By Robert Zubrin

The concessions Putin demands from Ukraine—to bring about only a ceasefire, not a peace plan—wouldn’t just give the Kremlin territory it cannot take on the battlefield, it would surrender Ukraine’s ability to defend itself when Moscow decides to show it still wants Kyiv. President Donald Trump, along with those in his rogue regime, is on track to side with the murderous tyrant.

In the wake of Trump’s Alaska meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, commentators have expressed their shock with the unfairness of the putative “peace” plan apparently agreed to by the two potentates, as it involves Ukraine handing over several of its cities with hundreds of thousands of inhabitants to murderous Russian occupation in exchange for nothing at all.

These objections are valid, but they miss the point. The territory that Putin is demanding contains Ukraine’s fortress line. If it is surrendered, all of Ukraine will be rendered wide open to invasion by the Kremlin’s forces.

The P…