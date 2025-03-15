Don’t forget: This event is at 18:30, Paris time, tomorrow. It should be very good, and we may even have a surprise guest or two.

Sergei wrote that if time permits, he’d like to discuss the following topics, too:

Are we at war with Russia?

the Gerasimov doctrine;

negotiating with the Russians;

Russian interference in the next US election;

why Putin loves Sergei and the Westminster Spy Ring

the harassment of Carole Cadwalladr.

And I want to ask him what he makes of the “Krasnov” story.

➜➜➜ The Zoom link

Meeting ID: 770 560 1181

Passcode: 222174

I look forward to seeing you there.

∬

On Sunday March 16 at 18:30 Paris time, we will be hosting a live discussion with my friend Sergei Cristo. All subscribers are invited.

Sergei Cristo is the main protagonist of the podcast Sergei and the Westminster Spy Ring, featuring the journalists Carole Cadwalladr and Peter Jukes, in which Sergei Cristo offers evidence of a spy ring operating at the heart of the British establishment. I’d heard this story from Ser…