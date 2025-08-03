I love writing this newsletter, but I hate everything about trying to get you guys to pony up.

It’s a great job. I get to read documents that no one else bothers to read. I get to dig through foreign policy archives and find things I’ve never seen before. I love studying the literature to figure out how complicated things work, then explain what I’ve learned in a way that’s clear enough for novices to understand but accurate enough that professionals won’t rend their garments on reading it. Where else but here could I put my familiarity with the story of Stalin’s war on the 1937 census to good use? I especially love reading the news in other languages to figure out what’s happening in countries from which we no longer get good reporting. I can happily spend days working on an essay, writing and rewriting it until I’m sure every sentence says exactly what I mean it to say. I love making fun of Tulsi Gabbard.

I hate asking for money.

But I must ask, because otherwise you may not realize…