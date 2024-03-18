Russia's non-election and the death of the NPT

The CosmopolicastRussia's non-election and the death of the NPT11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:40-15:40Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Russia's non-election and the death of the NPTClaire BerlinskiMar 18, 20241ShareSorry folks, it’s Monday. We have to think about this again.This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit claireberlinski.substack.com/subscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe CosmopolicastOur occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more. Our occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeClaire BerlinskiRecent EpisodesJudith Levy phones in from IsraelMar 4 • Claire Berlinski and Judith Deborah LevyThe Ukraine and Iran Symposium Mar 3 • Claire Berlinski and Vladislav DavidzonAn epochal bloodletting in IranJan 14 • Claire BerlinskiTrump supports the Iranian protestersJan 2 • Claire BerlinskiTHE INVISIBLE FRONTNov 23, 2025 • Claire BerlinskiA Bleak Week for Ukraine Nov 19, 2025 • Claire Berlinski and Vladislav DavidzonThe Weak, with Josh RosenbergNov 9, 2025 • Claire BerlinskiHey, is that really Putin?Oct 25, 2025 • Claire Berlinski