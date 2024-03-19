Some damned foolish thing in the Balkans

Show notes:

* One year after Ohrid agreement, there is little commitment from Kosovo and Serbia to its implementation. EU High Representative Josep Borrell called the lack of progress in implementing obligations “regrettable.” To date, only the declaration on missing persons, the Joint Monitoring Committee, and the draft on the Association of Serb-majority Municipalities in Kosovo.

* Putin wants war in the Balkans. Russia is exploiting ethnic tensions as Serbia threatens violence against Kosovo and secessionists threaten a Bosnian collapse.

* Bosnian train massacre defendant dies before retrial gets underway.

Jovan Lipovac, one of four Serb ex-fighters being prosecuted in Belgrade for involvement in the abduction and execution of 20 non-Serb passengers seized from a train at Strpci in Bosnia in 1993, died before the first hearing in his retrial.

* KATE LOOKS GREAT. Princess Kate looked relieved and natural on shopping trip—she wasn’t trying to hide away, witness says. The Sun exclusively revealed the video of Kate during her outing.





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