. They happened all the time. It happened to people I knew. People like Kian’s friend Ramin. It happens to journalists almost every day. If you’re in any way political, in Turkey, it can happen to you. Just the other day, they arrested nearly 1,000 people whom they claimed were Gülenists—as part of “the great purification campaign.”

Whenever I published an article about the most recent authoritarian outrage, American friends would write to me, concerned: Surely my life in Turkey must be an unyielding nightmare of terror? I tried to explain that no, it wasn’t like that. Turkey was great fun, in fact. People thought about their friends, their love affairs, their jobs, making dinner, traffic.

I’m sure the mood in the Soviet Union during the Great Terror was different. I’m sure people were just terrified, all the time. The mood in the Soviet Union was different even during glasnost, when I visited. The sense of oppression was palpable. And I’m sure the mood in Iran right now is different. But there’s a level of authoritarian repression that doesn’t feel all that alarming, day-to-day. Life feels, as Kian says, ordinary.

I told myself, for years, that they wouldn’t arrest an American journalist, because it would just be too much of a hassle for them. They didn’t need a diplomatic row with the US. Besides, I wrote in English, and they didn’t care about what people wrote in English.

But then they started arresting foreign journalists. They started arresting Americans, too—I don’t think they arrested any American journalists while I was there, but they arrested a few missionaries, if I recall rightly. I realized then that actually, there wouldn’t be much of a diplomatic row if they arrested me. Obama had more important things to worry about. Erdoğan was furious enough about something I’d written to single it out in a speech. I was in the US when he did that. When I read that news, I felt, I think, much like Kian must have felt on realizing his computer case had been opened. That, in the end, was why I didn’t go back. I had built a life there. It wasn’t easy to leave. But I sensed that after ten years, I was pushing my luck.

This confusion about what it feels like to live in an authoritarian country is important. It’s why most Americans aren’t as alarmed as they should be by Trump’s disregard for the rule of law. Life feels normal. They don’t feel terrified. ICE might be shooting people in the streets, but tragic shootings in America are commonplace, and why is that different, really? It happened to someone else’s father. They think it won’t happen to theirs. And they’re probably right.

But as it deepens, it happens to more and more people you know. If you’re unlucky, as Kian discovered, it happens to you. It feels normal until the moment Kian describes when suddenly, something feels wrong.

When I saw Elon Musk opining that Marine Le Pen was France’s “only hope,” I felt a rage I cannot put into words.

PODCASTS AND VIDEOS

The links are from Kian’s Crisis Notebook #24. It’s not required, but if you have time, listen to the ones below. These are exactly the questions I hope we’ll discuss further on Sunday. The Radio Farda interview to which he also links is in Persian, which alas I don’t speak, but if you do, I’m sure it’s interesting.

What I said this week on TV and Radio (Iran Crisis Notebook #24). Four conversations on what Tehran is thinking, what Washington is trying to achieve, and why the Strait of Hormuz has become the center of the conflict. Rather than simply recounting events, I tried to answer a different set of questions: How do Iran’s leaders understand this conflict? What do they believe they have already gained? What is the United States actually trying to achieve? And what signals from Tehran are being overlooked in the English-language debate?

Direct links:

I also found many lectures by Kian and interviews with him that look fascinating and valuable. None are required viewing—I haven’t watched them, and may not have time to watch any of them before Sunday—but if I find a few minutes, here are some I very much want to watch:

I mentioned this podcast above. Not required, but it’s relevant to my debate with Dan about the ability of global markets to adapt to the Strait’s prolonged closure:

STUDY QUESTIONS

Understanding Tehran:

Kian argues that the war can’t be explained principally through Trump, Netanyahu, or the nuclear file. What deeper historical and ideological causes does he regard as indispensable?

What does he mean when he says that the Islamic Republic doesn’t seek merely to survive? What does it seek beyond survival, and how should that change the terms of any negotiation? Why does he insist that public, official, Persian-language statements matter more than private Iranian assurances? What does this say about how authority works inside the Islamic Republic? How has the regime bureaucratized its original revolutionary strategy? What’s changed since 1979, and what’s remained constant? How should we understand the relationship between Iranian nationalism and its revolutionary ideology? Has nationalism moderated the regime, or has the regime absorbed nationalism into its ideological project? What’s the most important signal from Tehran that English-language reporting has overlooked? Kian describes hostage-taking not as an episodic tactic, but as a form of statecraft extending from the US embassy and Evin Prison to Lebanon, Yemen, and Hormuz. Is this a useful way to think of Iranian policy? Why has this become Iran’s preferred mode of coercion? Is it just because it works, or does this have deeper ideological or cultural roots? Who are the regime’s leaders now? Are they best understood as ideological, strategic, factional, opportunistic, or some combination of all four? With whom—if anyone—should we be negotiating? Is there any point to negotiating with the Islamic Republic? Will we ultimately be worse off for it? How does Kian assess the odds of regime change from below? Has the regime killed or terrorized so many Iranians that further uprisings unlikely? Are we capable of imposing regime change from above? Would it be wise to try? If so, how should we do it?

Understanding Washington:

Kian describes Trump’s Iran policy as strategically legible but tactically deficient. What would make a policy “strategically legible,” and does Trump’s conduct satisfy that standard? Is Kian imputing strategy retrospectively to an administration whose decisions are primarily impulsive? What evidence would show that seemingly chaotic conduct is serving a coherent strategic purpose? Kian argued that the US was “winning the war and losing the negotiation.” Does he still think so? What would count as winning either? Can military success meaningfully be separated from political success? This administration has no use for expertise. Does it matter that our negotiators know so little about Iran? Would it be possible, in principle, to negotiate shrewdly with the regime even if you lacked much knowledge about it? How does Kian assess the success of Iran’s influence and propaganda campaigns in the West? Is their effect discernible on the Trump Administration? What does he believe the United States should now be trying to achieve: nuclear restraint, restored navigation, deterrence, behavioral change, regime change, a negotiated regional order? Which are achievable? Which are compatible? Did the US enter negotiations with more leverage than the MOU suggested? What concessions might Washington realistically have demanded? Is Kian underestimating the constraints imposed on Washington by oil prices, the interruption of shipping, the fragility of US alliances, military overstretch, US domestic politics, and the risk of escalation? What concessions should the United States refuse to make under any circumstances?

Hormuz and the world order: